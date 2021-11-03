Financial Statements 30.09.2021

Log in
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2021

INDEX

PAGE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ............

1-3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................................................................................

4-5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .............

6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS.............................

7-8

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......

9-41

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of 30 September 2021

(Amounts are expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Not reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Prior Period

30 September

31 December

Notes

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

2.344.328.534

1.909.488.901

Cash and Cash Equivalents

3

518.889.205

448.831.807

Financial Investments

9

95.634.022

85.754.711

Trade Receivables

4-5

1.032.370.276

926.136.800

Trade Receivables from Related Parties

4

89.358.667

18.472.262

Trade Receivables from Third Parties

943.011.609

907.664.538

Other Receivables

7.924.042

12.242.448

Other Receivables from Related Parties

4

1.861.667

-

Other Receivables from Third Parties

6.062.375

12.242.448

Inventories

6

656.979.852

352.430.450

Prepaid Expenses

7

24.236.222

75.737.614

Current Tax Assets

-

134.884

Other Current Assets

8.294.915

8.220.187

Non-current Assets

2.140.805.804

2.063.237.639

Other Receivables

3.462.551

2.988.820

Other Receivables from Third Parties

3.462.551

2.988.820

Investment Properties

30.498.038

29.954.268

Right-of-use Assets

17.384.393

16.791.857

Property, Plant and Equipment

8

1.892.246.931

1.835.124.391

Intangible assets

77.211.474

83.063.745

Goodwill

7.062.941

7.062.941

Other Intangible Assets

8

70.148.533

76.000.804

Prepaid Expenses

7

36.625.339

6.851.266

Deferred Tax Assets

14

79.969.446

87.956.953

Other Non-current Assets

3.407.632

506.339

TOTAL ASSETS

4.485.134.338

3.972.726.540

1

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of 30 September 2021

(Amounts are expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Not reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Prior Period

30 September

31 December

Notes

2021

2020

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

1.608.677.220

1.554.271.751

Short-term Borrowings

12

668.002.178

707.265.009

Short-term Portion of Long-term Borrowings

12

51.894.712

103.009.662

Trade Payables

4-5

696.110.109

606.589.044

Trade Payables to Related Parties

4

104.762.366

135.632.596

Trade Payables to Third Parties

591.347.743

470.956.448

Payables Related to Employee Benefits

17.427.542

9.335.715

Other Payables

13.360.612

19.972.102

Other Payables to Related Parties

4

3.565.345

3.342.306

Other Payables to Third Parties

9.795.267

16.629.796

Deferred Income

7

60.786.950

22.883.869

Derivative Instruments

-

4.650.543

Current Tax Liabilities

14

51.720.756

31.200.804

Short-term Provisions

49.130.903

49.358.806

Short-term Provisions for Employee Benefits

13.295.999

15.300.000

Other Short-term Provisions

10

35.834.904

34.058.806

Other Short-term Liabilities

243.458

6.197

Non-current Liabilities

162.159.472

136.303.584

Long-term Borrowings

12

16.055.881

19.055.021

Deferred Income

7

-

239.771

Long-term Provisions

146.103.591

117.008.792

Long-term Provisions for Employee Benefits

139.225.968

106.291.720

Other Long-term Provisions

10

6.877.623

10.717.072

TOTAL LIABILITIES

1.770.836.692

1.690.575.335

2

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of 30 September 2021

(Amounts are expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Not reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Prior Period

30 September

31 December

Notes

2021

2020

EQUITY

2.714.297.646

2.282.151.205

Equity Attributable to Parent

2.714.297.646

2.282.151.205

Paid-in Capital

13

1.159.793.441

1.159.793.441

Capital Adjustment Differences

13

134.868.176

134.868.176

Repurchased Shares (-)

(6.935.220)

(6.935.220)

Share Premiums (Discounts)

234.322

234.322

Other Accumulated Comprehensive Income

(Expenses) That Will Not Be Reclassified To

Profit or Loss

(24.757.845)

(14.620.649)

- Gains (Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined

Benefit Plans

(24.757.845)

(14.620.649)

Other Accumulated Comprehensive Income

(Expenses) That Will Be Reclassified To

2.672.144

Profit or Loss

3.371.128

- Foreign Currency Translation Differences

2.672.144

3.371.128

Restricted Reserves Appropriated from Profit

13

405.954.871

405.954.871

The Effect of Mergers Involving Undertaking or

Enterprises Subject to Common Control

(305.979.569)

(407.972.757)

Retained earnings

905.464.705

649.004.587

Net Profit for the Period

442.982.621

358.453.306

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

4.485.134.338

3.972.726.540

3

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oyak Çimento Fabrikalari AS published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 16:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
