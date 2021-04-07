Oxurion : Publication in 'Progress in Retinal and Eye Research' highlights the potential of pan-RGD integrin antagonists to improve the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and wet AMD

Oxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies for retinal vascular disorders, announces the publication of a review article describing the cutting-edge science and rationale for the design and development of THR-687. The article entitled: Targeting RGD-binding integrins as an integrative therapy for diabetic retinopathy and neovascular age-related macular degeneration' (I Van Hove et al, reference below) was published in Progress in Retinal and Eye Research.

Integrins are a class of transmembrane receptors that are involved in a wide range of biological functions. The authors describe how RGD integrins affect a multitude of disease-related proteins and molecular pathways in relation to retinal vascular disorders. RGD integrins have been demonstrated to play an important role in diabetic retinopathy (DR), age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma, dry eye disease and retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

Based on these findings, the authors conclude that therapies that engage integrin-linked pathways, including THR-687, have the potential to block all of these pathways and to deliver important clinical benefits to patients with these vision threatening conditions.

Oxurion is a leader in the development of pan-RGD integrin antagonists for retinal vascular disorders, with THR-687, a potential best-in-class molecule on track to enter a Phase 2 study in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME) in mid-2021. Oxurion is initially developing THR-687 as a first line therapy for DME. THR-687 also holds potential for development in wet AMD and RVO.

Prof Alan Stitt, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer (CSO) of Oxurion, said, 'We are pleased to have made this important scientific contribution to retinal eye research. Selective integrin antagonists are becoming an ever-more attractive option to block key processes such as vasopermeability, neovascularisation and inflammation to prevent sight-loss, a therapeutic area in which Oxurion is well placed. The review highlights the potential of our pioneering pan-RGD integrin antagonist THR-687 to deliver important clinical benefits to patients with retinal vascular disorders. We are on track to start a Phase 2 study in patients with DME in mid-year, and we are excited by the significant potential of THR-687 to provide a broad therapeutic alternative for retinal vascular diseases including DME, wet AMD and RVO.'