OZ Minerals : Conference Call Details - Second Quarter Report 2022

22 July 2022

Conference Call Details - Second Quarter Report 2022

OZ Minerals (ASX:OZL) will release its Second Quarter Report 2022 via the ASX platform on Monday, 25 July 2022.

Andrew Cole, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Warrick Ranson, Chief Financial Officer and Matt Reed, Operations Executive will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Second Quarter Report, commencing at 10am (AEST) on Monday, 25 July 2022.

Access to the live broadcast is available to all interested parties via the link below:

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/f5vyxy24

A recording of the conference call will be accessible via https://www.ozminerals.com/en/investing-in-us/asx-releasesshortly access.

the OZ Minerals website at thereafter for ongoing public

This announcement is authorised for market release by OZ Minerals' Group Manager Legal and Company Secretary, Julie Athanasoff.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Media

Travis Beinke

Sharon Lam

T 61 8 8229 6622

T 61 8 8229 6627

M 61 0417 768 003

M 61 0438 544 937

travis.beinke@ozminerals.com

sharon.lam@ozminerals.com

OZ Minerals Limited | ABN: 40 005 482 824 | 2 Hamra Drive, Adelaide Airport, South Australia 5950

T: +61 8 8229 6600 | F: +61 8 8229 6601 | info@ozminerals.com | www.ozminerals.com

Disclaimer

OZ Minerals Limited published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 04:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
