  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  OzAurum Resources Limited
  News
  Summary
    OZM   AU0000128357

OZAURUM RESOURCES LIMITED

(OZM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/10 11:44:36 pm
0.115 AUD   -4.17%
OzAurum Resources : Presentation for RIU Explorers Conference

02/13/2022 | 05:52pm EST
For personal use only

ASX Announcement

14 February 2022

Presentation for RIU Explorers Conference

OzAurum Resources Ltd (OzAurum or the Company) (ASX: OZM) is pleased to advise that the Company is presenting at the RIU Explorers Conference being held in Fremantle, WA on 15 to 17 February 2022.

OzAurum Managing Director and CEO, Andrew Pumphrey, will be delivering the presentation at the conference on Wednesday, 16 February 2022. A copy of the presentation is attached to this announcement.

For Further Information please contact;

Andrew Pumphrey

Managing Director + CEO

Mob +61 419 965 976

Office +61 8 9093 0039

This ASX Announcement was approved and authorised by OzAurum's Managing Director, Andrew Pumphrey.

About OzAurum

OzAurum Resources Ltd (ASX: OZM) is a Western Australian gold explorer with two advanced gold projects located 130 km north east of Kalgoorlie. The Company's main objective is to make a significant gold discovery that can be brought to production.

For more information on OzAurum Resources Ltd and to subscribe to our regular updates, please visit our website at www.ozaurumresources.com or contact our Kalgoorlie office via email on info@ozaurumresources.com.

1

OzAurum Resources Limited ABN 63 643 244 544

Unit 1, 15 Williams St, West Kalgoorlie WA 6430 | PO Box 10396, Kalgoorlie WA 6430 | info@ozaurumresources.com

onlyuse

ersonalRIU Explorers Conference 2022

OzAurum Resources Limited (ASX: OZM)

15-17 February 2022

OzAurum Resources Limited | February 2022

Important Information

This presentation has been prepared by OzAurum Resources Limited (ACN: 643 244 544) and its subsidiary ("Company") and is for information purposes only. No representation or warranty, express or

implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, relevance completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this presentation and nothing contained in the Presentation

is, or may be relied upon as a promise, representation or warranty, whether as to the past or the future. This presentation has been prepared without taking into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any participant. Past performance is no guarantee of future performance. The Company hereby excludes all warranties that can be excluded by law.

onlyThis presentation is for information purposes only. Neither this presentation nor the information in it constitutes an offer, invitation, solicitation or recommendation to subscribe for or purchase any security and does not form the basis of any contract or commitment. This presentation does not constitute investment advice and has been prepared without taking into account the recipient's investment

This presentation contains prospective financial material which is predictive in nature and may be affected by inaccurate assumptions or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties and may differ materially from results ultimately achieved. This presentation contains general background limited information about the Company and its activities current as at the date of this presentation. The

i formation in this presentation is in summary form only and does not contain all the information necessary to fully evaluate any transaction or investment. This is not an offer

bjectives, financial circumstances or particular needs and the opinions and recommendations in this presentation are not intended to represent recommendations of particular persons. All recipients should consider seeking appropriate professional advice in reviewing this presentation and the Company.

useubject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors, which could cause actual results performance or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results performance or achievements expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, gold and other metals price volatility, currency fluctuations, as well as political and operational risks and governmental regulation and judicial outcomes. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any information or any forward-looking statement in this presentation of any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward looking statements.

Forward looking statements

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than those of historical facts included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are

ersonalRe iance on third party information

The views expressed in this presentation contain information that has been derived from publicly available sources that have not been independently verified. No representation or warranty is made as to the ccuracy, completeness or reliability of the information. This presentation should not be relied upon as a recommendation or forecast by the Company.

Competent Persons Statement

The i formation is this report that relates to exploration results is based on information compiled by Andrew Pumphrey who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Andrew Pumphrey is a full-time employee of OzAurum Resources Ltd and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type f deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results,

Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Pumphrey has given his consent to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the information in the form and context in which it appears.

2

Investment Highlights − Focus on Discovery

High quality, advanced gold projects in Western Australia

Mulgabbie North, North East Kalgoorlie

only

RC drill testing multiple advanced targets over 8km strike

• Significant RC gold results confirm 1.3km strike

• High grade AC gold results confirm 4.2km strike

targeting follow up with deeper RC drilling into fresh rock

• Adjacent to operating NST 3.2 Mtpa gold Mill and next

use

door to recent gold discovery by Nexus Minerals

(NXM.ASX) − September 2021

• Limited historical exploration- currently exploring under

transported cover

ersonal

P

tricia, North East Kalgoorlie

• High grade gold project

• RC drill testing - Open at depth

Limited historical exploration

Figure 1: WA Project Location plan

3

OzAurum Resources Limited | February 2022

Corporate Structure & Team − Extensive Experience

Capital StructureDirectors & Management

114.5M

$13.2M

Jeff Williams

Non-Executive Chairman

40+ years experience

only

Shares on issue

Market Cap

Andrew Pumphrey

CEO - Managing Director

ASX: OZM

At $0.115/share

30+ years experience

$4.1M

Nil

Martin Holland

Executive Director Corporate

Cash (As at 31 December 2021)

Debt

15+ years experience

As at 9 February 2022

Andy Tudor

Non-Executive Director (NXM: Managing Director)

$9.1M

13.725M

35+ years experience

use

Stephen Hewitt-Dutton

CFO- Company Secretary

Enterprise Value

Unlisted Options

Av Ex-Price $0.37 cps

25+ years experience

Major Shareholders

ersonal

37.7%

Andrew Pumphrey

10.0%

Martin Holland

2.8% Bedivere Holdings Pty Ltd

1.75% HSBC Custody Nominees (Australia) Limited

0.9% Parkview Super Nominees Pty Ltd (Jeff Williams)

46.85% Other

4

OzAurum Resources Limited | February 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ozaurum Resources Ltd. published this content on 13 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2022 22:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,47 M -3,21 M -3,21 M
Net cash 2021 7,47 M 5,36 M 5,36 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13,2 M 9,45 M 9,45 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Ian Pumphrey Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen John Hewitt-Dutton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jeffrey Wayne Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Christopher Holland Non-Executive Director
Andrew Jonathon Tudor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZAURUM RESOURCES LIMITED-11.54%9
NEWMONT CORPORATION2.97%51 026
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION9.69%37 009
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-6.40%22 620
PJSC POLYUS-5.57%21 973
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-1.40%19 026