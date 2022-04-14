Log in
    OZL   AU000000OZL8

OZ MINERALS LIMITED

(OZL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/14 02:10:57 am EDT
26.84 AUD   +3.15%
02:25aOZ MINERALS : 2022 Annual General Meeting - Decarbonisation Roadmap informal discussion recording
PU
04/13OZ MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - OZL
PU
04/13OZ MINERALS : Conference Call Details – First Quarter Report 2022
PU
OZ Minerals : 2022 Annual General Meeting - Decarbonisation Roadmap informal discussion recording

04/14/2022 | 02:25am EDT
OZ Minerals 2022 Annual General Meeting - Decarbonisation Roadmap informal discussion > view recording.

Disclaimer:

The following video of the Decarbonisation Roadmap Informal Panel Discussion following the 2022 Annual General Meeting should be viewed together with the OZ Minerals' Decarbonisation Roadmap contained in the 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report.

The information in the Decarbonisation Roadmap and Video includes forward-looking statements in relation to OZ Minerals' Decarbonisation commitments which are subject to a range of risk factors and assumptions. OZ Minerals cautions against reliance on any forward-looking statements, particularly in light of uncertainties associated. For example, the rate of grid decarbonization in operating jurisdictions, availability of carbon offset and/or renewable energy certificates, project delays, the current economic climate, and the significant volatility, uncertainty, and disruption caused by COVID-19 amongst other things. Furthermore, the Video outlines current initiatives and trials of decarbonization projects at OZ Minerals for emission reduction which may not be realized or adopted by the company.

While OZ Minerals has prepared this information based on current knowledge and understanding in good faith, results could differ from these estimates. OZ Minerals will not be liable for the correctness and/or accuracy of the information, nor any differences between the information provided and actual outcomes, and reserves the right to change its estimates from time to time. OZ Minerals undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect actual events or circumstances, subject to disclosure obligations under the applicable law and ASX listing rules. In respect of views expressed in this Decarbonisation Roadmap and the Video which contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified, no representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of that information.

Disclaimer

OZ Minerals Limited published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:24:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2 314 M 1 717 M 1 717 M
Net income 2022 590 M 438 M 438 M
Net Debt 2022 382 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,7x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 8 710 M 6 463 M 6 463 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,93x
EV / Sales 2023 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 043
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Cole Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Warrick Ranson Chief Financial Officer
Rebecca Joy McGrath Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven McClare Chief Operations Officer-Australia
Tonianne Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZ MINERALS LIMITED-7.80%6 463
BHP GROUP LIMITED24.63%196 018
RIO TINTO PLC26.35%132 933
GLENCORE PLC41.38%89 401
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC37.53%64 902
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)78.34%48 570