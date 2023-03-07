Advanced search
    OYAKC   TRAMRDIN91F2

OYAK ÇIMENTO FABRIKALARI A.S.

(OYAKC)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-03-05
47.00 TRY   -2.49%
OYAK Çimento Fabrikalari : INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE MANAGEMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT

03/07/2023 | 03:55pm EST
DRT Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. Maslak No1 Plaza Eski Büyükdere Caddesi Maslak Mahallesi No:1 Maslak, Sarıyer 34485 İstanbul, Türkiye

Tel: +90 (212) 366 60 00

Fax: +90 (212) 366 60 10

www.deloitte.com.tr

Mersis No :0291001097600016

Ticari Sicil No: 304099

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE MANAGEMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT

ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH)

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE MANAGEMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT

To the General Assembly of

OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları Anonim Şirketi

  1. Opinion

As we have audited the full set consolidated financial statements of OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the period between 01/01/2022-31/12/2022, we have also audited the annual report for the same period.

In our opinion, the consolidated financial information provided in the Management's annual report and the Management's discussions on the Group's financial performance, are fairly presented in all material respects, and are consistent with the full set audited consolidated financial statements and the information obtained from our audit.

  1. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing issued by Capital Markets Board and the Standards on Independent Auditing ("SIA") which is a part of Turkish Auditing Standards published by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA"). Our responsibility is disclosed under Responsibilities of the Independent Auditor on the Independent Audit of the Annual Report in detail. We declare that we are independent from the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Independent Auditors ("Code of Ethics") issued by POA and ethical provisions stated in the regulation of audit. We have fulfilled other responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

  1. Auditor's Opinion for the Full Set Consolidated Financial Statements

We have presented unqualified opinion for the Group's full set consolidated financial statements for the period between 01/01/2022-31/12/2022 in our Auditor's Report dated 7 March 2023.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member ﬁrms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member ﬁrms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member ﬁrms.

© 2023. For information, contact Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

  1. Management's Responsibility for the Annual Report

The Group's Management is responsible for the following in accordance with Article 514 and 516 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 ("TCC") and "Communiqué on Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital Markets" with No.14.1 of the Capital Markets Board ("the Communiqué"):

  1. Preparing the annual report within the three months following the reporting date and presenting it to the General Assembly,
  2. Preparing the annual report with the all respects of the Group's flow of operations for that year and the Group's consolidated financial performance accurately, completely, directly and fairly. In this report, the consolidated financial position is assessed in accordance with the consolidated financial statements. The Group's development and risks that the Group may probably face are also pointed out in this report. The Board of Director's evaluation on those matters are also stated in this report.
  3. The annual report also includes the matters stated below:
    • The significant events occurred in the Group's activities subsequent to the financial year ends,
    • The Group's research and development activities,
    • The compensation paid to key management personnel and members of Board of Directors including financial benefits such as salaries, bonuses and premiums, allowances, travelling, accommodation and representation expenses, in cash and kind facilities, insurances and other similar guarantees.

The Board of Directors also considers the secondary regulations prepared by the Ministry of Trade and related institutions while preparing the annual report.

  1. Responsibilities of the Independent Auditor on the Independent Audit of the Annual Report

Our aim is to express an opinion and prepare a report about whether the Management's discussions and consolidated financial information in the annual report within the scope of the provisions of the TCC and the Communiqué are fairly presented and consistent with the information obtained from our audit.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing issued by Capital Markets Board and the SIA. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Management's discussions on the Group's financial performance, are fairly presented in all material respects, and are consistent with the full set audited consolidated financial statements and the information obtained from our audit

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Emrehan Demirel.

DRT BAĞIMSIZ DENETİM VE SERBEST MUHASEBECİ MALİ MÜŞAVİRLİK A.Ş. Member of DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU LIMITED

Emrehan Demirel

Partner

Ankara, 7 March 2023

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

ANNUAL ACTIVITY REPORT

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1

01 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2022

Page 1 / 50

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

ANNUAL ACTIVITY REPORT

A-

GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Reporting Period

01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022

2.

- Commercial Name

:

OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş.

Trade Registration

- Number

:

445644 (Mersis No: 0612005096100011)

Headquarters contact

-

information

:

Çukurambar Mah. 1480. Sok. No:2 A/56

Address

:

Çankaya/ANKARA

Phone

:

0(312) 220 02 90

Fax

:

0(312) 220 02 91

-

Website address

:

www.oyakcimento.com

3. Shareholding Structure and Capital Distribution, Organization

Registered Capital Ceiling (TRY)

:

1.500.000.000 TRY

Paid-in capital (TRY)

:

1.159.793.441 TRY

Nominal Value

Share of Capital

Shareholders

(TRY)

(%)

OYAK Çimento A.Ş.(*)

849.507.226,71

73,25

Other

310.286.214,29

26,75

Grand Total

1.159.793.441,00

100,00

There was no change in the partnership and capital structure during the period. (*)OYAK Çimento A.Ş. on 22/02/2023. shareholding ratio increased to 74%.

4. Organizational Structure of the Company

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

GENERAL MANAGER

INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES

SALES AND MARKETING

FINANCIAL AFFAIRS

SUPPLY CHAIN

HUMAN RESOURCES

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

There was no change in the partnership and capital structure during the period.

5. Explanations on privileged shares and voting rights of shares

There are no privileged shares in the Company.

6. Information about the Board of Directors, executive officers and number of personnel Board members are assigned in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of our Company per the Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations. Changes during the period are made by the Board of Directors' decision subject to approval in the next Ordinary General Assembly. The Ordinary General Assembly of the Company for the year 2021 was convened on 30/03/2022.

Page 2 / 50

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

ANNUAL ACTIVITY REPORT

Members of the Board of Directors as of 31/12/2022:

Term

Titles out of the Company

Start

Company

Duties

Date

OYKA Kağıt Ambalaj Sanayii

OYAK Group President - Cement

ve Ticaret A.Ş.

Chairman

20/09/2016

Concrete Paper Sector

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Suat ÇALBIYIK)

In other OYAK Group Companies,

he has the duties of Chairman of

the Board of Directors / Deputy

Chairman (as a representative).

OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve

Turizm A.Ş. (Person Acting

Vice Chairman

10/06/2021

on its Behalf:

Mehmet OKKAN)

ATAER Holding A.Ş.

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Board Member

10/06/2021

Muammer ATİLA)

OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Board Member

10/06/2021

Ramazan PATIR)

OMSAN Lojistik A.Ş.

Director of Sustainability and

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Board Member

07/02/2023

Operational Excellence

Gökhan GÜZEL)

He has duties as a Member of the

Board of Directors (as a

representative) in other OYAK

Group Companies.

OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman

Board Member

10/12/2021

OYAK Treasury and Corporate

İşletmeleri A.Ş. (Person

Finance Director

Acting on its Behalf:

Arda Kaan ALPMAN)

He has duties as a Member of the

Board of Directors (as a

representative) in other OYAK

Group Companies.

Independent Board Member

Kazım YETİŞ

(Chairman of the Audit

19/03/2020

Chartered accountant

Committee, Member of the

Early Risk Detection

Committee)

Independent Board Member

Sezai Afif ENSARİ

(Chairman of the Early Risk

19/03/2020

Detection Committee, Member

of the Corporate Governance

Committee)

Independent Board Member

Abdurrahman ÇELİKER

Chairman of the Corporate

19/03/2020

Director

Governance Committee,

Member of the Audit

Committee

Changes Made to the Board of Directors During the Period

The Independent Board Members have been assigned in the General Assembly meeting on 30/03/2022 until the next ordinary general assembly meeting, the Board Members other than the Independent Board Members have been assigned in the general assembly meeting on 19/03/2020 until the Ordinary General Assembly meeting regarding the activities in 2022.

Page 3 / 50

Disclaimer

Oyak Çimento Fabrikalari AS published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
