Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OZ Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OZL   AU000000OZL8

OZ MINERALS LIMITED

(OZL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11 2022-06-10 am EDT
23.71 AUD   -1.41%
05:12aOZ MINERALS : Ingenious Extraction accelerates the development of seven novel technologies
PU
06/01OZ MINERALS : 2022 CLSA Australia Exploration Access Day
PU
05/17Oz Minerals Enters Option Deal to Acquire South Australian Copper Project for $143 Million
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OZ Minerals : Ingenious Extraction accelerates the development of seven novel technologies

06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The results of our Ingenious Extraction challenge experiments have been released today in a White Paper (PDF3.8MB). Find out more about what we have learned and the innovators who took part in the challenge.

The Ingenious Extraction crowd challenge was launched in February 2021, through the Think & Act Differently (TAD) incubator, powered by OZ Minerals. The aim of the challenge was to test ideas that had the potential to disrupt traditional leach and electrowinning processes and move towards lower impact on-site metals production.

The seven finalists ran experiments and tested their ideas, while collaborating with each other and the TAD team. Through this, the cohort demonstrated some promising processes for extracting metal from copper concentrates on-site, however, there are some constraints that need to be unlocked to improve the economics of these processes. The cost of reagent schemes, the use of energy intensive electrowinning, labor intensity and the cost of executing a new process all need to be considered, and we will continue to pursue several promising technologies.

The next decade will see an acceleration of disruptive change to the energy, transport and mining sectors. As government and industry strives to achieve decarbonisation goals and create a sustainable supply of raw materials, society could benefit from a technology that enables the economic on-site production of copper metal. As a core material used in renewable energy infrastructure, copper is an essential ingredient in the clean energy transition.

Disclaimer

OZ Minerals Limited published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OZ MINERALS LIMITED
05:12aOZ MINERALS : Ingenious Extraction accelerates the development of seven novel technologies
PU
06/01OZ MINERALS : 2022 CLSA Australia Exploration Access Day
PU
05/17Oz Minerals Enters Option Deal to Acquire South Australian Copper Project for $143 Mill..
MT
05/16Havilah Resources Limited Signs Conditional Binding Terms Sheet with Oz Minerals Limite..
CI
05/13Resolution Minerals, OZ Minerals Enter Farm-in Deal for Benmara Project; Resolution Sha..
MT
05/12Resolution Minerals Limited Announces the Execution of a Significant, Multi-Year Farm-I..
CI
05/12Resolution Minerals Ltd Announces the Execution of a Significant, Multi-Year Farm-In an..
CI
04/28OZ MINERALS : Notification regarding unquoted securities - OZL
PU
04/25Morgan Stanley rates OZL as Equal-weight
AQ
04/22OZ MINERALS : March 2022 Quarterly Report & Presentation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OZ MINERALS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 250 M 1 601 M 1 601 M
Net income 2022 547 M 389 M 389 M
Net Debt 2022 595 M 424 M 424 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,5x
Yield 2022 1,16%
Capitalization 8 051 M 5 810 M 5 729 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
EV / Sales 2023 3,98x
Nbr of Employees 1 043
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart OZ MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OZ Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OZ MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 24,05 AUD
Average target price 25,84 AUD
Spread / Average Target 7,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Cole Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Warrick Ranson Chief Financial Officer
Rebecca Joy McGrath Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven McClare Chief Operations Officer-Australia
Tonianne Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZ MINERALS LIMITED-14.78%5 960
BHP GROUP LIMITED11.42%173 027
RIO TINTO PLC20.48%126 832
GLENCORE PLC42.21%88 030
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC29.46%61 045
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)61.02%40 085