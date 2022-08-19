Log in
OYAK Çimento Fabrikalari : Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. - Activity Report 30.06.2022

08/19/2022
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1

01 JANUARY - 30 JUNE 2022

DRT Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş.

Maslak no1 Plaza

Eski Büyükdere Caddesi Maslak Mahallesi No:1 Maslak, Sarıyer 34485 İstanbul, Türkiye

Tel : +90 (212) 366 6000

Fax : +90 (212) 366 6010

www.deloitte.com.tr

Mersis No: 0291001097600016

Ticari Sicil No : 304099

(CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION OF

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON THE INTERIM ACTIVITY

REPORT)

To the General Assembly of

OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş.

Ankara

Introduction

We have been charged with reviewing the consistency of condensed consolidated interim financial information provided in interim activity report of OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş. ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together will be referred as the "Group") dated 30 June 2022 with the reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements. The Group Management is responsible from the aforementioned interim activity report. Our responsibility is to express a conclusion as to whether the financial information presented in the interim activity report is consistent with the reviewed condensed consolidated inlerim financial statements and explanatory notes over which auditor's review report is issued as of 19 August 2022.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with lntemational Standard on Review Engagements 2410, Review of Interim Financial lnformation Performed by the lndependent Auditor of the Entity. Our review involves the examination as to whether financial information provided management's interim period report are consistent with the reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements and explanatory notes. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with lnternational Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member ﬁrms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member ﬁrms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member ﬁrms.

© 2022. For information, contact Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed consolidated interim financial information provided in the interim activity report and reviewed condensed consolidated interim financial statements and explanatory notes dated 19 Ağustos 2022, in all material respects, are not consistent.

Emphasis of Matter

As stated in Note 5 of the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements, the Group has trade receivables from various customers that have declared concordat and whose legal processes are continuing. This issue does not affect our conclusion.

DRT BAĞIMSIZ DENETİM VE SERBEST MUHASEBECİ MALİ MÜŞAVİRLİK A.Ş. Member of DELOITTE TOUCHE TOHMATSU LIMITED

Nazlı İvak, SMMM

Partner

İstanbul, 19 August 2022

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' INTERIM ACTIVITY REPORT

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1

A-

GENERAL INFORMATION

1. Reporting Period

01/01/2022 - 30/06/2022

2.

- Commercial Name

:

OYAK Çimento Fabrikaları A.Ş.

Trade Registration

- Number

:

445644 (Mersis No: 0612005096100011)

Headquarters contact

-

information

:

Çukurambar Mah. 1480. Sok. No:2 A/56

Address

:

Çankaya/ANKARA

Phone

:

0(312) 220 02 90

Fax

:

0(312) 220 02 91

-

Website address

:

www.oyakcimento.com

3. Shareholding Structure and Capital Distribution, Organization

Registered Capital Ceiling (TRY)

:

1.500.000.000 TRY

Paid-in capital (TRY)

:

1.159.793.441 TRY

Nominal Value

Share of Capital

Shareholders

(TRY)

(%)

OYAK Çimento A.Ş.

849.507.226,71

73,25

Other

310.286.214,29

26,75

Grand Total

1.159.793.441,00

100,00

There was no change in the partnership and capital structure during the period.

4. Organizational Structure of the Company

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

GENERAL MANAGER

INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES

SALES AND MARKETING

FINANCIAL AFFAIRS

SUPPLY CHAIN

HUMAN RESOURCES

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

VICE CHAIRMAN

There was no change in the partnership and capital structure during the period.

5. Explanations on privileged shares and voting rights of shares

There are no privileged shares in the Company.

6. Information about the Board of Directors, executive officers and number of personnel

Board members are assigned in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association of our Company per the Turkish Commercial Code and related regulations. Changes during the period are made by the Board of Directors' decision subject to approval in the next Ordinary General Assembly. The Ordinary General Assembly of the Company for the year 2021 was convened on 30/03/2022.

OYAK ÇİMENTO FABRİKALARI A.Ş.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' INTERIM ACTIVITY REPORT

PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH COMMUNIQUE NO. II-14.1

Members of the Board of Directors as of 30/06/2022:

Duties

Term Start

Company

Date

OYKA Kağıt Ambalaj Sanayii

ve Ticaret A.Ş.

Chairman of the Board of Directors

20/09/2016

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Suat ÇALBIYIK)

OYAK Pazarlama Hizmet ve

Turizm A.Ş. (Person Acting on

Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors

10/06/2021

its Behalf:

Mehmet OKKAN)

ATAER Holding A.Ş.

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Board Member

10/06/2021

Muammer ATİLA)

OYTAŞ İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş.

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Board Member

10/06/2021

Ramazan PATIR)

OMSAN Lojistik A.Ş.

(Person Acting on its Behalf:

Board Member

19/03/2020

Adalet TUNÇER)

OYAK Denizcilik ve Liman

İşletmeleri A.Ş. (Person Acting

Board Member

10/12/2021

on its Behalf:

Arda Kaan ALPMAN)

Independent Board Member

Kazım YETİŞ

(Chairman of the Audit Committee, Member of the Early Risk

19/03/2020

Detection Committee)

Independent Board Member

Sezai Afif ENSARİ

(Chairman of the Early Risk Detection Committee, Member

19/03/2020

of the Corporate Governance Committee)

Independent Board Member

Abdurrahman ÇELİKER

Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee,

19/03/2020

Member of the Audit Committee

Changes Made to the Board of Directors During the Period

The Independent Board Members have been assigned in the General Assembly meeting on 30/03/2022 until the next ordinary general assembly meeting, the Board Members other than the Independent Board Members have been assigned in the general assembly meeting on 19/03/2020 until the Ordinary General Assembly meeting regarding the activities in 2022.

Duties and Powers of the Board Members

The Chairman and Members of the Board of Directors have the duties and powers set out in the relevant articles of the Turkish Commercial Code and the Articles of Association of the Company.

Numbers of Board Meetings Convened throughout the Year and Attendance by the Board Members to these Meetings

For the period 01/01/2022-30/06/2022, the Board of Directors has convened 13 times and 32 resolutions have been adopted. Board Members regularly attended these meetings.

