Oxurion : Business Update – Q3 2020

Oxurion Virtual R&D Day -- t od a y, Oct o b e r 15 , 2 020 a t 5. 30 P M C E T / 4. 3 0 PM BS T / 11.30 AM ET , featuring Ramin Tadayoni, M.D., Ph.D. and Arshad Khanani, M.D., M.A. providing expert views on THR-149 and THR-687 clinical data and programs. For details of how to join the meeting: click here .

------

Leuven, Belgium, Boston, MA, US - October 15, 2020 - 8.00 AM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard-of-care ophthalmic therapies, with a focus on diabetic macular edema (DME), today issues its business and financial update for the period ending September 30, 2020.

Oxurion is focused on developing an industry-leading DME franchise based on novel therapies designed to potentially provide improved visual outcomes for DME patients, independent of anti-VEGF. DME is a significant global healthcare problem and the major cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

The prevalence of DME was estimated to be 2.8 million people in the US, EU5 and Japan in 2019. The current market value for DME treatments in these markets has been estimated to be approximately $4.5 billion.

The Company is progressing its pipeline of innovative clinical drug candidates for treating DME. Oxurion's clinical development pipeline consists of two novel products with different and complementary, non-VEGF, modes of action:

THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor with the potential to become the treatment of choice for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti- VEGF therapy.

THR-687 is a potential best in class small molecule pan-RGD integrin antagonist being developed to treat DME with the possibility to become the standard of care for all treatment-naïve DME patients.

Patrik De Haes, M.D., CEO of Oxurion, commented:

'We have made significant progress in developing our DME franchise in the last eighteen months. We have recently started our Phase 2 study of THR-149 in patients with DME. This two-part study will first select the optimal dosing regimen of THR-149 and will then compare this in a multiple dosing regimen with aflibercept in terms of the improvements in best-corrected visual acuity that it can deliver. This Phase 2 data is designed to support our plans to position THR-149 as the treatment of choice for the large number of DME patients who have a suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy.