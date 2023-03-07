OYAK Çimento Fabrikalari : INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE MANAGEMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT

DRT Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. Maslak No1 Plaza Eski Büyükdere Caddesi Maslak Mahallesi No:1 Maslak, Sarıyer 34485 İstanbul, Türkiye

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE MANAGEMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE MANAGEMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT

To the General Assembly of

OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları Anonim Şirketi

Opinion

As we have audited the full set consolidated financial statements of OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the period between 01/01/2022-31/12/2022, we have also audited the annual report for the same period.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial information provided in the Management's annual report and the Management's discussions on the Group's financial performance, are fairly presented in all material respects, and are consistent with the full set audited consolidated financial statements and the information obtained from our audit.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing issued by Capital Markets Board and the Standards on Independent Auditing ("SIA") which is a part of Turkish Auditing Standards published by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA"). Our responsibility is disclosed under Responsibilities of the Independent Auditor on the Independent Audit of the Annual Report in detail. We declare that we are independent from the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Independent Auditors ("Code of Ethics") issued by POA and ethical provisions stated in the regulation of audit. We have fulfilled other responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Auditor's Opinion for the Full Set Consolidated Financial Statements

We have presented unqualified opinion for the Group's full set consolidated financial statements for the period between 01/01/2022-31/12/2022 in our Auditor's Report dated 7 March 2023.

