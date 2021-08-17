Log in
    OYAKC   TRAMRDIN91F2

OYAK ÇIMENTO FABRIKALARI A.S.

(OYAKC)
OYAK Çimento Fabrikalari : Financial Statements 30.06.2021

08/17/2021 | 01:54pm EDT
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF 30 JUNE 2021 AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT

INDEX

PAGE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ............

1-3

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................................................................................

4-5

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .............

6

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS.............................

7-8

NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......

9-42

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

REVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2021

(Amounts are expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)

Reviewed

Audited

Current Period

Prior Period

30 June

31 December

Notes

2021

2020

ASSETS

Current Assets

2.270.121.256

1.909.488.901

Cash and Cash Equivalents

3

641.681.934

448.831.807

Financial Investments

9

103.215.818

85.754.711

Trade Receivables

4-5

982.357.641

926.136.800

Trade Receivables from Related Parties

4

55.640.913

18.472.262

Trade Receivables from Third Parties

926.716.728

907.664.538

Other Receivables

9.231.994

12.242.448

Other Receivables from Related Parties

4

2.487.020

-

Other Receivables from Third Parties

6.744.974

12.242.448

Inventories

6

511.552.207

352.430.450

Derivative Financial Instruments

230.734

-

Prepaid Expenses

7

21.404.334

75.737.614

Current Tax Assets

-

134.884

Other Current Assets

446.594

8.220.187

Non-current Assets

2.099.621.210

2.063.237.639

Other Receivables

Other Receivables from Third Parties Investment Properties

Right-of-use Assets

Property, Plant and Equipment Intangible assets

Goodwill

Other Intangible Assets

Prepaid Expenses

Deferred Tax Assets

Other Non-current Assets

6.710.791

2.988.820

6.710.791

2.988.820

29.677.754

29.954.268

17.877.672

16.791.857

8

1.873.154.380

1.835.124.391

78.711.108

83.063.745

7.062.941

7.062.941

8

71.648.167

76.000.804

7

16.920.578

6.851.266

14

76.092.094

87.956.953

476.833

506.339

TOTAL ASSETS

4.369.742.466 3.972.726.540

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Oyak Çimento Fabrikalari AS published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 17:53:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 932 M 347 M 347 M
Net income 2020 358 M 42,4 M 42,4 M
Net Debt 2020 292 M 34,6 M 34,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 28,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 8 107 M 960 M 960 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 040
Free-Float 9,44%
Managers and Directors
Birol Kiraç General Manager
Enes Ensari Vardar Manager-Financial Affairs
Suat Çalbiyik Chairman
Etem Çeker Independent Director
Alaaddin Varol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OYAK ÇIMENTO FABRIKALARI A.S.-20.39%956
HOLCIM LTD9.26%35 621
ANHUI CONCH CEMENT COMPANY LIMITED-9.89%32 780
JAMES HARDIE INDUSTRIES PLC34.12%16 713
SHREE CEMENT LIMITED8.18%12 634
TAIWAN CEMENT CORP.9.49%10 588