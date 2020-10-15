Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Oxurion NV    OXUR   BE0003846632

OXURION NV

(OXUR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Bruxelles - 10/14 11:35:25 am
2.75 EUR   +5.16%
02:45aOXURION : Business Update – Q3 2020
PU
02:01aOXURION : Business Update – Q3 2020
AQ
10/14Oxurion NV appoints Tom Graney, CFA as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxurion : Business Update – Q3 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/15/2020 | 02:45am EDT

Progressing Clinical Development of Next Generation Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Therapies - Beyond anti-VEGF

First Patient dosed in Phase 2 study ('KALAHARI') evaluating THR- 149, a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of DME

Tom Graney, CFA, former Vertex and Generation Bio CFO, appointed Chief Financial Officer

Grace Chang, M.D., Ph.D. appointed Chief Medical Officer

Highlights

  • First patient dosed in Phase 2 study ('KALAHARI') evaluating multiple injections of THR-149, a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor, for the treatment of DME in September
  • Tom Graney, CFA, former Vertex and Generation Bio CFO, appointed as Chief Financial Officer to Oxurion bringing significant operational, US capital markets and investor relations expertise
  • Grace Chang, M.D., Ph.D. appointed as Chief Medical Officer to lead the company's clinical programs for THR-149 and THR-687
  • Planning for a Phase 2 DME study with THR-687 a pan-RGD integrin antagonist ongoing, following positive Phase 1 data study released in January

Financial

  • At the end of September 2020, Oxurion had cash, cash equivalents & investments of €31.6 million. This compares to €52.9 million at the end of December 2019.

Virtual R&D Day

Oxurion Virtual R&D Day -- today, October 15, 2020 at 5.30 PM CET/4.30 PM BST/11.30 AM ET, featuring Ramin Tadayoni, M.D., Ph.D. and Arshad Khanani, M.D., M.A. providing expert views on THR-149 and THR-687 clinical data and programs. For details of how to join the meeting:click here.

------

Leuven, Belgium, Boston, MA, US - October 15, 2020 - 8.00 AM CET - Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation standard-of-care ophthalmic therapies, with a focus on diabetic macular edema (DME), today issues its business and financial update for the period ending September 30, 2020.

Oxurion is focused on developing an industry-leading DME franchise based on novel therapies designed to potentially provide improved visual outcomes for DME patients, independent of anti-VEGF. DME is a significant global healthcare problem and the major cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

The prevalence of DME was estimated to be 2.8 million people in the US, EU5 and Japan in 2019. The current market value for DME treatments in these markets has been estimated to be approximately $4.5 billion.

The Company is progressing its pipeline of innovative clinical drug candidates for treating DME. Oxurion's clinical development pipeline consists of two novel products with different and complementary, non-VEGF, modes of action:

THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor with the potential to become the treatment of choice for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti- VEGF therapy.

THR-687 is a potential best in class small molecule pan-RGD integrin antagonist being developed to treat DME with the possibility to become the standard of care for all treatment-naïve DME patients.

Patrik De Haes, M.D., CEO of Oxurion, commented:

'We have made significant progress in developing our DME franchise in the last eighteen months. We have recently started our Phase 2 study of THR-149 in patients with DME. This two-part study will first select the optimal dosing regimen of THR-149 and will then compare this in a multiple dosing regimen with aflibercept in terms of the improvements in best-corrected visual acuity that it can deliver. This Phase 2 data is designed to support our plans to position THR-149 as the treatment of choice for the large number of DME patients who have a suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy.

In January we announced positive and highly promising Phase 1 results with THR- 687 which further strengthened our confidence that this novel pan-RGD integrin antagonist could deliver improved visual outcomes to a broad population of DME patients when compared to anti-VEGFs, the current standard of care. We are currently carrying out additional multiple-dose preclinical studies to support an IND (Investigation New Drug Application) as part of our plan to start a Phase 2 study in mid-2021.

I am also pleased to welcome to our senior management team Grace Chang as our new Chief Medical Officer and Tom Graney as Chief Financial Officer. Their experience and expertise will be great assets to the company, and I am confident they will make important contributions to Oxurion's future development. With both Tom and Grace being based in the US, we are starting to build the transatlantic organization we need to deliver on our global ambition.

We believe we are well-positioned to build the industry's leading DME franchise, based on successfully developing THR-149 and THR-687, two novel and complementary drug candidates that could offer improved therapeutic options beyond anti-VGEFs. We are convinced that this focused strategy will deliver significant benefits to DME patients globally as well as value to our shareholders.'

Disclaimer

Oxurion NV published this content on 15 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 October 2020 06:44:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about OXURION NV
02:45aOXURION : Business Update – Q3 2020
PU
02:01aOXURION : Business Update – Q3 2020
AQ
10/14Oxurion NV appoints Tom Graney, CFA as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
10/13OXURION : appoints Tom Graney, CFA as Chief Financial Officer
PU
10/13OXURION : appoints Tom Graney, CFA as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
10/09Invitation OXURION R&D Investor Day, Virtual 15 October 2020 at 5.30pm CET/ 1..
AQ
10/08OXURION : Invitation OXURION R&D Investor Day – Virtual 15 October 2020 at..
PU
10/08OXURION : Invitation OXURION R&D Investor Day – Virtual - 15 October 2020 ..
AQ
10/05SAVE THE DATE : Oxurion to host Virtual R&D Investor Day on 15 October 2020
PU
10/05SAVE THE DATE : Oxurion to host Virtual R&D Investor Day on 15 October 2020
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -36,2 M -42,6 M -42,6 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,99x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 105 M 124 M 124 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart OXURION NV
Duration : Period :
Oxurion NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXURION NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,50 €
Last Close Price 2,75 €
Spread / Highest target 336%
Spread / Average Target 173%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrik de Haes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Moragne Clay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Dominique Vanfleteren Chief Financial Officer
Jean Feyen Chief Scientific Officer
Grace Chang Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXURION NV-6.78%124
LONZA GROUP AG58.55%45 491
SEAGEN INC.83.05%35 821
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.7.37%32 604
CELLTRION, INC.49.45%31 477
MODERNA, INC.291.41%29 716
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group