01:01pOxurion Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences
GL
01:00pOxurion Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences
AQ
06/13Oxurion Announces Two Presentations at The Macula Society 45th Annual Meeting
AQ
Oxurion Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

07/11/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US July 11, 2022 – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced today participation in two upcoming conferences.

American Society of Retina Specialists 2022 Annual Meeting – New York, NY
Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022 | 1:29 p.m. ET

Title: “A Phase 2 study of THR-149, a Plasma Kallikrein Inhibitor, in Subjects with DME who Respond Suboptimally to anti-VEGF Treatment (Month 6 Results of Part A of the KALAHARI study),” presented by Rahul Khurana, MD.

THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of diabetic macular edema (DME) patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is evaluating THR-149 for the treatment of DME in Part B, the second part of its two-part Phase 2 KALAHARI trial.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., 2nd Annual Ophthalmology Virtual Conference
Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022 | On-demand

Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, is available for one-on-one meetings and will deliver a pre-recorded presentation, available on-demand.

Both presentations will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 479 783583
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

  		US
Conway Communications
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

 

Attachment


