OZ Minerals : Conference Call Details - Second Quarter Report 2022

22 July 2022
Conference Call Details - Second Quarter Report 2022
OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) will release its Second Quarter Report 2022 via the ASX platform on Monday, 25 July 2022.
Andrew Cole, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Warrick Ranson, Chief Financial Officer and Matt Reed, Operations Executive will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Second Quarter Report, commencing at 10am (AEST) on Monday, 25 July 2022.
Access to the live broadcast is available to all interested parties via the link below:
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f5vyxy24
This announcement is authorised for market release by OZ Minerals' Group Manager Legal and Company Secretary, Julie Athanasoff.
