OZ Minerals : Major Miners Launch Long Haul Challenge

MAJOR MINERS LAUNCH LONG HAUL CHALLENGE

The Electric Mine Consortium - made up of Evolution, South32, Newcrest and a total of 21 major industry players - has launched a Surface Long Haul EV Challenge, calling on the automotive and EV industry for solutions in their mission to establish decarbonised mine sites.

The Electric Mine Consortium (EMC) has launched a call out to companies in the tech, renewable and manufacturing industries that can provide ground-breaking solutions to long haul EV trucks and associated charging infrastructure for mine sites and global supply chains.

Driven by collective demand for electric equipment across the EMC's operating sites, spread over six continents, the consortium is looking to form synergies between mining and non-mining industries to accelerate decarbonisation solutions across the industry - the mining industry currently contributes 8% of the globe's emissions.

EMC Founder and Director Graeme Stanway explains there's currently no equipment and associated infrastructure solution that's available at scale, in line with mining companies' operational needs.

"The mining industry's path to electrification is where the car industry was ten years ago. We have the technology, but it needs acceleration and adaptation to meet the needs of varied mine sites across the world," Stanway said.

He outlines there's a big opportunity to recreate mining from a place of siloed communication between companies to a point where collective strategy drives the industry to drastically reduce and ultimately eliminate carbon emissions, through electrification.

"We have the world's largest data platform of shared knowledge surrounding renewables in mining. Through the Surface Long Haul EV Challenge, we'll be working to accelerate, pilot and convert all new fleets to electric with detailed use case studies for knowledge sharing across the industry.

"If we can solve this for our freight in mining, imagine the impact we can have on the rest of the transport market. Mining has a great opportunity to flip the perception… from being seen on the wrong end of the ledger, to being a leader."

The EMC is now seeking businesses who can design or supply electric long-haul equipment solutions. For more information please visit: www.electricmine.com/projects/long-haul-challenge/