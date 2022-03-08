OZ Minerals : Notice of AGM, Proxy Form and Online Platform Guide
03/08/2022 | 05:41pm EST
A modern mining company
For personal use only
9 March 2022
Dear Shareholder
Notice of Annual General Meeting 2022
OZ Minerals Limited's ('Company' or 'OZ Minerals') Annual General Meeting ('AGM') will be held at 10.00am Adelaide time (10.30am AEST) on Friday, 8 April 2022, at the Company's Head Office at 2 Hamra Drive, Adelaide Airport, South Australia.
For the health and safety of all shareholders who attend the AGM in person, OZ Minerals will be observing social distancing and any other government requirements that apply based on the COVID-19 situation prevailing at the time. Shareholders attending in person may be requested to wear face masks.
The health of the Company's shareholders, employees and other meeting attendees is of paramount importance. We ask that you do not attend the AGM if you feel unwell or have been in contact with someone who may have been affected by COVID-19. Proof of COVID vaccination will be required for all attending per our current site attendee requirements.
Other restrictions and precautionary measures may also be imposed on attendance if necessary, so all shareholders are encouraged to submit written questions in advance of the meeting, even if they plan to attend the meeting. Shareholders are also requested to advise us by email at agm@ozminerals.comby Tuesday, 5 April 2022 if they plan to attend the meeting in person.
Shareholders who plan to attend the AGM should take heed of government warnings and advice and monitor OZ Minerals' website for any updates about the AGM, including the format and location of the meeting. Any changes will be announced on the OZ Minerals website and to the ASX.
The Company will not be sending physical copies of the Notice of AGM unless a Shareholder has requested a hard copy. Instead, the Notice of AGM is being made available to shareholders electronically. This means that:
A copy of the Notice of AGM will also be available on the Company's ASX Market announcement page athttps://www2.asx.com.au, under the Company's ticker code OZL.
If you have provided an email address and have elected to receive electronic communications from the Company, you will receive an email to your nominated email address with a link to an electronic copy of the Notice of AGM.
If you have requested a hard copy of the Notice of AGM, you will receive a hard copy of the Notice of AGM, which will be sent to your address, as set out in OZ Minerals' register of members.
OZ Minerals Limited | ABN: 40 005 482 824 | 2 Hamra Drive, Adelaide Airport South Australia 5950
If you are unable to access the Notice of AGM please contract our Share Registry, Link Market Services at registrars@linkmarketservices.com.auor by phone on +61 1300 306 089 between 9am and 5.00pm (AEST) Monday to Friday to obtain a copy.
All resolutions for the AGM will be decided via a poll. The poll will be conducted based on votes submitted by proxy, together with any votes cast at the AGM, either in person or through the Company's online platform at Link Market Services https://meetings.linkgroup.com/OZL22.
Further information on how to attend and vote at the AGM through the online platform is set out in the Notice of AGM and the Online Platform Guide available on our website and on the Company's ASX Market announcement page at https://www2.asx.com.au.
If you are intending to appoint a proxy to attend and vote at the AGM on your behalf, please complete and return the enclosed personalised Proxy Form to the Company's Share Registry by lodging it online or by delivering It to Link Market Services, in accordance with the instructions set out in the Proxy Form. To be valid your duly signed Proxy Form must be received by no later than 10.00am Adelaide time (10.30am AEST) on Wednesday, 6 April 2022.
Shareholders who have not elected to receive a printed copy of OZ Minerals' 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report may obtain a copy from the Company's website at https://www.ozminerals.com.
Your directors and the management of OZ Minerals look forward to providing an update on OZ Minerals activities at the AGM. Should you require any further information please contact us at agm@ozminerals.com.
Sincerely,
Julie Athanasoff
Group Manager Legal and Company Secretary
OZ MINERALS LIMITED ABN 40 005 482 824
The Explanatory Notes that accompany and form part of this Notice of AGM describe the various matters to be considered.
Virtual participation at the AGM -The Company is also pleased to provide shareholders with the opportunity to participate in the Meeting virtually through an online platform provided by our share registrar Link Market Services <_https3a_ _meetings.linkgroup.com2f_ozl22="">. Further information on how to do this is set out in this Notice of AGM and the Online Platform Guide available on our website.
Webcast- You can view a live webcast of the meeting on
OZ Minerals' website at www.ozminerals.com. The 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report is also accessible on the website.
Other restrictions and precautionary measures may also be imposed on attendance if necessary, so all shareholders are encouraged to submit written questions in advance of the meeting and to a directed proxy, even if they plan to attend the meeting.
The health of the Company's shareholders, employees and other meeting attendees is of paramount importance. We ask that you do not attend the AGM if you feel unwell or have been in contact with someone who may have been affected byCOVID-19.Proof of COVID vaccination will be required for all attending per our current site attendee requirements.
Shareholders who plan to attend the AGM should take heed of government warnings and advice and monitor OZ Minerals' website for any updates about the AGM, including the format and location of the meeting. Any changes will be announced on the OZ Minerals website and announced to the ASX.
For the health and safety of all shareholders who attend the meeting in person, OZ Minerals will be observing social distancing and any other government requirements that apply based on theCOVID-19situation prevailing at the time. Shareholders attending in person may be requested to wear face masks.
Notice is hereby given that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of OZ Minerals Limiteduse(the 'Company' or 'OZ Minerals') will be held at 10.00am Adelaide time (10.30am
AEST) on Friday, 8 April 2022, at the Company's Head Office, at 2 Hamra Drive, Adelaide Airport, South Australia.
personalFor
onlyNotice of Annual General Meeting
2
AGENDA
1.
FINANCIAL REPORT
To receive and consider the Financial Report of the
Company for the year ended 31 December 2021 together
only
with the Directors' Report and Auditor's Report as set out in
the 2021 Annual and Sustainability Report.
himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the
2.
ELECTION AND RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
(a)
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following
resolution as an ordinary resolution:
'That Mr Charles Sartain, being a Director of the
Company who retires in accordance with Rule 8.1(d) of
the Company's constitution and, being eligible, offers
use3.
Company.'
(b)
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following
resolution as an ordinary resolution:
'That Dr Sarah Ryan, being a Director of the Company
who retires in accordance with Rule 8.1(c) of the
Company's constitution and, being eligible, be elected
as a Director of the Company.'
ADOPT REMUNERATION REPORT
personalFor
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following
resolution as an ordinary resolution:
'That the Company's Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 be adopted.'
Please note that the vote on this resolution is advisory only and does not bind the Directors or the Company.
A voting exclusion applies to this Item as outlined in the Explanatory Notes to this Notice of Meeting.
LONG TERM INCENTIVE GRANT OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR ANDREW COLE
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
'That approval is given for all purposes, including ASX Listing Rule 10.14, for the Company to grant to the Company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer ('Managing Director & CEO'), Mr Andrew Cole, performance rights under the OZ Minerals Omnibus Incentive Plan as his long term incentive grant for the year ended 31 December 2022 on the terms set out in the Explanatory Notes to this Notice of Meeting.'
A voting exclusion applies to this Item as outlined in the Explanatory Notes to this Notice of Meeting.
SHORT TERM INCENTIVE GRANT OF PERFORMANCE RIGHTS TO MR ANDREW COLE
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:
'That approval is given for all purposes, including ASX Listing Rule 10.14, for the Company to grant to the Company's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Andrew Cole, performance rights under the OZ Minerals Omnibus Incentive Plan as the deferred portion of his short term incentive grant for the year ended 31 December 2021 on the terms set out in the Explanatory Notes to this Notice of Meeting.'
A voting exclusion applies to this Item as outlined in the Explanatory Notes to this Notice of Meeting.
By order of the Board.
NOTES
How to vote at the AGM
All resolutions will be by poll
onlyIn accordance with clause 7.6(b)(2) of the constitution, the Chairman intends to call a poll on each of the resolutions proposed at the AGM. The Chairman considers voting by poll to be in the interests of the shareholders as a whole and ensures the views of as many shareholders as possible are represented at the meeting.
Attending the meeting in person
Shareholders can attend the AGM in person and vote using the paper voting cards provided.
useIf you are attending the AGM in person, please bring the attached Voting Form with you to assist with your registration.
Direct Voting - virtual participation at the AGM using Link Group's online platform
In accordance with clause 7.7(j) of the Company's constitution, and to facilitate shareholder participation, shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person will have the opportunity to participate in the AGM through the Company's
Shareholders participating in the meeting using the Company's online platform will be able to vote between the c mmencement of the AGM (10.30am AEST on Friday, 8 April 2022) and the closure of voting as announced by the Chairman during the AGM.
More information regarding online participation at the AGM (including how to vote and ask questions online during the AGM) is available in the Online Platform Guide. The Online Platform Guide will be lodged with the ASX and will also be available on our website. The virtual meeting is viewable from desktops and laptops. To participate and vote online you will need your shareholder number and postcode. Proxy holders will need their proxy number which will be provided by Link Market Services no later than 24 hours prior to the meeting
Forand following lodgement of the proxy appointment. Please ensure that your internet browser is compatible, by following the instructions in the Online Platform Guide - we recommend c nfirming this prior to determining whether to participate
in the AGM using the Company's online platform. It is also recommended that shareholders who elect to participate in the AGM through the Company's online platform log in to the online portal at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time for the meeting.
Voting entitlements
The Directors have determined that the shareholding of each member for the purposes of ascertaining voting entitlements for the AGM will be as it appears in the share register at 6.30pm Adelaide time, (7.00pm AEST) on Wednesday, 6 April 2022.
3
Appointing Proxies, Attorneys and Company Representatives
Enclosed with this Notice of Meeting is a proxy form. A member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting is entitled to appoint a proxy to attend and vote on their behalf. If a member is entitled to cast two or more votes, the member may appoint two proxies and may specify the proportion or number of votes each proxy is appointed to exercise. A proxy need not be a member and may be an individual or a body corporate. When more than one proxy is appointed, and the proportion of the members' voting rights is not specified, each proxy may exercise half the votes. If more than one proxy is present at the meeting, neither will be entitled to vote on a show of hands. On a poll, each proxy or attorney may only exercise votes in respect of those shares or voting rights the proxy or attorney represents.
A proxy form must be signed by the member or the member's attorney. Proxies given by a corporation must be signed in accordance with Section 127 of the Corporations Act or by
a power of attorney. In the case of shares jointly held by two or more persons, either joint holder may sign the proxy form. A document creating the power of attorney must be duly executed and specify the name of the shareholder, the Company and the attorney, and also specify the meetings at which the appointment may be used. The appointment may be a standing one.
To be valid, duly signed proxies or attorneys (and any authority under which the proxy or attorney is signed or a certified copy of the authority) must be received at the Company's Share Registry, Link Market Services Limited, at the address or facsimile number on page 5, or by the Company at its registered office not later than 10.00am Adelaide time (10.30am AEST) on Wednesday, 6 April 2022. Alternatively, you can lodge your proxy online via the OZ Minerals registry website (www.linkmarketservices.com.au and go to the 'Proxy Voting' icon) by the same date and time.
A member which is a body corporate and entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, or a proxy which is a body corporate and is appointed by a member entitled to attend and vote at the meeting, may appoint an individual to act as its representative at the meeting by providing that person with:
a letter or certificate, executed in accordance with the Corporations Act or the body corporate's constitution, authorising the person as the body corporate's representative; or
a copy of the resolution, certified by the secretary or a director of the body corporate, appointing the representative.
A copy of the letter, certificate or resolution, or other evidence satisfactory to the Chairman of the meeting, must be provided prior to the meeting.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
OZ Minerals Limited published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 22:40:22 UTC.