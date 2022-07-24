Log in
2022-07-24
05:54pOz Minerals Expects Stronger Performance at Australian Mines in 2nd Half -- Commodity Comment
DJ
07/22OZ MINERALS : Conference Call Details - Second Quarter Report 2022
PU
07/19OZ MINERALS : The Scalable and Adaptable Mining Challenge team demonstrates new ways to approach mine design
PU
Oz Minerals Expects Stronger Performance at Australian Mines in 2nd Half -- Commodity Comment

07/24/2022 | 05:54pm EDT
Oz Minerals Ltd. on Monday reported a fall in copper output quarter-on-quarter, but said gold output rose. Costs were also higher. Here are some remarks from the Australian miner's second-quarter operational report:


On its Prominent Hill mine:

"Underground operations delivered 893,000 [metric] tons of ore at 1.19% copper. Underground ore mined and development continued to be impacted by Covid-19 operator absences with unplanned absenteeism of circa 8% for the quarter. Positive progress on the production recovery plan resulted in underground production being 11% higher than the previous quarter with improvements to equipment availability achieved across the primary fleet through concerted focus on planned maintenance compliance. Interruptions to mining activities on the lower levels due to high ambient temperatures were reduced in 2Q as a result of new ventilation infrastructure established and the seasonal reduction in surface temperatures and humidity."


On its Carrapateena mine:

"Ore mined from underground operations was 927,000 tons of ore at 1.42% copper with production of 11,316 tons of copper and 16,123 [troy] ounces of gold for the quarter. Total material movement was adversely impacted during the quarter by two material handling system belt splice delamination events, equipment availability and workforce absenteeism. The material handling system returned to full operating capacity during the quarter. The installation of additional continuous condition monitoring of the conveyor and implementation of an alternate splicing method provides the opportunity to mitigate any future unplanned interruptions."


On other operations:

"Pleasingly, ramp up of underground ore movement at Pedra Branca was completed during the quarter ahead of schedule, and the Carajás East is on track to produce at the higher end of its unchanged guided range providing further confidence around our optionality to progress further low-cost expansion options in Brazil."


On mining costs:

"Group unit costs were increased in our June guidance update, impacted by lower production at the Australian assets and industry inflation of circa 8% across all assets."


On the outlook:

"A stronger operational performance is expected over the second half of the year at our Australian assets with remediation plans being actioned. However, new Covid variants and increasing infection rates across the community more broadly continue to pose a risk to operational productivity and guidance. The assets continue to actively manage resources to maintain safe and productive operations and to minimise disruption.

"Whilst the copper price has weakened recently, the medium to long-term outlook remains strong for minerals linked to the renewable energy industry, like copper and nickel. Our focus for 2022 remains on safely delivering our operational targets, advancing our current growth projects and adding new growth options to the portfolio while we continue to strengthen our unique company culture, placing us in a positive position against forecast demand trends."


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-24-22 1954ET

