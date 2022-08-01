Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OZ Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OZL   AU000000OZL8

OZ MINERALS LIMITED

(OZL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  01:22 2022-08-01 am EDT
18.94 AUD   +0.26%
01:14aOZ MINERALS : Major Miners Launch Long Haul Challenge
PU
07/24TRANSCRIPT : OZ Minerals Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
CI
07/24OZ MINERALS : 2022 Second Quarter Report Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

OZ Minerals : Major Miners Launch Long Haul Challenge

08/01/2022 | 01:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MAJOR MINERS LAUNCH LONG HAUL CHALLENGE

The Electric Mine Consortium - made up of Evolution, South32, Newcrest and a total of 21 major industry players - has launched a Surface Long Haul EV Challenge, calling on the automotive and EV industry for solutions in their mission to establish decarbonised mine sites.

The Electric Mine Consortium (EMC) has launched a call out to companies in the tech, renewable and manufacturing industries that can provide ground-breaking solutions to long haul EV trucks and associated charging infrastructure for mine sites and global supply chains.

Driven by collective demand for electric equipment across the EMC's operating sites, spread over six continents, the consortium is looking to form synergies between mining and non-mining industries to accelerate decarbonisation solutions across the industry - the mining industry currently contributes 8% of the globe's emissions.

EMC Founder and Director Graeme Stanway explains there's currently no equipment and associated infrastructure solution that's available at scale, in line with mining companies' operational needs.

"The mining industry's path to electrification is where the car industry was ten years ago. We have the technology, but it needs acceleration and adaptation to meet the needs of varied mine sites across the world," Stanway said.

He outlines there's a big opportunity to recreate mining from a place of siloed communication between companies to a point where collective strategy drives the industry to drastically reduce and ultimately eliminate carbon emissions, through electrification.

"We have the world's largest data platform of shared knowledge surrounding renewables in mining. Through the Surface Long Haul EV Challenge, we'll be working to accelerate, pilot and convert all new fleets to electric with detailed use case studies for knowledge sharing across the industry.

"If we can solve this for our freight in mining, imagine the impact we can have on the rest of the transport market. Mining has a great opportunity to flip the perception… from being seen on the wrong end of the ledger, to being a leader."

The EMC is now seeking businesses who can design or supply electric long-haul equipment solutions. For more information please visit: www.electricmine.com/projects/long-haul-challenge/

About EMC

The EMC is a growing group of highly regarded mining and service companies. These companies are driven by the imperative to produce zero-emission products for their customers and meet mounting investor expectations.

In the short time since the establishment, the consortium's membership has grown almost two-fold. They have mobilized over 40 ongoing equipment trials in 15 different locations. Recently the EMC have partnered with AWS to build the world's first global mining data platform and earlier this year they launched a major global mine simulation crowd challenge with Unearthed and Oz Minerals.

There is a growing, immediate demand for low emissions solutions, with technology and manufacturing capacity in many cases constraining the supply response. The EMC is emerging as a key vehicle for the decarbonisation of the mining industry and will remain responsive to the rapidly changing external environment.

About EOI

The expression of interest is seeking participants or vendors that can provide a solution in:

  1. The area of surface long haul electric vehicle conversion; and/or
  2. Charging infrastructure to support surface long haul electric vehicles; and/or
  3. Small-scalerenewable energy infrastructure to interface with charging infrastructure in remote areas.

This EOI is seeking participants in this first round that can meet one (or all) of the above mentioned scope items, so the EMC can then work with vendors to combine as required to deliver a complete solution.

To find out more, or to apply, head to: https://www.electricmine.com/projects/long-haul-challenge/

For any media enquiries please contact Michelle Keegan: michelle@stateofplay.orgor 0428 166 194.

Disclaimer

OZ Minerals Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 05:13:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about OZ MINERALS LIMITED
01:14aOZ MINERALS : Major Miners Launch Long Haul Challenge
PU
07/24TRANSCRIPT : OZ Minerals Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 25, 2022
CI
07/24OZ MINERALS : 2022 Second Quarter Report Presentation
PU
07/24OZ MINERALS : 2022 Second Quarter Report
PU
07/24OZ Minerals Limited Reports Production Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 20..
CI
07/24Oz Minerals Expects Stronger Performance at Australian Mines in 2nd Half -- Commodity C..
DJ
07/22OZ MINERALS : Conference Call Details - Second Quarter Report 2022
PU
07/19OZ MINERALS : The Scalable and Adaptable Mining Challenge team demonstrates new ways to ap..
PU
07/06Orexplore Technologies Limited Signs Binding Agreement with Miner OZ Minerals Limited
CI
06/30UBS Upgrades Oz Minerals to Buy From Neutral, Adjust Price Target to AU$23.65 From $26...
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OZ MINERALS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 962 M 1 369 M 1 369 M
Net income 2022 300 M 209 M 209 M
Net Debt 2022 720 M 502 M 502 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,0x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 6 324 M 4 412 M 4 412 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 043
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart OZ MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OZ Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OZ MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 18,89 AUD
Average target price 20,63 AUD
Spread / Average Target 9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Cole Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Warrick Ranson Chief Financial Officer
Rebecca Joy McGrath Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven McClare Chief Operations Officer-Australia
Tonianne Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZ MINERALS LIMITED-33.06%4 412
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.80%136 584
RIO TINTO PLC0.43%100 121
GLENCORE PLC23.22%73 039
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-1.69%43 580
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)43.18%36 824