Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OZ Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OZL   AU000000OZL8

OZ MINERALS LIMITED

(OZL)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -  02/22 06:25:39 pm
25.65 AUD   +2.97%
05:22pOZ MINERALS : BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference Presentation
PU
02/24OZ MINERALS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/21Morgan Stanley rates OZL as Equal-weight
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OZ Minerals : BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference Presentation

02/27/2022 | 05:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

onlyuseBMO 31st Global Metals & Mining Conference

Andrew Cole - Chief Executive Officer

nal2 8 F E B R U A R Y 2 0 2 2

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

This presentation has been prepared by OZ Minerals and consists of written materials/slides for a presentation concerning OZ Minerals. By reviewing/attending this presentation, you agree to be bound by the following conditions.

No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, or completeness of the information, contained in the presentation or of the views, opinions and conclusions contained in this material. To the maximum extent permitted by law, OZ Minerals and its related bodies corporate and affiliates, and its respective directors, officers, employees, agents and advisers disclaim any liability (including, without limitation any liability arising from fault or negligence) for any loss or damage arising from any use of this material or its contents, including any error or omission there from, or otherwise arising in connection with it.

onlySome statements in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with regard to capacity, future production and grades, projections for sales growth, estimated revenues and reserves, targets for cost savings, the construction cost of new projects, projected capital expenditures, the timing of new projects, future cash flow and debt levels, the outlook for minerals and metals prices, the outlook for economic recovery and trends in the trading environment and may be (but are not necessarily) identified by the use of phrases such as "will", "expect", "anticipate", "believe" and "envisage". By their

ature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future and may be outside OZ Minerals' control. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements because of a number of fact rs, including levels of demand and market prices, the ability to produce and transport products profitably, the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on market prices and operating costs, operational problems, political uncertainty and economic conditions in relevant areas of the world, the actions of competitors, activities by governmental authorities such as changes in taxation or regulation.

Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements which speak only as at the date of the presentation. Subject useto any continuing obligations under applicable law or any relevant stock exchange listing rules, OZ Minerals does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any

updates or revisions to any forward looking statements contained in this presentation, whether as a result of any change in OZ Minerals' expectations in relation to th m, or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Certain statistical and other information included in this presentation is sourced from publicly available third party sources and has not been independently verified. All figures are expressed in Australian dollars unless stated otherwise.

This presentation should be read in conjunction with the 2021 Full Year Financial Results released on 21 February 2022. OZ Minerals Registered Office: 2 Hamra Drive, Adelaide Airport, South Australia, 5950, Australia

nalP A G E 2 /

Compliance Statements

Production Targets Cautionary Statement

Each of the Production Targets referred to in this presentation were initially reported in the following market announcements:

/

Carrapateena

ASX announcement headed "Carrapateena Expansion creates significant value uplift and unlocks long-lifemining province"dated 23 June 2020

/

Prominent Hill

ASX announcement headed "Green Light for Prominent Hill Wira Shaft Mine Expansion"dated 18 August 2021

/

West Musgrave

ASX announcement headed "West Musgrave value and scale uplift in Pre-FeasibilityStudy Update"dated 09 December 2020

/

Carajás East

ASX announcement headed "Carajás Hub strategy gains pace"dated 28 November 2019

/

CentroGold

ASX announcement headed "Gurupi province potential strengthened on CentroGold Pre-FeasibilityStudy"dated 11 July 2019

OZ Minerals confirms that all the material assumptions underpinning each of the Production Targets cited in the initial announcement listed above continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Cu equivalent Production Targets referred to in this presentation are based on the applicable Cu and Au Production Targets referred to in the market announcements cited above.

Resource and Reserves

The Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves in this presentation is extracted from the following documents and available at www.ozminerals.com/en/investing-in-us/resources-reserves:

/

Carrapateena

Carrapateena 2020 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement and Explanatory Notes as at 30 June 2020 released on 16 November 2020

/

Prominent Hill

Prominent Hill 2021 Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Statement and Explanatory Notes as at 30 June 2021 released on 16 November 2021

/

West Musgrave

West Musgrave Project Nebo-Babel Deposits 2020 Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve Statement and Explanatory notes as at 9 December 2020 released on 9 December 2020

/

Pedra Branca

Pedra Branca 2019 Mineral Resource Statement and Explanatory Notes as at 25 March 2019 and 2019 Ore Reserve Statement and Explanatory Notes as at 15 November 2019,

/

CentroGold

released 28 November 2019

CentroGold Project Combined 'Blanket' and 'Contact' Mineral Resource as at 06 May 2019 and Ore Reserve as at 24 June 2019 Statement and Explanatory Notes, released 11 July

only

2019

/

Santa Lucia

Santa Lucia Mineral Resource Statement and Explanatory Notes as at 1 July 2021, released 24 September 2021

OZ Minerals confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement and, in the case of estimates of Mineral R sources, that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates in the relevant market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed. OZ Minerals confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement.

Copper Equivalent Assumptions

The copper equivalent tonnes was calculated with the following formula based on assumed recoveries for the relevant assets:

/

Carrapateena

Copper Equivalent tonnes = (Cu recovered) + ((Au recovered x Au US$/oz ) / (2204* Cu US$/lb))

/

Prominent Hill

Copper Equivalent tonnes = (mined tonnes x Cu % x Cu Rec) + (((mined tonnes x Au g/t x Au Rec)/31.1) x Au US$/oz / AUD-US Exchange) / (2204 * Cu US$/lb / AUD-US Exchange))

/

West Musgrave

Copper Equivalent tonnes = (Cu recovered) + (Ni recovered x Ni US$lb / Cu US$/lb)

use

/ Assumed prices: Cu US$2.91/lb; Au US$1,438/oz; Ni US$7.60/lb, AUD/USD 0.73

/ Assumed Recoveries: Prominent Hill Cu 86.3%, Au 73.1%

OZ Minerals' opinion is that all the elements included in the metal equivalents calculation have a reasonable potential to be recovered and sold.

P A G E 3 /

nal

Making a Modern Mining Company

The OZ Minerals Value Journey

only

Growing

3 Mines

Prominent Hill

Carrapateena

Antas

Exploration

Workforce: 2,639

Share price*: $10.15

Earning the

right to grow

Consolidating/Optimising

  • Carrapateena ramped up
  • Prominent Hill
  • West Musgrave advanced
  • Carajás Hub
  • Strong organic pipeline
  • Workforce: ~3,200
  • Share Price*: 18.88

Next growth phase

  • Carrapateena Block Cave Expansion
  • Prominent Hill Wira Shaft Mine Expansion
  • Strong organic pipeline
  • Workforce: ~ 4,700
  • Share Price*: 28.22 (current ~25.00)

One mine

West Musgrave

Develop a strategy

CentroGold

use

Carajás Hub

Workforce: 1,423

Share price*: $4.20

Exploration pipeline

Purpose

The OZWay

How We

Stakeholder Value Creation Metrics

Work Together

*Sh re price as at 31st December (2015, 2019, 2020 & 2021)

P A G E 4 /

nal

O V E R V I E W

A Modern Mining Company Strategy

Purpose driven organisation creating value for stakeholders enabled by culture

onlyuse nalP A G E 5 /

Why OZL

Purpose-driven organisation creating value for stakeholders enabled by company culture

Copper focused, long life, low

operating cost assets

Organic pipeline offers long

term growth potential

Development execution, consistent operational performance, balance sheet & management team

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

OZ Minerals Limited published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 22:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OZ MINERALS LIMITED
05:22pOZ MINERALS : BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference Presentation
PU
02/24OZ MINERALS LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/21Morgan Stanley rates OZL as Equal-weight
AQ
02/21OZ MINERALS : 2021 Full Year Financial Results
PU
02/20OZ MINERALS : 2021 Full Year Financial Results Presentation and Webcast
PU
02/20OZ MINERALS : 2021 Full Year Financial Results Announcement
PU
02/20OZ MINERALS : 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report
PU
02/20TRANSCRIPT : OZ Minerals Limited, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 21, 2022
CI
02/20Oz Minerals Limited Announces Fully Franked Ordinary Fully Paid Dividend for the Six Mo..
CI
02/20OZ Minerals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OZ MINERALS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 292 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
Net income 2022 561 M 405 M 405 M
Net Debt 2022 649 M 469 M 469 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 1,18%
Capitalization 8 330 M 6 018 M 6 018 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,92x
EV / Sales 2023 4,19x
Nbr of Employees 1 043
Free-Float -
Chart OZ MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OZ Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OZ MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 24,91 AUD
Average target price 25,39 AUD
Spread / Average Target 1,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Cole Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Warrick Ranson Chief Financial Officer
Rebecca Joy McGrath Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven McClare Chief Operations Officer-Australia
Tonianne Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZ MINERALS LIMITED-11.73%6 018
BHP GROUP LIMITED7.69%163 391
RIO TINTO PLC15.84%125 469
GLENCORE PLC17.12%77 071
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC23.84%60 766
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.14%38 810