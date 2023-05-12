Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Oxurion NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXUR   BE0003846632

OXURION NV

(OXUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:00 2023-05-12 am EDT
0.004200 EUR   -4.55%
01:01pOxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC  
GL
01:00pOxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC  
AQ
05/03Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC  

05/12/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Regulated Information

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US May 12, 20237.00 PM CET Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, today announced that, pursuant to Belgian Transparency legislation1 it has received transparency notifications as follows:

Oxurion received a transparency notification on May 8, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC indicating that as of May 3, 2023, it held 4,335,547 shares of the then outstanding 733,579,250 shares, and therefore crossed below the threshold (3%) by virtue of sale of voting securities. See Annex 1.

Oxurion received a transparency notification on May 9, 2023, from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC indicating that as of May 5, 2023, it held 11,481,647 shares of the then outstanding 755,762,036 shares, and therefore remained below the threshold (3%) by virtue of acquisition of voting securities. See Annex 2.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction. No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10

 

" tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

 		US
Conway Communications
Mary T. Conway
mtconway@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

________

1. Article 14, first paragraph, of the Law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings.

ANNEX 1

ANNEX 2

Attachments


All news about OXURION NV
01:01pOxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC  
GL
01:00pOxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC  
AQ
05/03Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC
GL
05/03Oxurion Receives Transparency Notification from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC
AQ
04/28OXURION NV : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
04/27Oxurion Issues EUR 2.0 million in Bonds for Tranche 1 (B) of the Funding Program with A..
GL
04/27Oxurion Issues EUR 2.0 million in Bonds for Tranche 1 (B) of the Funding Program with A..
AQ
04/24Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC
GL
04/24Oxurion Receives Transparency Notifications from Atlas Special Opportunities LLC
AQ
04/21OXURION NV : Threshold crossings
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OXURION NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 0,60 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
Net income 2022 -31,7 M -34,6 M -34,6 M
Net Debt 2022 4,43 M 4,83 M 4,83 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,05x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,00 M 3,26 M 3,27 M
EV / Sales 2021 64,8x
EV / Sales 2022 20,6x
Nbr of Employees 27
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart OXURION NV
Duration : Period :
Oxurion NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXURION NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Thomas Graney Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrik de Haes Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Moragne Clay Independent Non-Executive Director
Emmanuèle Attout Independent Non-Executive Director
Baron Philippe Vlerick Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXURION NV-76.84%3
MODERNA, INC.-28.51%48 951
LONZA GROUP AG27.30%47 885
SEAGEN INC.55.24%37 407
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-7.33%35 230
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-11.23%25 664
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer