Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. OzAurum Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OZM   AU0000128357

OZAURUM RESOURCES LIMITED

(OZM)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  10:12 2022-11-27 pm EST
0.0720 AUD   -2.70%
01:46pOzAurum Resources welcomes more high-grade gold at Mulgabbie North
EQ
11/22OzAurum Resources Validates Gold at Mulgabbie North Project
MT
11/21OzAurum Resources Limited Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Diamond Drill Holes MNODH 007, 008 and 009
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

OzAurum Resources welcomes more high-grade gold at Mulgabbie North

11/28/2022 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: OzAurum Resources Ltd
OzAurum Resources welcomes more high-grade gold at Mulgabbie North

28.11.2022 / 19:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg

Contact Details

Proactive Investors

Jonathan Jackson

+61 413 713 744

Jonathan@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

28.11.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: OzAurum Resources Ltd
United States
ISIN: AU0000128357
EQS News ID: 1499699

 
End of News EQS News Service

1499699  28.11.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499699&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about OZAURUM RESOURCES LIMITED
01:46pOzAurum Resources welcomes more high-grade gold at Mulgabbie North
EQ
11/22OzAurum Resources Validates Gold at Mulgabbie North Project
MT
11/21OzAurum Resources Limited Reports High-Grade Gold Results from Diamond Drill Holes MNOD..
CI
09/27OzAurum Resources Extends Mineralization at Demag Zone Within Western Australian Projec..
MT
09/26OzAurum Resources Limited Reports Gold Results from Diamond Drill Hole, MNODH 006
CI
09/20OzAurum Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 202..
CI
08/30OzAurum Resources Limited Announces Drilling Results from Extend Mineralisation At the ..
CI
07/12Ozaurum Resources Hits Gold Mineralization at Western Australia's Mulgabbie North Proje..
MT
07/11Ozaurum Resources : Outstanding RC and Diamond Drilling Results at Demag Zone
PU
07/11Ozaurum Resources Ltd Provides Update on the Recently Completed Ten-Hole Reverse Circul..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -4,89 M -3,27 M -3,27 M
Net cash 2022 4,22 M 2,82 M 2,82 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,63x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,14 M 6,11 M 6,11 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 0,46%
Chart OZAURUM RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
OzAurum Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Andrew Ian Pumphrey Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Stephen John Hewitt-Dutton Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Jeffrey Wayne Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Martin Christopher Holland Non-Executive Director & Head-Corporate
Andrew Jonathon Tudor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZAURUM RESOURCES LIMITED-44.62%6
NEWMONT CORPORATION-26.07%36 393
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-10.56%28 329
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-6.15%22 695
POLYUS-35.94%18 681
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-5.71%17 294