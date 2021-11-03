Activity Report 30.09.2020

Log in
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1

01 JANUARY - 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

INTERIM BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1

A-

GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Reporting Period

01/01/2021 - 30/09/2021

2.

- Commercial Name

:

OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş.

Trade Registration

- Number

:

445644 (Mersis No: 0612005096100011)

Headquarters contact

-

information

:

Çukurambar Mah. 1480. Sok. No:2 A/56

Address

:

Çankaya/ANKARA

Phone

: 0(312) 220 02 90

Fax

: 0(312) 220 02 91

-

Website address

:

www.oyakcimento.com

3. Shareholding Structure and Capital Distribution, Organization

Registered Capital Ceiling

(TRY)

:

1.500.000.000 TRY

Paid-in capital (TRY)

:

1.159.793.441 TRY

Nominal Value

Share of Capital

Shareholders

(TRY)

(%)

OYAK Çimento A.Ş.

849.507.226,71

73,25

Other

310.286.214,29

26,75

Grand Total

1.159.793.441,00

100,00

4. Organizational Structure of the Company

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

GENERAL MANAGER

INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES

SALES AND MARKETING

FINANCIAL AFFAIRS

SUPPLY CHAIN

HUMAN RESOURCES

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

5. Explanations on privileged shares and voting rights of shares

There are no privileged shares in the Company.

6. Information about the Board of Directors, executive officers and number of personnel

Board members are assigned in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of our Company per the Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations. Changes during the period are made by the Board of Directors' decision subject to approval in the next Ordinary General Assembly. The Ordinary General Assembly of the Company for the year 2020 was convened on 31/03/2021.

Board Members:

Page 2 / 23

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

INTERIM BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1

Term

Start

Company

Duties

Date

OYKA Kağıt Ambalaj Sanayii ve Ticaret

A.Ş.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

20/09/2016

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Suat ÇALBIYIK)

OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş.

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Vice Chairman of the Board of

10/06/2021

Mehmet OKKAN)

Directors

ATAER Holding A.Ş.

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Board Member

10/06/2021

Muammer ATİLA)

OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Board Member

10/06/2021

Ramazan PATIR)

OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş.

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Board Member

05/08/2019

İhsan Kağan BAYRAKTAR)

OMSAN Lojistik A.Ş.

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Board Member

19/03/2020

Adalet TUNÇER)

Independent Board Member

Kazım YETİŞ

(Chairman of the Audit Committee,

19/03/2020

Member of the Early Risk Detection

Committee)

Independent Board Member

Sezai Afif ENSARİ

(Chairman of the Early Risk

19/03/2020

Detection Committee, Member of the

Corporate Governance Committee)

Independent Board Member

Abdurrahman ÇELİKER

Chairman of the Corporate

19/03/2020

Governance Committee,

Member of the Audit Committee

Changes Made to the Board of Directors During the Period

The Independent Board Members have been assigned in the General Assembly meeting on 31/03/2021 until the next ordinary general assembly meeting, the Board Members other than the Independent Board Members have been assigned in the general assembly meeting on 19/03/2020 until the Ordinary General Assembly meeting regarding the activities in 2022.

In the Board Meeting dated 31/03/2021;

  • Mr. Volkan ÜNLÜEL has been appointed as the real person acting on behalf of OYAK
    Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş., as of 31st of March 2021, replacing Mr. Hayati NAZİK, per the Board of Directors' decision of OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş., which is a legal person that is a Board member of our Company,
  • Mr. Alpaslan SİNAN has been appointed as the real person acting on behalf of ATAER Holding
    A.Ş., as of 31st of March 2021, replacing Mr. Mehmet Ali BAŞDOĞAN, per the Board of Directors' decision of ATAER Holding A.Ş., which is a legal person that is a Board member of our Company,
  • Ms. Selda ÜNAL has been appointed as the real person acting on behalf of OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş., as of 31st of March 2021, replacing Mr. Mustafa KOCAEREN, per the Board of Directors' decision of OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş., which is a legal person that is a Board member of our Company

Page 3 / 23

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

INTERIM BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1

  • OYKA Kağıt Ambalaj Sanayii ve Ticaret A.Ş. has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Directors (Person Acting on its Behalf: Suat ÇALBIYIK),
  • OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş. has been appointed as the Vice President of the Board of Directors (Person Acting on its Behalf: İhsan Kağan BAYRAKTAR),

In the Board Meeting dated 10/06/2021;

  • Mr. Mehmet OKKAN has been appointed as the real person acting on behalf of OYAK
    Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş., as of 10th of June 2021, replacing Mr. Volkan ÜNLÜEL, per the Board of Directors' decision of OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş., which is a legal person that is a Board member of our Company,
  • Mr. Muammer ATİLA has been appointed as the real person acting on behalf of ATAER Holding
    A.Ş., as of 10th of June 2021, replacing Mr. Alpaslan SİNAN, per the Board of Directors' decision of ATAER Holding A.Ş., which is a legal person that is a Board member of our Company,
  • Mr. Ramazan PATIR has been appointed as the real person acting on behalf of OYTAŞ İç ve
    Dış Ticaret A.Ş., as of 10th of June 2021, replacing Ms. Selda ÜNAL, per the Board of Directors' decision OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş., which is a legal person that is a Board member of our Company,
  • OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve Turizm A.Ş. (Person Acting on its Behalf: Mehmet OKKAN) has been appointed as Vice President of the Board, replacing OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş. (Person Acting on its Behalf: İhsan Kağan BAYRAKTAR) that had been serving as Vice President of the Board,
  • OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman İşletmeleri A.Ş. (Person Acting on its Behalf: İhsan Kağan
    BAYRAKTAR) which had been serving as Vice President of the Board has been appointed as a Board member.

Duties and Powers of the Board Members

The Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors have the duties and powers set out in the relevant articles of the Turkish Commercial Code and the Articles of Association of the Company.

Numbers of Board Meetings Convened throughout the Year and Attendance by the Board Members to these Meetings

For the period 01/01/2021-30/09/2021, the Board of Directors has convened 15 times and 38 resolutions have been adopted. Board Members regularly attended these meetings.

Committee Members of the Committees of the Board of Directors, Frequency of Meetings, Working Principles, including the Activities to be Carried Out, and Evaluation of the Board of Directors on the Effectiveness of the Committees

In 2021, the Audit Committee has convened 3 time, the Corporate Governance Committee has convened 4 times, and the Early Risk Detection Committee has convened 4 time. Board Members regularly attended these meetings. Working guidelines for committees are available on www.oyakcimento.com.

Page 4 / 23

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

INTERIM BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1

The Company's Board of Directors has established the Audit Committee, the Corporate Governance Committee and the Early Risk Detection Committee in order to properly fulfill its duties and responsibilities and comply with Corporate Governance Principles, and has published the principles of the functioning of the Committees on the website. The Audit Committee and the Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors meet every 3 months, and the Early Risk Detection Committee meets every 2 months and informs the board of directors in accordance with the purposes specified in the operating principles. Under the framework of the Corporate Governance Communiqué of the Capital Markets Board, the authority, duty and responsibility for the fulfillment of the tasks stipulated for the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee are also assigned to the Corporate Governance Committee. No external consulting service has been procured by the committees throughout the year.

Committee

Duties

Name and Surname

Title

Meeting

Frequency

Chairman

Kazım YETİŞ

Independent Member

Once every

3 month

Supervision

Abdurrahman

period, at

Committee

Member

Independent Member

least four

ÇELİKER

times a year.

Chairman

Abdurrahman

Independent Member

Once every

Corporate

ÇELİKER

3 month

Governance

Member

Sezai Afif ENSARİ

Independent Member

period, at

Committee

least four

Member

Enes Ensari VARDAR

Investor Relations

times a year.

Manager

Chairman

Sezai Afif ENSARİ

Independent Member

Once every

Early Risk

2 month

Detection

period, at

Committee

Member

Kazım YETİŞ

Independent Member

least six

times a year.

Executive Officers

Executive Officers

Duties

Term Start

Date

Ali PASTONOĞLU

OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş.

18.08.2020

General Manager

Kadir Kaan KAHVECİ

Vice Chairman - Financial Affairs

10.06.2020

Cem ÇELİK

Vice Chairman - Sales and Marketing

10.06.2020

Sabri Levent ÖZÇENGEL

Vice Chairman - Human Resources

10.06.2020

Ozan ERİNÇKAN

Vice Chairman - Supply Chain

10.06.2020

The number of our company personnel is 2.041 people, including 1.437 that are covered by collective agreements and 604 that are not covered by collective agreements.

Changes to Executive Officers during the Period

During the period, İlker Vedat ULUĞTEKİN Vice Chairman - Industrial Activities who worked in executive level has resigned his position at our Company.

Page 5 / 23

