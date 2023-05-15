Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Oxurion NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXUR   BE0003846632

OXURION NV

(OXUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:08 2023-05-15 am EDT
0.003800 EUR   -9.52%
02:01pOxurion Announces Results of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2 May 2023
GL
02:00pOxurion Announces Results of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2 May 2023
AQ
05/12Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC  
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Oxurion Announces Results of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2 May 2023

05/15/2023 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulated Information

Leuven, Belgium, Boston, MA, US – May 15, 202308.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, held its annual shareholders' meeting on May 2, 2023. The shareholders approved all items on the agenda of the annual shareholders' meeting.

All documents pertaining to the annual shareholders’ meeting held on May 2, 2023, can be consulted on Oxurion’s website Oxurion/shareholders

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

 		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

Attachment


All news about OXURION NV
02:01pOxurion Announces Results of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2 May 2023
GL
02:00pOxurion Announces Results of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of 2 May 2023
AQ
05/12Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC  
GL
05/12Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC  
AQ
05/03Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC
GL
05/03Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC
AQ
04/28OXURION NV : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
04/27Oxurion Issues EUR 2.0 million in Bonds for Tranche 1 (B) of the Funding Program with A..
GL
04/27Oxurion Issues EUR 2.0 million in Bonds for Tranche 1 (B) of the Funding Program with A..
AQ
04/24Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OXURION NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 0,60 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
Net income 2022 -31,7 M -34,4 M -34,4 M
Net Debt 2022 4,43 M 4,81 M 4,81 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,86 M 3,11 M 3,11 M
EV / Sales 2021 64,8x
EV / Sales 2022 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart OXURION NV
Duration : Period :
Oxurion NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXURION NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Graney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrik de Haes Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Moragne Clay Independent Non-Executive Director
Anat Loewenstein Independent Non-Executive Director
Nathalie Laarakker Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXURION NV-77.89%3
MODERNA, INC.-28.01%49 290
LONZA GROUP AG26.82%47 584
SEAGEN INC.54.85%37 313
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.16%34 917
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-13.59%25 573
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer