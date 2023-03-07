OYAK Çimento Fabrikalari : INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE MANAGEMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT

DRT Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. Maslak No1 Plaza Eski Büyükdere Caddesi Maslak Mahallesi No:1 Maslak, Sarıyer 34485 İstanbul, Türkiye
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE MANAGEMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ON THE MANAGEMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT
To the General Assembly of
OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları Anonim Şirketi
Opinion
As we have audited the full set consolidated financial statements of OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları Anonim Şirketi ("the Company") and its subsidiaries ("the Group") for the period between 01/01/2022-31/12/2022, we have also audited the annual report for the same period.
In our opinion, the consolidated financial information provided in the Management's annual report and the Management's discussions on the Group's financial performance, are fairly presented in all material respects, and are consistent with the full set audited consolidated financial statements and the information obtained from our audit.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing issued by Capital Markets Board and the Standards on Independent Auditing ("SIA") which is a part of Turkish Auditing Standards published by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority ("POA"). Our responsibility is disclosed under Responsibilities of the Independent Auditor on the Independent Audit of the Annual Report in detail. We declare that we are independent from the Group in accordance with the Code of Ethics for Independent Auditors ("Code of Ethics") issued by POA and ethical provisions stated in the regulation of audit. We have fulfilled other responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Auditor's Opinion for the Full Set Consolidated Financial Statements
We have presented unqualified opinion for the Group's full set consolidated financial statements for the period between 01/01/2022-31/12/2022 in our Auditor's Report dated 7 March 2023.
Management's Responsibility for the Annual Report
The Group's Management is responsible for the following in accordance with Article 514 and 516 of the Turkish Commercial Code No. 6102 ("TCC") and "Communiqué on Principles of Financial Reporting in Capital Markets" with No.14.1 of the Capital Markets Board ("the Communiqué"):
Preparing the annual report within the three months following the reporting date and presenting it to the General Assembly,
Preparing the annual report with the all respects of the Group's flow of operations for that year and the Group's consolidated financial performance accurately, completely, directly and fairly. In this report, the consolidated financial position is assessed in accordance with the consolidated financial statements. The Group's development and risks that the Group may probably face are also pointed out in this report. The Board of Director's evaluation on those matters are also stated in this report.
The annual report also includes the matters stated below:
The significant events occurred in the Group's activities subsequent to the financial year ends,
The Group's research and development activities,
The compensation paid to key management personnel and members of Board of Directors including financial benefits such as salaries, bonuses and premiums, allowances, travelling, accommodation and representation expenses, in cash and kind facilities, insurances and other similar guarantees.
The Board of Directors also considers the secondary regulations prepared by the Ministry of Trade and related institutions while preparing the annual report.
Responsibilities of the Independent Auditor on the Independent Audit of the Annual Report
Our aim is to express an opinion and prepare a report about whether the Management's discussions and consolidated financial information in the annual report within the scope of the provisions of the TCC and the Communiqué are fairly presented and consistent with the information obtained from our audit.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing issued by Capital Markets Board and the SIA. Those standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Management's discussions on the Group's financial performance, are fairly presented in all material respects, and are consistent with the full set audited consolidated financial statements and the information obtained from our audit
The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is Emrehan Demirel.
DRT BAĞIMSIZ DENETİM VE SERBEST MUHASEBECİ MALİ MÜŞAVİRLİK A.Ş. Member of DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU LIMITED
Emrehan Demirel
Partner
Ankara, 7 March 2023
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
ANNUAL ACTIVITY REPORT
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT
PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1
01 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2022
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
ANNUAL ACTIVITY REPORT
|
A-
|
GENERAL INFORMATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Reporting Period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
01/01/2022 - 31/12/2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Commercial Name
|
:
|
OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş.
|
|
Trade Registration
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
- Number
|
:
|
445644 (Mersis No: 0612005096100011)
|
|
Headquarters contact
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
information
|
:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Çukurambar Mah. 1480. Sok. No:2 A/56
|
|
|
Address
|
:
|
Çankaya/ANKARA
|
|
|
|
Phone
|
:
|
0(312) 220 02 90
|
|
|
|
|
Fax
|
:
|
0(312) 220 02 91
|
|
|
-
|
Website address
|
:
|
www.oyakcimento.com
|
|
3. Shareholding Structure and Capital Distribution, Organization
|
|
Registered Capital Ceiling (TRY)
|
:
|
1.500.000.000 TRY
|
|
|
Paid-in capital (TRY)
|
|
:
|
1.159.793.441 TRY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nominal Value
|
|
Share of Capital
|
|
|
Shareholders
|
|
|
|
(TRY)
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
OYAK Çimento A.Ş.(*)
|
|
|
|
849.507.226,71
|
|
73,25
|
|
|
Other
|
|
|
|
310.286.214,29
|
|
26,75
|
|
|
Grand Total
|
|
|
|
1.159.793.441,00
|
|
100,00
There was no change in the partnership and capital structure during the period. (*)OYAK Çimento A.Ş. on 22/02/2023. shareholding ratio increased to 74%.
4. Organizational Structure of the Company
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
GENERAL MANAGER
|
INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES
|
SALES AND MARKETING
|
FINANCIAL AFFAIRS
|
SUPPLY CHAIN
|
HUMAN RESOURCES
|
VICE CHAIRMAN
|
VICE CHAIRMAN
|
VICE CHAIRMAN
|
VICE CHAIRMAN
|
VICE CHAIRMAN
There was no change in the partnership and capital structure during the period.
5. Explanations on privileged shares and voting rights of shares
There are no privileged shares in the Company.
6. Information about the Board of Directors, executive officers and number of personnel Board members are assigned in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of our Company per the Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations. Changes during the period are made by the Board of Directors' decision subject to approval in the next Ordinary General Assembly. The Ordinary General Assembly of the Company for the year 2021 was convened on 30/03/2022.
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
ANNUAL ACTIVITY REPORT
Members of the Board of Directors as of 31/12/2022:
|
|
|
Term
|
Titles out of the Company
|
|
|
Start
|
|
Company
|
Duties
|
Date
|
|
OYKA Kağıt Ambalaj Sanayii
|
|
|
OYAK Group President - Cement
|
ve Ticaret A.Ş.
|
Chairman
|
20/09/2016
|
Concrete Paper Sector
|
(Person Acting on its Behalf:
|
|
|
|
Suat ÇALBIYIK)
|
|
|
In other OYAK Group Companies,
|
|
|
|
he has the duties of Chairman of
|
|
|
|
the Board of Directors / Deputy
|
|
|
|
Chairman (as a representative).
|
|
|
|
|
OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve
|
|
|
|
Turizm A.Ş. (Person Acting
|
Vice Chairman
|
10/06/2021
|
|
on its Behalf:
|
|
|
|
Mehmet OKKAN)
|
|
|
|
ATAER Holding A.Ş.
|
|
|
|
(Person Acting on its Behalf:
|
Board Member
|
10/06/2021
|
|
Muammer ATİLA)
|
|
|
|
OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.
|
|
|
|
(Person Acting on its Behalf:
|
Board Member
|
10/06/2021
|
|
Ramazan PATIR)
|
|
|
|
OMSAN Lojistik A.Ş.
|
|
|
Director of Sustainability and
|
(Person Acting on its Behalf:
|
Board Member
|
07/02/2023
|
Operational Excellence
|
Gökhan GÜZEL)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
He has duties as a Member of the
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors (as a
|
|
|
|
representative) in other OYAK
|
|
|
|
Group Companies.
|
OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman
|
Board Member
|
10/12/2021
|
OYAK Treasury and Corporate
|
İşletmeleri A.Ş. (Person
|
|
|
Finance Director
|
Acting on its Behalf:
|
|
|
|
Arda Kaan ALPMAN)
|
|
|
He has duties as a Member of the
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors (as a
|
|
|
|
representative) in other OYAK
|
|
|
|
Group Companies.
|
|
Independent Board Member
|
|
|
Kazım YETİŞ
|
(Chairman of the Audit
|
19/03/2020
|
Chartered accountant
|
|
Committee, Member of the
|
|
|
|
Early Risk Detection
|
|
|
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
Independent Board Member
|
|
|
Sezai Afif ENSARİ
|
(Chairman of the Early Risk
|
19/03/2020
|
|
|
Detection Committee, Member
|
|
|
|
of the Corporate Governance
|
|
|
|
Committee)
|
|
|
|
Independent Board Member
|
|
|
Abdurrahman ÇELİKER
|
Chairman of the Corporate
|
19/03/2020
|
Director
|
|
Governance Committee,
|
|
|
|
Member of the Audit
|
|
|
|
Committee
|
|
Changes Made to the Board of Directors During the Period
The Independent Board Members have been assigned in the General Assembly meeting on 30/03/2022 until the next ordinary general assembly meeting, the Board Members other than the Independent Board Members have been assigned in the general assembly meeting on 19/03/2020 until the Ordinary General Assembly meeting regarding the activities in 2022.
