OYAK Çimento Fabrikalari : Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. - Activity Report 30.06.2022

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1 01 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022

DRT Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş.

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON THE INTERIM ACTIVITY REPORT)

To the General Assembly of OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş.

Introduction

We have been charged with reviewing the consistency of condensed consolidated interim financial information provided in interim activity report of OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together will be referred as the "Group") dated 30 June 2022 with the reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with lntemational Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial lnformation Performed by the lndependent Auditor of the Entity.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated interim financial information provided in the interim activity report and reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements and explanatory notes dated 19 Ağustos 2022, in all material respects, are not consistent.

Emphasis of Matter

As stated in Note 5 of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Group has trade receivables from various customers that have declared concordat and whose legal processes are continuing.

DRT BAĞIMSIZ DENETİM VE SERBEST MUHASEBECİ MALİ MÜŞAVİRLİK A.Ş.
Member of DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU LIMITED

Nazlı İvak, SMMM
Partner

İstanbul, 19 August 2022

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş. BOARD OF DIRECTORS' INTERIM ACTIVITY REPORT PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1 A- GENERAL INFORMATION 1. Reporting Period 01/01/2022 - 30/06/2022 2. - Commercial Name : OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. Trade Registration - Number : 445644 (Mersis No: 0612005096100011) Headquarters contact - information : Çukurambar Mah. 1480. Sok. No:2 A/56 Address : Çankaya/ANKARA Phone : 0(312) 220 02 90 Fax : 0(312) 220 02 91 - Website address : www.oyakcimento.com 3. Shareholding Structure and Capital Distribution, Organization Registered Capital Ceiling (TRY) : 1.500.000.000 TRY Paid-in capital (TRY) : 1.159.793.441 TRY Nominal Value Share of Capital Shareholders (TRY) (%) OYAK Çimento A.Ş. 849.507.226,71 73,25 Other 310.286.214,29 26,75 Grand Total 1.159.793.441,00 100,00 There was no change in the partnership and capital structure during the period. 4. Organizational Structure of the Company OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş. GENERAL MANAGER INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES SALES AND MARKETING FINANCIAL AFFAIRS SUPPLY CHAIN HUMAN RESOURCES VICE CHAIRMAN VICE CHAIRMAN VICE CHAIRMAN VICE CHAIRMAN VICE CHAIRMAN There was no change in the partnership and capital structure during the period. 5. Explanations on privileged shares and voting rights of shares There are no privileged shares in the Company. 6. Information about the Board of Directors, executive officers and number of personnel Board members are assigned in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of our Company per the Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations. Changes during the period are made by the Board of Directors' decision subject to approval in the next Ordinary General Assembly. The Ordinary General Assembly of the Company for the year 2021 was convened on 30/03/2022. Page 1 / 19