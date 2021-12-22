Ozgrowth : WAM Capital and Ozgrowth set to merge

WAM Capital and Ozgrowth set to merge 23 December 2021 ASX announcement

WAM Capital Limited (WAM Capital) (ASX: WAM) and Ozgrowth Limited (Ozgrowth) (ASX: OZG) are pleased to announce that they have entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement (annexed to this announcement) to merge the two entities (Proposed Transaction).

Under the Proposed Transaction, WAM Capital will acquire 100% of the shares in Ozgrowth that it does not currently own through a scheme of arrangement (Scheme). Under the Scheme, Ozgrowth shareholders will receive new WAM Capital shares as consideration for their Ozgrowth shares. The number of WAM Capital shares to be offered for each Ozgrowth share will be determined by a formula based on the ratio of the share price of WAM Capital to the net tangible assets (NTA) of Ozgrowth before tax (pre-taxNTA). Using the share price of WAM Capital and the pre-tax NTA of Ozgrowth at 30 November 2021 as an example1, Ozgrowth shareholders would receive 0.168 new WAM Capital shares for each Ozgrowth share they hold under the Proposed Transaction, with an indicative market value of $0.372 per Ozgrowth share, representing a 32.8% uplift over the closing price of Ozgrowth on that day.

It is the intention of the WAM Capital Board of Directors to ensure that all Ozgrowth shareholders receiving WAM Capital shares issued under the Scheme will be eligible to receive the WAM Capital FY2022 fully franked interim dividend. A condition of the Proposed Transaction is that Ozgrowth will not pay an interim dividend and consequently the dividend target for Ozgrowth is withdrawn.

WAM Capital has today announced a similar transaction involving Westoz Investment Company Limited (ASX: WIC). The Proposed Transaction is independent of that transaction and the two transactions are not inter-conditional. The Proposed Transaction will proceed whether or not the transaction between WAM Capital and Westoz Investment Company Limited proceeds and vice versa.

WAM Capital Chairman Geoff Wilson AO said: "The WAM Capital Board of Directors believe the merged entity under the Scheme will provide both Ozgrowth and WAM Capital shareholders with appealing benefits. We look forward to welcoming Ozgrowth shareholders to the Wilson Asset Management family."

Ozgrowth Board's Recommendation

Subject to the independent expert determining that the Proposed Transaction is in the best interests of Ozgrowth shareholders, and in the absence of a superior proposal, the Ozgrowth Board of Directors believe the Proposed Transaction is in the best Interests of Ozgrowth shareholders and intend to vote their own Ozgrowth shares in favour of the Proposed Transaction.

Ozgrowth Chairman Jay Hughes said: "We believe the Proposed Transaction offers our investors the opportunity to better realise the underlying value in their holdings, with WAM Capital shares offering greater liquidity and closer alignment to the underlying asset value in a vehicle that has a similarly successful investment track record to Ozgrowth".