Activity Report 30.09.2020

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1 01 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş. INTERIM BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1 A- GENERAL INFORMATION 1. Reporting Period 01/01/2021 - 30/09/2021 2. - Commercial Name : OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. Trade Registration - Number : 445644 (Mersis No: 0612005096100011) Headquarters contact - information : Çukurambar Mah. 1480. Sok. No:2 A/56 Address : Çankaya/ANKARA Phone : 0(312) 220 02 90 Fax : 0(312) 220 02 91 - Website address : www.oyakcimento.com 3. Shareholding Structure and Capital Distribution, Organization Registered Capital Ceiling (TRY) : 1.500.000.000 TRY Paid-in capital (TRY) : 1.159.793.441 TRY Nominal Value Share of Capital Shareholders (TRY) (%) OYAK Çimento A.Ş. 849.507.226,71 73,25 Other 310.286.214,29 26,75 Grand Total 1.159.793.441,00 100,00 4. Organizational Structure of the Company OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş. GENERAL MANAGER INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES SALES AND MARKETING FINANCIAL AFFAIRS SUPPLY CHAIN HUMAN RESOURCES VICE CHAIRMAN VICE CHAIRMAN VICE CHAIRMAN VICE CHAIRMAN VICE CHAIRMAN 5. Explanations on privileged shares and voting rights of shares There are no privileged shares in the Company. 6. Information about the Board of Directors, executive officers and number of personnel Board members are assigned in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of our Company per the Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations. Changes during the period are made by the Board of Directors' decision subject to approval in the next Ordinary General Assembly. The Ordinary General Assembly of the Company for the year 2020 was convened on 31/03/2021. Board Members: Page 2 / 23

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş. INTERIM BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1 Term Start Company Duties Date OYKA Kağıt Ambalaj Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş. Chairman of the Board of Directors 20/09/2016 (Person Acting on its Behalf: Suat ÇALBIYIK) OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş. (Person Acting on its Behalf: Vice Chairman of the Board of 10/06/2021 Mehmet OKKAN) Directors ATAER Holding A.Ş. (Person Acting on its Behalf: Board Member 10/06/2021 Muammer ATİLA) OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş. (Person Acting on its Behalf: Board Member 10/06/2021 Ramazan PATIR) OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş. (Person Acting on its Behalf: Board Member 05/08/2019 İhsan Kağan BAYRAKTAR) OMSAN Lojistik A.Ş. (Person Acting on its Behalf: Board Member 19/03/2020 Adalet TUNÇER) Independent Board Member Kazım YETİŞ (Chairman of the Audit Committee, 19/03/2020 Member of the Early Risk Detection Committee) Independent Board Member Sezai Afif ENSARİ (Chairman of the Early Risk 19/03/2020 Detection Committee, Member of the Corporate Governance Committee) Independent Board Member Abdurrahman ÇELİKER Chairman of the Corporate 19/03/2020 Governance Committee, Member of the Audit Committee Changes Made to the Board of Directors During the Period The Independent Board Members have been assigned in the General Assembly meeting on 31/03/2021 until the next ordinary general assembly meeting, the Board Members other than the Independent Board Members have been assigned in the general assembly meeting on 19/03/2020 until the Ordinary General Assembly meeting regarding the activities in 2022. In the Board Meeting dated 31/03/2021; Mr. Volkan ÜNLÜEL has been appointed as the real person acting on behalf of OYAK

BAYRAKTAR) which had been serving as Vice President of the Board has been appointed as a Board member. Duties and Powers of the Board Members The Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors have the duties and powers set out in the relevant articles of the Turkish Commercial Code and the Articles of Association of the Company. Numbers of Board Meetings Convened throughout the Year and Attendance by the Board Members to these Meetings For the period 01/01/2021-30/09/2021, the Board of Directors has convened 15 times and 38 resolutions have been adopted. Board Members regularly attended these meetings. Committee Members of the Committees of the Board of Directors, Frequency of Meetings, Working Principles, including the Activities to be Carried Out, and Evaluation of the Board of Directors on the Effectiveness of the Committees In 2021, the Audit Committee has convened 3 time, the Corporate Governance Committee has convened 4 times, and the Early Risk Detection Committee has convened 4 time. Board Members regularly attended these meetings. Working guidelines for committees are available on www.oyakcimento.com. Page 4 / 23

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş. INTERIM BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1 The Company's Board of Directors has established the Audit Committee, the Corporate Governance Committee and the Early Risk Detection Committee in order to properly fulfill its duties and responsibilities and comply with Corporate Governance Principles, and has published the principles of the functioning of the Committees on the website. The Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors meet every 3 months, and the Early Risk Detection Committee meets every 2 months and informs the board of directors in accordance with the purposes specified in the operating principles. Under the framework of the Corporate Governance Communiqué of the Capital Markets Board, the authority, duty and responsibility for the fulfillment of the tasks stipulated for the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee are also assigned to the Corporate Governance Committee. No external consulting service has been procured by the committees throughout the year. Committee Duties Name and Surname Title Meeting Frequency Chairman Kazım YETİŞ Independent Member Once every 3 month Supervision Abdurrahman period, at Committee Member Independent Member least four ÇELİKER times a year. Chairman Abdurrahman Independent Member Once every Corporate ÇELİKER 3 month Governance Member Sezai Afif ENSARİ Independent Member period, at Committee least four Member Enes Ensari VARDAR Investor Relations times a year. Manager Chairman Sezai Afif ENSARİ Independent Member Once every Early Risk 2 month Detection period, at Committee Member Kazım YETİŞ Independent Member least six times a year. Executive Officers Executive Officers Duties Term Start Date Ali PASTONOĞLU OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. 18.08.2020 General Manager Kadir Kaan KAHVECİ Vice Chairman - Financial Affairs 10.06.2020 Cem ÇELİK Vice Chairman - Sales and Marketing 10.06.2020 Sabri Levent ÖZÇENGEL Vice Chairman - Human Resources 10.06.2020 Ozan ERİNÇKAN Vice Chairman - Supply Chain 10.06.2020 The number of our company personnel is 2.041 people, including 1.437 that are covered by collective agreements and 604 that are not covered by collective agreements. Changes to Executive Officers during the Period During the period, İlker Vedat ULUĞTEKİN Vice Chairman - Industrial Activities who worked in executive level has resigned his position at our Company. Page 5 / 23