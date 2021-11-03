Financial Statements 30.09.2021

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER 2021
|
INDEX
|
PAGE
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ............
|
1-3
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................................................................................
|
4-5
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .............
|
6
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS.............................
|
7-8
|
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......
|
9-41
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of 30 September 2021
(Amounts are expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
|
Not reviewed
|
Audited
|
|
|
Current Period
|
Prior Period
|
|
|
30 September
|
31 December
|
|
Notes
|
2021
|
2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
2.344.328.534
|
1.909.488.901
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
3
|
518.889.205
|
448.831.807
|
Financial Investments
|
9
|
95.634.022
|
85.754.711
|
Trade Receivables
|
4-5
|
1.032.370.276
|
926.136.800
|
Trade Receivables from Related Parties
|
4
|
89.358.667
|
18.472.262
|
Trade Receivables from Third Parties
|
|
943.011.609
|
907.664.538
|
Other Receivables
|
|
7.924.042
|
12.242.448
|
Other Receivables from Related Parties
|
4
|
1.861.667
|
-
|
Other Receivables from Third Parties
|
|
6.062.375
|
12.242.448
|
Inventories
|
6
|
656.979.852
|
352.430.450
|
Prepaid Expenses
|
7
|
24.236.222
|
75.737.614
|
Current Tax Assets
|
|
-
|
134.884
|
Other Current Assets
|
|
8.294.915
|
8.220.187
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current Assets
|
|
2.140.805.804
|
2.063.237.639
|
Other Receivables
|
|
3.462.551
|
2.988.820
|
Other Receivables from Third Parties
|
|
3.462.551
|
2.988.820
|
Investment Properties
|
|
30.498.038
|
29.954.268
|
Right-of-use Assets
|
|
17.384.393
|
16.791.857
|
Property, Plant and Equipment
|
8
|
1.892.246.931
|
1.835.124.391
|
Intangible assets
|
|
77.211.474
|
83.063.745
|
Goodwill
|
|
7.062.941
|
7.062.941
|
Other Intangible Assets
|
8
|
70.148.533
|
76.000.804
|
Prepaid Expenses
|
7
|
36.625.339
|
6.851.266
|
Deferred Tax Assets
|
14
|
79.969.446
|
87.956.953
|
Other Non-current Assets
|
|
3.407.632
|
506.339
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
4.485.134.338
|
3.972.726.540
|
|
|
|
1
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of 30 September 2021
(Amounts are expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
|
Not reviewed
|
Audited
|
|
|
Current Period
|
Prior Period
|
|
|
30 September
|
31 December
|
|
Notes
|
2021
|
2020
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
1.608.677.220
|
1.554.271.751
|
Short-term Borrowings
|
12
|
668.002.178
|
707.265.009
|
Short-term Portion of Long-term Borrowings
|
12
|
51.894.712
|
103.009.662
|
Trade Payables
|
4-5
|
696.110.109
|
606.589.044
|
Trade Payables to Related Parties
|
4
|
104.762.366
|
135.632.596
|
Trade Payables to Third Parties
|
|
591.347.743
|
470.956.448
|
Payables Related to Employee Benefits
|
|
17.427.542
|
9.335.715
|
Other Payables
|
|
13.360.612
|
19.972.102
|
Other Payables to Related Parties
|
4
|
3.565.345
|
3.342.306
|
Other Payables to Third Parties
|
|
9.795.267
|
16.629.796
|
Deferred Income
|
7
|
60.786.950
|
22.883.869
|
Derivative Instruments
|
|
-
|
4.650.543
|
Current Tax Liabilities
|
14
|
51.720.756
|
31.200.804
|
Short-term Provisions
|
|
49.130.903
|
49.358.806
|
Short-term Provisions for Employee Benefits
|
|
13.295.999
|
15.300.000
|
Other Short-term Provisions
|
10
|
35.834.904
|
34.058.806
|
Other Short-term Liabilities
|
|
243.458
|
6.197
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current Liabilities
|
|
162.159.472
|
136.303.584
|
Long-term Borrowings
|
12
|
16.055.881
|
19.055.021
|
Deferred Income
|
7
|
-
|
239.771
|
Long-term Provisions
|
|
146.103.591
|
117.008.792
|
Long-term Provisions for Employee Benefits
|
|
139.225.968
|
106.291.720
|
Other Long-term Provisions
|
10
|
6.877.623
|
10.717.072
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
|
1.770.836.692
|
1.690.575.335
2
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of 30 September 2021
(Amounts are expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
|
Not reviewed
|
Audited
|
|
|
Current Period
|
Prior Period
|
|
|
30 September
|
31 December
|
|
Notes
|
2021
|
2020
|
EQUITY
|
|
2.714.297.646
|
2.282.151.205
|
Equity Attributable to Parent
|
|
2.714.297.646
|
2.282.151.205
|
Paid-in Capital
|
13
|
1.159.793.441
|
1.159.793.441
|
Capital Adjustment Differences
|
13
|
134.868.176
|
134.868.176
|
Repurchased Shares (-)
|
|
(6.935.220)
|
(6.935.220)
|
Share Premiums (Discounts)
|
|
234.322
|
234.322
|
Other Accumulated Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
(Expenses) That Will Not Be Reclassified To
|
|
|
|
Profit or Loss
|
|
(24.757.845)
|
(14.620.649)
|
- Gains (Losses) on Remeasurement of Defined
|
|
|
|
Benefit Plans
|
|
(24.757.845)
|
(14.620.649)
|
Other Accumulated Comprehensive Income
|
|
|
|
(Expenses) That Will Be Reclassified To
|
|
2.672.144
|
|
Profit or Loss
|
|
|
3.371.128
|
- Foreign Currency Translation Differences
|
|
2.672.144
|
3.371.128
|
Restricted Reserves Appropriated from Profit
|
13
|
405.954.871
|
405.954.871
|
The Effect of Mergers Involving Undertaking or
|
|
|
|
Enterprises Subject to Common Control
|
|
(305.979.569)
|
(407.972.757)
|
Retained earnings
|
|
905.464.705
|
649.004.587
|
Net Profit for the Period
|
|
442.982.621
|
358.453.306
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
4.485.134.338
|
3.972.726.540
3
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
