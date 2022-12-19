Oz Minerals Extends Exclusivity Period for BHP on Takeover Talks

By Rhiannon Hoyle

ADELAIDE, Australia--OZ Minerals Ltd. said the exclusivity period for negotiations on a takeover by BHP Group Ltd., the world's biggest miner by market value, has been extended by one week.

The exclusivity period was extended to Dec. 27 following confirmation BHP has completed due diligence, Oz Minerals said in a regulatory filing. "The extension allows for finalization and agreement of the binding scheme implementation deed," the company said.

BHP last month sweetened its offer to buy Australian copper miner OZ Minerals, proposing to buy the company for 28.25 Australian dollars ($18.92) a share. That offer, up from A$25 a share previously, represents an enterprise value of roughly A$9.6 billion.

The board of OZ Minerals intends to unanimously recommend the revised proposal, the company said last month.

