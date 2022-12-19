Advanced search
    OZL   AU000000OZL8

OZ MINERALS LIMITED

(OZL)
12-19-22
27.58 AUD   +0.66%
Oz Minerals Extends Exclusivity Period for BHP on Takeover Talks
DJ
12/16Rio Tinto completes $3.3 bln Turquoise Hill deal for larger share in Mongolia project
RE
12/05Oz Minerals : Boliden and Rio Tinto agree to innovate on solutions to pave the way for lower footprint mines
PU
Oz Minerals Extends Exclusivity Period for BHP on Takeover Talks

12/19/2022 | 05:06pm EST
By Rhiannon Hoyle


ADELAIDE, Australia--OZ Minerals Ltd. said the exclusivity period for negotiations on a takeover by BHP Group Ltd., the world's biggest miner by market value, has been extended by one week.

The exclusivity period was extended to Dec. 27 following confirmation BHP has completed due diligence, Oz Minerals said in a regulatory filing. "The extension allows for finalization and agreement of the binding scheme implementation deed," the company said.

BHP last month sweetened its offer to buy Australian copper miner OZ Minerals, proposing to buy the company for 28.25 Australian dollars ($18.92) a share. That offer, up from A$25 a share previously, represents an enterprise value of roughly A$9.6 billion.

The board of OZ Minerals intends to unanimously recommend the revised proposal, the company said last month.


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1705ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED -0.76% 45.66 Delayed Quote.39.17%
GOLD -0.18% 1787.75 Delayed Quote.-2.05%
OZ MINERALS LIMITED 0.58% 27.58 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
WTI 1.85% 75.822 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 875 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
Net income 2022 224 M 150 M 150 M
Net Debt 2022 870 M 584 M 584 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,9x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 9 172 M 6 152 M 6 152 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,36x
EV / Sales 2023 4,85x
Nbr of Employees 1 043
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart OZ MINERALS LIMITED
OZ Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends OZ MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,40 AUD
Average target price 27,32 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,30%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Cole Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Warrick Ranson Chief Financial Officer
Rebecca Joy McGrath Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven McClare Chief Operations Officer-Australia
Tonianne Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZ MINERALS LIMITED-3.44%6 103
BHP GROUP LIMITED39.17%154 743
RIO TINTO PLC14.72%113 585
GLENCORE PLC41.65%82 512
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC2.79%45 740
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)65.86%42 732