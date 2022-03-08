OZ Minerals : Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and Online Platform Guide

If you have requested a hard copy of the Notice of AGM, you will receive a hard copy of the Notice of AGM, which will be sent to your address, as set out in OZ Minerals' register of members.

If you have provided an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Notice of AGM.

A copy of the Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's ASX Market announcement page at

A copy of the Notice of AGM can be viewed and downloaded online at the Company's website at

The Company will not be sending physical copies of the Notice of AGM unless a Shareholder has requested a hard copy. Instead, the Notice of AGM is being made available to shareholders electronically. This means that:

Shareholders who plan to attend the AGM should take heed of government warnings and advice and monitor OZ Minerals' website for any updates about the AGM, including the format and location of the meeting. Any changes will be announced on the OZ Minerals website and to the ASX.

The health of the Company's shareholders, employees and other meeting attendees is of paramount importance. We ask that you do not attend the AGM if you feel unwell or have been in contact with someone who may have been affected by COVID-19. Proof of COVID vaccination will be required for all attending per our current site attendee requirements.

For the health and safety of all shareholders who attend the AGM in person, OZ Minerals will be observing social distancing and any other government requirements that apply based on the COVID-19 situation prevailing at the time. Shareholders attending in person may be requested to wear face masks.

Shareholders will have the opportunity to attend the AGM in person or virtually through an online platform provided by our Share Registry, Link Market Services https://meetings.linkgroup.com/OZL22 . A live webcast of the meeting will also be available to view at OZ Minerals' website at http://www.ozminerals.com .

OZ Minerals Limited's ('Company' or 'OZ Minerals') Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held at 10.00am Adelaide time (10.30am AEST) on Friday, 8 April 2022, at the Company's Head Office at 2 Hamra Drive, Adelaide Airport, South Australia.

Your directors and the management of OZ Minerals look forward to providing an update on OZ Minerals activities at the AGM. Should you require any further information please contact us at agm@ozminerals.com.

Shareholders who have not elected to receive a printed copy of OZ Minerals' 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report may obtain a copy from the Company's website at https://www.ozminerals.com.

If you are intending to appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the AGM on your behalf, please complete and return the enclosed personalised Proxy Form to the Company's Share Registry by lodging it online or by delivering It to Link Market Services, in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy Form. To be valid your duly signed Proxy Form must be received by no later than 10.00am Adelaide time (10.30am AEST) on Wednesday, 6 April 2022.

Further information on how to attend and vote at the AGM through the online platform is set out in the Notice of AGM and the Online Platform Guide available on our website and on the Company's ASX Market announcement page at https://www2.asx.com.au.

All resolutions for the AGM will be decided via a poll. The poll will be conducted based on votes submitted by proxy, together with any votes cast at the AGM, either in person or through the Company's online platform at Link Market Services https://meetings.linkgroup.com/OZL22 .

If you are unable to access the Notice of AGM please contract our Share Registry, Link Market Services at registrars@linkmarketservices.com.auor by phone on +61 1300 306 089 between 9am and 5.00pm (AEST) Monday to Friday to obtain a copy.

OZ MINERALS LIMITED ABN 40 005 482 824

The Explanatory Notes that accompany and form part of this Notice of AGM describe the various matters to be considered.

Virtual participation at the AGM - The Company is also pleased to provide shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the Meeting virtually through an online platform provided by our share registrar Link Market Services <_https3a_ _meetings.linkgroup.com2f_ozl22="">. Further information on how to do this is set out in this Notice of AGM and the Online Platform Guide available on our website.

Webcast - You can view a live webcast of the meeting on

OZ Minerals' website at www.ozminerals.com. The 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report is also accessible on the website.

Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting ( AGM ) of OZ Minerals Limited use (the 'Company' or 'OZ Minerals') will be held at 10.00am Adelaide time (10.30am

AEST) on Friday, 8 April 2022, at the Company's Head Office, at 2 Hamra Drive, Adelaide Airport, South Australia.

