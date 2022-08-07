Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OZ Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OZL   AU000000OZL8

OZ MINERALS LIMITED

(OZL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:10 2022-08-05 am EDT
18.92 AUD   +3.11%
04:59pOz Minerals Rejects BHP Takeover Proposal
DJ
08/02OZ MINERALS : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
08/01OZ MINERALS : Major Miners Launch Long Haul Challenge
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oz Minerals Rejects BHP Takeover Proposal

08/07/2022 | 04:59pm EDT
By Rhiannon Hoyle


Oz Minerals Ltd. has rejected a nonbinding takeover proposal from BHP Group Ltd., saying it significantly undervalues the Australian copper-and-gold mining company.

Adelaide-based Oz Minerals said it received the unsolicited and conditional proposal from the world's largest mining company by market value on Aug. 5 to acquire its shares for 25 Australian dollars (US$17.30) each. Oz Minerals last traded at A$18.92 a share.

BHP already has a stake of less than 5%, the company said.

BHP Chief Executive Mike Henry said he was "disappointed that the Board of OZL has indicated that it is not willing to entertain our compelling offer or provide us with access to due diligence in relation to our proposal."


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-07-22 1859ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 1.68% 38.81 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
GOLD -0.02% 1773.3 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
OZ MINERALS LIMITED 3.11% 18.92 Delayed Quote.-32.96%
WTI -0.46% 88.115 Delayed Quote.16.80%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 952 M 1 345 M 1 345 M
Net income 2022 300 M 207 M 207 M
Net Debt 2022 667 M 460 M 460 M
P/E ratio 2022 21,1x
Yield 2022 1,10%
Capitalization 6 334 M 4 366 M 4 366 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 1 043
Free-Float 98,3%
