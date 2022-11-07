Advanced search
    OYST   US69242L1061

OYSTER POINT PHARMA, INC.

(OYST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:24 2022-11-07 am EST
11.60 USD   +38.92%
09:11aOyst Alert : Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
BU
09:08aViatris to Buy Oyster Point Pharma, Famy Life Sciences
MT
08:17aOyster Point Pharma, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
OYST Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

11/07/2022 | 09:11am EST
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: OYST) to Viatris Inc. for $11.00 per share in cash plus a contingent value right for a potential cash payment of up to $2.00 per share is fair to Oyster Point shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages Oyster Point shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether Oyster Point and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Oyster Point shareholders; (2) determine whether Viatris is underpaying for Oyster Point; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Oyster Point shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Oyster Point shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28,9 M - -
Net income 2022 -173 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,32x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 224 M 224 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,75x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart OYSTER POINT PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OYSTER POINT PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,35 $
Average target price 28,60 $
Spread / Average Target 243%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Nau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Lochner Chief Financial & Business Officer
Donald J. Santel Non-Executive Chairman
Marian Macsai Chief Medical Officer & Head-Medical Affairs
Eric Carlson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OYSTER POINT PHARMA, INC.-54.27%224
MODERNA, INC.-37.63%60 858
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-27.66%37 910
LONZA GROUP AG-37.08%35 629
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.22.86%25 632
SEAGEN INC.-17.71%23 620