Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Oxurion NV    OXUR   BE0003846632

OXURION NV

(OXUR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxurion : Publication in 'Progress in Retinal and Eye Research' highlights the potential of pan-RGD integrin antagonists to improve the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and wet AMD

04/07/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies for retinal vascular disorders, announces the publication of a review article describing the cutting-edge science and rationale for the design and development of THR-687. The article entitled: Targeting RGD-binding integrins as an integrative therapy for diabetic retinopathy and neovascular age-related macular degeneration' (I Van Hove et al, reference below) was published in Progress in Retinal and Eye Research.

Integrins are a class of transmembrane receptors that are involved in a wide range of biological functions. The authors describe how RGD integrins affect a multitude of disease-related proteins and molecular pathways in relation to retinal vascular disorders. RGD integrins have been demonstrated to play an important role in diabetic retinopathy (DR), age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, dry eye disease and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Based on these findings, the authors conclude that therapies that engage integrin-linked pathways, including THR-687, have the potential to block all of these pathways and to deliver important clinical benefits to patients with these vision threatening conditions.

Oxurion is a leader in the development of pan-RGD integrin antagonists for retinal vascular disorders, with THR-687, a potential best-in-class molecule on track to enter a Phase 2 study in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) in mid-2021. Oxurion is initially developing THR-687 as a first line therapy for DME. THR-687 also holds potential for development in wet AMD and RVO.

Prof Alan Stitt, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Oxurion, said, 'We are pleased to have made this important scientific contribution to retinal eye research. Selective integrin antagonists are becoming an ever-more attractive option to block key processes such as vasopermeability, neovascularisation and inflammation to prevent sight-loss, a therapeutic area in which Oxurion is well placed. The review highlights the potential of our pioneering pan-RGD integrin antagonist THR-687 to deliver important clinical benefits to patients with retinal vascular disorders. We are on track to start a Phase 2 study in patients with DME in mid-year, and we are excited by the significant potential of THR-687 to provide a broad therapeutic alternative for retinal vascular diseases including DME, wet AMD and RVO.'

References

I Van Hove, et al. Targeting RGD-binding integrins as an integrative therapy for diabetic retinopathy and neovascular age-related macular degeneration in Progress in Retinal and Eye research

For article abstract click here

Disclaimer

Oxurion NV published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 18:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about OXURION NV
02:12pOXURION  : Publication in 'Progress in Retinal and Eye Research' highlights the ..
PU
03/18Oxurion NV Business and Financial Update, FY 2020
AQ
03/17OXURION NV  : Annual results
CO
01/20OXURION NV  : Nomination
CO
2020OXURION NV Confirms New Patents for THR-687 Issued by European and US Patent ..
AQ
2020OXURION  : Confirms New Patents for THR-687 Issued by European and US Patent Off..
PU
2020OXURION  : Confirms New Patents for THR-687 Issued by European and US Patent Off..
AQ
2020OXURION  : ONCURIOUS I-O Portfolio Directed at Boosting T Cell Influx and Activi..
AQ
2020Oxurion NV Business Update, Q3 2020
AQ
2020OXURION  : Business Update – Q3 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -36,2 M -43,1 M -43,1 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,95x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 104 M 124 M 124 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 79,5%
Chart OXURION NV
Duration : Period :
Oxurion NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXURION NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 7,50 €
Last Close Price 2,72 €
Spread / Highest target 342%
Spread / Average Target 176%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Patrik de Haes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Graney Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Moragne Clay Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Grace Chang Chief Medical Officer
Alan Stitt Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXURION NV6.26%123
MODERNA, INC.27.82%53 482
LONZA GROUP AG-5.45%42 841
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.13.62%39 038
CELLTRION, INC.-15.46%37 052
SEAGEN INC.-17.07%26 335
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ