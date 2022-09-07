Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OYST   US69242L1061

OYSTER POINT PHARMA, INC.

(OYST)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
6.880 USD   +5.85%
Oyster Point Pharma Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

09/07/2022 | 05:37pm EDT
PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., (Nasdaq: OYST), (“Oyster Point Pharma”, or “the Company”), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted inducement non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 242,600 shares of common stock to 36 new employees, pursuant to the Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., 2021 Inducement Incentive Plan.

242,600 stock options were granted and have exercise prices ranging from $6.25 to $12.44 per share. All stock options will vest over four years, with 1/4th of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and 1/36th of the remaining underlying shares vesting on each monthly anniversary thereafter, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with Oyster Point Pharma through the applicable vesting dates.

The Compensation Committee of Oyster Point Pharma's Board of Directors approved the awards as an inducement material to the new employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Oyster Point Pharma, Inc.

Oyster Point Pharma is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma received FDA-approval for its first prescription treatment. Oyster Point Pharma has a growing pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical programs and continues to expand its research and development pipeline through internal innovation and external collaborations. Oyster Point Pharma is continuously striving to advance breakthrough science and deliver therapies seeking to address the unmet needs of patients with ophthalmic disease and the eye care professionals who take care of them. For more information, visit www.oysterpointrx.com and follow @OysterPointRx Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Arty Ahmed
(646) 436-4702
aahmed@oysterpointrx.com

Media Contact
Karen Castillo-Paff
(347) 920-0248
kpaff@oysterpointrx.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 31,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -168 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1,10x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 174 M 174 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,55x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees 303
Free-Float 94,6%
Chart OYSTER POINT PHARMA, INC.
Duration : Period :
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OYSTER POINT PHARMA, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,88 $
Average target price 28,60 $
Spread / Average Target 316%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey A. Nau President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Lochner Chief Financial & Business Officer
Donald J. Santel Non-Executive Chairman
Marian Macsai Chief Medical Officer & Head-Medical Affairs
Eric Carlson Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OYSTER POINT PHARMA, INC.-64.40%174
MODERNA, INC.-48.78%50 887
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-26.54%39 103
LONZA GROUP AG-32.64%38 683
SEAGEN INC.-3.61%27 485
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.18.68%24 157