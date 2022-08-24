Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Oxurion NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OXUR   BE0003846632

OXURION NV

(OXUR)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:36 2022-08-24 am EDT
0.1900 EUR   -5.00%
01:01pOxurion To Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences
GL
01:00pOxurion To Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences
AQ
07/29OXURION NV : Share buyback
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxurion To Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

08/24/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Leuven, BELGIUM, Boston, MA, US August 24, 2022 – Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, with clinical stage assets in vascular retinal disorders, announced that it will participate in three upcoming conferences.

22nd EURETINA Congress Hamburg, Germany
Date: Friday, September 2, 2022 | 12:15 p.m. CET  

Title: “Results of Part A of KALAHARI, a Phase 2 Trial of THR-149, a plasma kallikrein (pKal) inhibitor, for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME)” presented by Timothy L. Jackson, MD.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., 24th Annual Global Investment Conference – New York, NY & Virtual
Date: Monday, September 12, 2022 | 7:00 a.m. ET
Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, will deliver a virtual presentation and is available for one-on-one meetings.  

KBC Securities Life Sciences Conference – Virtual
Date: Friday, September 16, 2022 | 11 a.m. ET
Tom Graney, CEO of Oxurion, will deliver a virtual presentation and is available for one-on-one meetings.

The presentations will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to improve and better preserve vision in patients with retinal disorders including diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in working-age people, as well as other conditions. Oxurion intends to play an important role in the treatment of retinal disorders, including the successful development of THR-149, its novel therapeutic for the treatment of DME. THR-149 is a potent plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for the up to 50% of DME patients showing suboptimal response to anti-VEGF therapy. Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, with corporate operations in Boston, MA. More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

For further information please contact:

Oxurion NV
Tom Graney
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +32 16 75 13 10
tom.graney@oxurion.com

 

Michael Dillen
Chief Business Officer
Tel: +32 479 783583
michael.dillen@oxurion.com

 		US
Conway Communications
Beth Kurth
bkurth@conwaycommsir.com

 

 

ICR Westwicke
Christopher Brinzey
Tel: +1 617 835 9304
Chris.Brinzey@westwicke.com

Attachment


All news about OXURION NV
01:01pOxurion To Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences
GL
01:00pOxurion To Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences
AQ
07/29OXURION NV : Share buyback
CO
07/26OXURION : Prospectus for the admission to trading on Euronext Brussels of up to 15,651,259..
PU
07/11Oxurion Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences
GL
07/11Oxurion Announces Presentations at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences
AQ
06/30OXURION NV : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/13Oxurion Announces Two Presentations at The Macula Society 45th Annual Meeting
AQ
06/13Oxurion Announces Two Presentations at The Macula Society 45th Annual Meeting
GL
06/13Oxurion Announces Two Presentations at The Macula Society 45th Annual Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,66 M 0,66 M 0,66 M
Net income 2022 -23,8 M -23,7 M -23,7 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,43x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,3 M 10,3 M 10,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 15,5x
Capi. / Sales 2023 15,5x
Nbr of Employees 42
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart OXURION NV
Duration : Period :
Oxurion NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXURION NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,20 €
Average target price 1,25 €
Spread / Average Target 525%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas Graney Chief Executive Officer
Patrik de Haes Non-Executive Chairman
Grace Chang Chief Medical Officer
Alan Stitt Chief Scientific Officer
Claude Sander Secretary, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OXURION NV-88.99%10
MODERNA, INC.-43.39%56 247
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-18.75%42 755
LONZA GROUP AG-29.75%41 253
SEAGEN INC.5.80%30 166
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.27.90%26 033