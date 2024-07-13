OXURION

PUBLIC LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY

Gaston Geenslaan 1

3001 Heverlee

Enterprise number: 0881.620.924

RLE Leuven

www.oxurion.com

info@oxurion.com

(the Company)

INFORMATION NOTE REGARDING THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 24 JULY 2024

Reference is made to the convening notice to the extraordinary general shareholders' meeting of the Company to be held on 24 July 2024 (the EGM) published on 5 July 2024 in accordance with applicable laws.

The EGM shall deliberate and vote on a potential share consolidation in respect of all outstanding shares of the Company by means of a 1-for-10,000 share and resulting authorization to the board of directors of the Company to further implement the share consolidation during a three-year period following the date of the EGM.

The proposed resolution for item 1(c) of the agenda of the EGM wrongly referred to the fact that proceeds of the sale of shares not being converted into whole new shares would only be paid provided that the net proceeds are less than EUR 0.01 per old share.

It is however only if the net proceeds to be received by a shareholder for his position with an account holder are less than EUR 0.01 that the account holder will not be able to pay any compensation to this shareholder.

By the present information note, the board of directors of the Company would therefore like to clarify the wording of the proposed resolution for item 1(c) of the agenda of the EGM as follows:

"(c) No fractions of new shares: Within the framework of the Reverse Stock Split, the existing shares can only be consolidated, in accordance with the Ratio, into a whole number of new shares. No fractions of new shares can be issued. Subject to applicable company, financial and securities law rules, and subject to the provisions of the foregoing paragraphs, the board of directors shall be authorized to determine the manner and process to effect the Reverse Stock Split with respect to holders of existing shares of the Company who at the time of the Reverse Stock Split do not have a sufficient number of existing shares in order to receive a whole number of new shares in accordance with the Ratio. Within this context, the board of directors shall have the power to determine that (i) the positions of old shares that cannot be consolidated into a whole number of new shares in accordance with the Ratio can be aggregated for consolidation into new shares, (ii) such new shares can be sold or placed via an exempt private placement or bookbuilding (accelerated or not) to institutional, qualified or professional investors or individuals in and outside of Belgium, and (iii) the net proceeds of such sale or placement, after deduction of relevant transaction costs and expenses (including commissions, fees and expenses of agents and advisors) and applicable taxes, all as applicable, can be distributed on a pro rata basis to the holders of existing shares that did not have a sufficient number of existing shares to be converted into whole new shares in accordance with the Ratio, provided that such proceeds are at least equivalent to EUR 0.01. If net proceeds are less or cannot be distributed on a pro rata basis as aforementioned, these shall accrue to the Company. Subject to applicable provisions of company, financial and securities law, the board of directors shall also have the authority to determine that the positions of existing shares that cannot be consolidated in accordance with the Ratio into a whole number of new shares can be acquired by the Company or one of its subsidiaries and that the net proceeds of such sale will be distributed on a pro rata basis as set forth above."

This clarification is in the interest of all shareholders of the Company.