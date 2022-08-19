OYAK Çimento Fabrikalari : Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. - Activity Report 30.06.2022

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT
PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1
01 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022
DRT Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş.
Maslak no1 Plaza
Eski Büyükdere Caddesi Maslak Mahallesi No:1 Maslak, Sarıyer 34485 İstanbul, Türkiye
Tel : +90 (212) 366 6000
Fax : +90 (212) 366 6010
www.deloitte.com.tr
Mersis No: 0291001097600016
Ticari Sicil No : 304099
(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON THE INTERIM ACTIVITY
REPORT)
To the General Assembly of
OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş.
Ankara
Introduction
We have been charged with reviewing the consistency of condensed consolidated interim financial information provided in interim activity report of OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together will be referred as the "Group") dated 30 June 2022 with the reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The Group Management is responsible from the aforementioned interim activity report. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion as to whether the financial information presented in the interim activity report is consistent with the reviewed condensed consolidated inlerim financial statements and explanatory notes over which auditor's review report is issued as of 19 August 2022.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with lntemational Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial lnformation Performed by the lndependent Auditor of the Entity. Our review involves the examination as to whether financial information provided management's interim period report are consistent with the reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements and explanatory notes. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with lnternational Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated interim financial information provided in the interim activity report and reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements and explanatory notes dated 19 Ağustos 2022, in all material respects, are not consistent.
Emphasis of Matter
As stated in Note 5 of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Group has trade receivables from various customers that have declared concordat and whose legal processes are continuing. This issue does not affect our conclusion.
DRT BAĞIMSIZ DENETİM VE SERBEST MUHASEBECİ MALİ MÜŞAVİRLİK A.Ş. Member of DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU LIMITED
Nazlı İvak, SMMM
Partner
İstanbul, 19 August 2022
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' INTERIM ACTIVITY REPORT
PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1
1. Reporting Period
01/01/2022 - 30/06/2022
2.
- Commercial Name
OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş.
Trade Registration
- Number
445644 (Mersis No: 0612005096100011)
Headquarters contact
information
Çukurambar Mah. 1480. Sok. No:2 A/56
Çankaya/ANKARA
Phone
0(312) 220 02 90
0(312) 220 02 91
Website address
www.oyakcimento.com
3. Shareholding Structure and Capital Distribution, Organization
Registered Capital Ceiling (TRY)
1.500.000.000 TRY
Paid-in capital (TRY)
1.159.793.441 TRY
Nominal Value
Shareholders
OYAK Çimento A.Ş.
|
|
There was no change in the partnership and capital structure during the period.
4. Organizational Structure of the Company
INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES
|
SALES AND MARKETING
|
FINANCIAL AFFAIRS
|
SUPPLY CHAIN
|
HUMAN RESOURCES
|
VICE CHAIRMAN
|
VICE CHAIRMAN
|
VICE CHAIRMAN
|
VICE CHAIRMAN
|
VICE CHAIRMAN
There was no change in the partnership and capital structure during the period.
5. Explanations on privileged shares and voting rights of shares
There are no privileged shares in the Company.
6. Information about the Board of Directors, executive officers and number of personnel
Board members are assigned in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of our Company per the Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations. Changes during the period are made by the Board of Directors' decision subject to approval in the next Ordinary General Assembly. The Ordinary General Assembly of the Company for the year 2021 was convened on 30/03/2022.
OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' INTERIM ACTIVITY REPORT
PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1
Members of the Board of Directors as of 30/06/2022:
|
OYKA Kağıt Ambalaj Sanayii
|
|
|
ve Ticaret A.Ş.
|
Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
20/09/2016
|
(Person Acting on its Behalf:
|
|
|
Suat ÇALBIYIK)
|
|
|
OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve
|
|
|
Turizm A.Ş. (Person Acting on
|
Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors
|
10/06/2021
|
its Behalf:
|
|
|
Mehmet OKKAN)
|
|
|
ATAER Holding A.Ş.
|
|
|
(Person Acting on its Behalf:
|
Board Member
|
10/06/2021
|
Muammer ATİLA)
|
|
|
OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.
|
|
|
(Person Acting on its Behalf:
|
Board Member
|
10/06/2021
|
Ramazan PATIR)
|
|
|
OMSAN Lojistik A.Ş.
|
|
|
(Person Acting on its Behalf:
|
Board Member
|
19/03/2020
|
Adalet TUNÇER)
|
|
|
|
|
|
OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman
|
|
|
İşletmeleri A.Ş. (Person Acting
|
Board Member
|
10/12/2021
|
on its Behalf:
|
|
|
Arda Kaan ALPMAN)
|
|
|
|
Independent Board Member
|
|
Kazım YETİŞ
|
(Chairman of the Audit Committee, Member of the Early Risk
|
19/03/2020
|
|
Detection Committee)
|
|
|
Independent Board Member
|
|
Sezai Afif ENSARİ
|
(Chairman of the Early Risk Detection Committee, Member
|
19/03/2020
|
|
of the Corporate Governance Committee)
|
|
|
Independent Board Member
|
|
Abdurrahman ÇELİKER
|
Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee,
|
19/03/2020
|
|
Member of the Audit Committee
|
Changes Made to the Board of Directors During the Period
The Independent Board Members have been assigned in the General Assembly meeting on 30/03/2022 until the next ordinary general assembly meeting, the Board Members other than the Independent Board Members have been assigned in the general assembly meeting on 19/03/2020 until the Ordinary General Assembly meeting regarding the activities in 2022.
Duties and Powers of the Board Members
The Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors have the duties and powers set out in the relevant articles of the Turkish Commercial Code and the Articles of Association of the Company.
Numbers of Board Meetings Convened throughout the Year and Attendance by the Board Members to these Meetings
For the period 01/01/2022-30/06/2022, the Board of Directors has convened 13 times and 32 resolutions have been adopted. Board Members regularly attended these meetings.
