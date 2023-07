Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Limited, formerly S.S. Organics Limited, is an India-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing of bulk drugs. The Company is in the business of manufacture of all classes and kinds of drugs, including pharmaceutical preparation, and organic fine chemicals. The Company is engaged in the manufacture of anti-ulcer drugs and anti-bacterial drugs. The Company is engaged in doing contract manufacturing work for Aurobindo Pharma Limited (APL) and also has its own production. The Company has been doing contract manufacturing work with APL for manufacturing of Cirprofloxacin HCL from Fluoro Chloro Quinolonic acid (Q-Acid). The Company is manufacturing Pantaprozole Sodium and Gabapentine for own production. The Company's plant is situated at Survey No. 252/1, Aroor Village, Sadasivapet Mandal, Medak District, Telangana.

Sector Pharmaceuticals