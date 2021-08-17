OYAK Çimento Fabrikalari : Financial Statements 30.06.2021

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
AS OF 30 JUNE 2021 AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT
|
INDEX
|
PAGE
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION ............
|
1-3
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER
|
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ................................................................................................................
|
4-5
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY .............
|
6
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS.............................
|
7-8
|
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ......
|
9-42
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
REVIEWED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS OF 30 JUNE 2021
(Amounts are expressed in Turkish Lira (TL) unless otherwise stated.)
|
|
|
Reviewed
|
Audited
|
|
|
Current Period
|
Prior Period
|
|
|
30 June
|
31 December
|
|
Notes
|
2021
|
2020
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
2.270.121.256
|
1.909.488.901
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
3
|
641.681.934
|
448.831.807
|
Financial Investments
|
9
|
103.215.818
|
85.754.711
|
Trade Receivables
|
4-5
|
982.357.641
|
926.136.800
|
Trade Receivables from Related Parties
|
4
|
55.640.913
|
18.472.262
|
Trade Receivables from Third Parties
|
|
926.716.728
|
907.664.538
|
Other Receivables
|
|
9.231.994
|
12.242.448
|
Other Receivables from Related Parties
|
4
|
2.487.020
|
-
|
Other Receivables from Third Parties
|
|
6.744.974
|
12.242.448
|
Inventories
|
6
|
511.552.207
|
352.430.450
|
Derivative Financial Instruments
|
|
230.734
|
-
|
Prepaid Expenses
|
7
|
21.404.334
|
75.737.614
|
Current Tax Assets
|
|
-
|
134.884
|
Other Current Assets
|
|
446.594
|
8.220.187
|
|
|
|
|
Non-current Assets
|
|
2.099.621.210
|
2.063.237.639
Other Receivables
Other Receivables from Third Parties Investment Properties
Right-of-use Assets
Property, Plant and Equipment Intangible assets
Goodwill
Other Intangible Assets
Prepaid Expenses
Deferred Tax Assets
Other Non-current Assets
|
|
6.710.791
|
2.988.820
|
|
6.710.791
|
2.988.820
|
|
29.677.754
|
29.954.268
|
|
17.877.672
|
16.791.857
|
8
|
1.873.154.380
|
1.835.124.391
|
|
78.711.108
|
83.063.745
|
|
7.062.941
|
7.062.941
|
8
|
71.648.167
|
76.000.804
|
7
|
16.920.578
|
6.851.266
|
14
|
76.092.094
|
87.956.953
|
|
476.833
|
506.339
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
4.369.742.466 3.972.726.540
The accompanying notes form an integral part of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements.
