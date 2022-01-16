OZ Minerals : Notification regarding unquoted securities - OZL

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type?

No

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

Yes

Are any of the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted held by +key management personnel (KMP) or an +associate?

No

Date the +securities the subject of this notification were issued/transferred

31/12/2021

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities the subject of this notification

Conversion of Performance Rights occurred over the period from 1 October 2021 to 31 December 2021.