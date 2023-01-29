Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OZ Minerals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OZL   AU000000OZL8

OZ MINERALS LIMITED

(OZL)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:10:47 2023-01-27 am EST
27.90 AUD    0.00%
05:56pOz Minerals Sees 2023 Output Broadly in Line With Last Year -- Commodity Comment
DJ
01/26Havilah Resources' Study Program at South Australia's Copper Prospects Gets Delayed
MT
01/23BHP inks deal with Canadian firm to explore for copper in Serbia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Oz Minerals Sees 2023 Output Broadly in Line With Last Year -- Commodity Comment

01/29/2023 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oz Minerals Ltd. on Monday said it met revised 2022 copper-production and cost guidance, and that full-year gold production was within the company's original forecast.

The Adelaide-based miner, which has recommended a takeover offer from BHP Group Ltd., said it expects to produce 120,000-143,000 metric tons of copper this year, compared to the 124,065 tons it produced in 2022. It estimated gold output of 191,000-213,000 troy ounces, compared to 211,147 ounces last year.

Oz Minerals also forecast so-called all-in sustaining costs for 2023 of between US$1.87-US$2.07 a pound, compared to US$1.897 a pound in 2022.

Here are some remarks from the company's fourth-quarter production report.


On 2023 production expectations:

"We have... provided 2023 guidance which will see group production broadly in line with 2022 with improving production at Carrapateena and the Carajás East being offset with lower production at Prominent Hill due to the processing of lower-grade stockpiles compared to 2022.

"Prominent Hill's lower production is primarily due to the processing of lower grade stockpiled material and lower stockpile volumes to be processed to maximize value rather than tons. With stockpiles being processed at a lower rate they are now expected to be largely depleted in 2025 (previously 2024)."


On 2023 cost forecasts:

"Group all-in sustaining costs are expected to remain elevated compared to 2022 primarily driven by the full year effect of cost inflation, a weaker U.S. dollar assumption, higher electricity cost assumptions at our Australian assets which have recently come off longer-term contracts and are now operating under a market-rate supply and subject to potential electricity price volatility, and increased underground volumes at Prominent Hill. Production rates are expected to ramp up over the course of the year."


On 2022 copper output:

"A strong final quarter saw a 21% lift in copper production, quarter on quarter, resulting in group production and cost guidance (revised mid-year) being met and creating positive momentum into 2023. Prominent Hill met its original copper guidance for the eighth consecutive year, confirming its reputation as a consistent reliable operation. Pedra Branca mine ramped up to full production ahead of schedule."


On Prominent Hill expansion:

"At Prominent Hill, we have progressed construction of the Wira Shaft mine expansion with the shaft pre-sink completed in December. Resources were redirected during the year to production over development to counter the impacts of the challenging first half, which will now see the production ramp up from the shaft move from the first half of 2025 to the second half of 2025. The expansion project will further extend Prominent Hill's life of mine and during the year project optimization work led to increasing the shaft's capacity from 6Mtpa [million tons per annum] to 6.5Mtpa. The increased capacity will provide us with optionality to increase annual production rates."


Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-29-23 1755ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP LIMITED 0.61% 49.54 Delayed Quote.8.57%
GOLD -0.06% 1927.02 Delayed Quote.5.88%
OZ MINERALS LIMITED 0.00% 27.9 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about OZ MINERALS LIMITED
05:56pOz Minerals Sees 2023 Output Broadly in Line With Last Year -- Commodity Comment
DJ
01/26Havilah Resources' Study Program at South Australia's Copper Prospects Gets Delayed
MT
01/23BHP inks deal with Canadian firm to explore for copper in Serbia
RE
01/20Draslovka's breakthrough glycine leaching technology is selected as part of tailings re..
AQ
01/19BHP upbeat on China as first-half performance improves
AN
2022Oz Minerals' Carrapateena Cave Safely Breaks Through Surface
MT
2022Metso Outotec to deliver key concentrator plant equipment to OZ Minerals' West Musgrave..
AQ
2022European Equities Turn Red as UK GDP Contracts More Than Expected
MT
2022IN THE KNOW: Berenberg thinks BHP price tag for Oz Minerals "fair"
AN
2022BHP Group Unit Signs Scheme Deed for $6.48 Billion Buyout of OZ Minerals
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on OZ MINERALS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 880 M 1 336 M 1 336 M
Net income 2022 227 M 161 M 161 M
Net Debt 2022 862 M 613 M 613 M
P/E ratio 2022 40,6x
Yield 2022 0,70%
Capitalization 9 345 M 6 642 M 6 642 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,43x
EV / Sales 2023 4,88x
Nbr of Employees 1 043
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart OZ MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OZ Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OZ MINERALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,90 AUD
Average target price 27,65 AUD
Spread / Average Target -0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew Cole Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & MD
Warrick Ranson Chief Financial Officer
Rebecca Joy McGrath Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven McClare Chief Operations Officer-Australia
Tonianne Dwyer Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZ MINERALS LIMITED0.00%6 642
BHP GROUP LIMITED8.57%178 331
RIO TINTO PLC8.50%130 733
GLENCORE PLC-0.76%85 419
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.90%53 472
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)14.53%48 910