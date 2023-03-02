Advanced search
    OXUR   BE0003846632

OXURION NV

(OXUR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:28 2023-03-01 am EST
0.0136 EUR   +7.94%
0.0136 EUR   +7.94%
Oxurion Announces Subscription Agreement with Atlas Providing the Company with Up To 20 Million in Funding
GL
02:02aOxurion Announces Subscription Agreement with Atlas Providing the Company with Up To 20 Million in Funding
GL
Funding Program between Oxurion and Negma Ends
GL
Funding Program between Oxurion and Negma Ends

03/02/2023 | 02:02am EST
Funding Program between Oxurion and Negma Ends

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US – March 2, 2023 8:00 am CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, and Negma Group, a diversified investment company, announce today that their funding program has ended, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Issuance and Subscription agreement entered into by the Company with the Negma Group on August 26, 2021, as amended on September 2, 2022 and January 25, 2023.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 
Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

 		ICR Westwicke Christopher Brinzey Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2021 1,13 M 1,20 M 1,20 M
Net income 2021 -29,2 M -31,1 M -31,1 M
Net Debt 2021 2,11 M 2,25 M 2,25 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 7,95 M 8,49 M 8,49 M
EV / Sales 2020 35,7x
EV / Sales 2021 64,8x
Nbr of Employees 34
Free-Float 48,3%
Managers and Directors
Thomas Graney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrik de Haes Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Moragne Clay Independent Non-Executive Director
David R. Guyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Emmanuèle Attout Independent Non-Executive Director
