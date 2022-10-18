Advanced search
    OXUR   BE0003846632

OXURION NV

(OXUR)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-10-18 am EDT
0.0710 EUR   -12.13%
Oxurion To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
OXURION NV : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
Oxurion To Participate in Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences
GL
Oxurion To Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

10/18/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US October 18, 2022 – 7.00 PM CET – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced that it will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.

Investival Showcase – London, UK
Date: Monday, November 14, 2022
Tom Graney, CEO will be delivering a presentation and both he and Michael Dillen, CBO, will be available for one-on-one meetings. 

BTIG Ophthalmology Day – Virtual
Date: Tuesday, November 29, 2022 
Tom Graney, CEO, will be delivering a presentation and will be available for one-on-one meetings. 

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

 		US
Conway Communications
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 0,66 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
Net income 2022 -23,8 M -23,3 M -23,3 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,46 M 4,37 M 4,37 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,75x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 77,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,08 €
Average target price 1,25 €
Spread / Average Target 1 447%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Graney Chief Executive Officer
Patrik de Haes Non-Executive Chairman
Grace Chang Chief Medical Officer
Alan Stitt Chief Scientific Officer
Claude Sander Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXURION NV-95.55%4
MODERNA, INC.-45.17%54 475
LONZA GROUP AG-33.82%37 519
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-35.78%33 792
SEAGEN INC.-12.04%25 081
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.9.41%23 416