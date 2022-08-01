OZ Minerals : Major Miners Launch Long Haul Challenge

MAJOR MINERS LAUNCH LONG HAUL CHALLENGE
The Electric Mine Consortium - made up of Evolution, South32, Newcrest and a total of 21 major industry players - has launched a Surface Long Haul EV Challenge, calling on the automotive and EV industry for solutions in their mission to establish decarbonised mine sites.
The Electric Mine Consortium (EMC) has launched a call out to companies in the tech, renewable and manufacturing industries that can provide ground-breaking solutions to long haul EV trucks and associated charging infrastructure for mine sites and global supply chains.
Driven by collective demand for electric equipment across the EMC's operating sites, spread over six continents, the consortium is looking to form synergies between mining and non-mining industries to accelerate decarbonisation solutions across the industry - the mining industry currently contributes 8% of the globe's emissions.
EMC Founder and Director Graeme Stanway explains there's currently no equipment and associated infrastructure solution that's available at scale, in line with mining companies' operational needs.
"The mining industry's path to electrification is where the car industry was ten years ago. We have the technology, but it needs acceleration and adaptation to meet the needs of varied mine sites across the world," Stanway said.
He outlines there's a big opportunity to recreate mining from a place of siloed communication between companies to a point where collective strategy drives the industry to drastically reduce and ultimately eliminate carbon emissions, through electrification.
"We have the world's largest data platform of shared knowledge surrounding renewables in mining. Through the Surface Long Haul EV Challenge, we'll be working to accelerate, pilot and convert all new fleets to electric with detailed use case studies for knowledge sharing across the industry.
"If we can solve this for our freight in mining, imagine the impact we can have on the rest of the transport market. Mining has a great opportunity to flip the perception… from being seen on the wrong end of the ledger, to being a leader."
The EMC is now seeking businesses who can design or supply electric long-haul equipment solutions. For more information please visit: www.electricmine.com/projects/long-haul-challenge/
About EMC
The EMC is a growing group of highly regarded mining and service companies. These companies are driven by the imperative to produce zero-emission products for their customers and meet mounting investor expectations.
In the short time since the establishment, the consortium's membership has grown almost two-fold. They have mobilized over 40 ongoing equipment trials in 15 different locations. Recently the EMC have partnered with AWS to build the world's first global mining data platform and earlier this year they launched a major global mine simulation crowd challenge with Unearthed and Oz Minerals.
There is a growing, immediate demand for low emissions solutions, with technology and manufacturing capacity in many cases constraining the supply response. The EMC is emerging as a key vehicle for the decarbonisation of the mining industry and will remain responsive to the rapidly changing external environment.
About EOI
The expression of interest is seeking participants or vendors that can provide a solution in:
-
The area of surface long haul electric vehicle conversion; and/or
-
Charging infrastructure to support surface long haul electric vehicles; and/or
-
Small-scalerenewable energy infrastructure to interface with charging infrastructure in remote areas.
This EOI is seeking participants in this first round that can meet one (or all) of the above mentioned scope items, so the EMC can then work with vendors to combine as required to deliver a complete solution.
To find out more, or to apply, head to: https://www.electricmine.com/projects/long-haul-challenge/
For any media enquiries please contact Michelle Keegan: michelle@stateofplay.orgor 0428 166 194.