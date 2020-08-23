Ozner Water International : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING AND CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

浩澤淨水國際控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2014)

INSIDE INFORMATION

PROFIT WARNING

AND

CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

This announcement is made by Ozner Water International Holding Limited (the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

PROFIT WARNING

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that, based on a preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the six months ended 30 June 2020 and the information currently available to the Company, it is expected that the Company would record a loss within the range of approximately RMB1,200 million to RMB1,500 million for the six months ended 30 June 2020 (the "Interim 2020") as compared to the profit of approximately RMB100.6 million for the six months ended 30 June 2019.

The turn around from profit to loss for the Interim 2020 is mainly due to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economic environment. Accordingly, the Group (i) provided rent concessions to customers who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of the year;

increased the provision of impairment for the trade and other receivables due to an increase in overdue amount; and (iii) re-estimated the useful life of the revenue-generating assets from 10 years in previous financial years to 5 years in the current financial year which in turn accelerated the depreciation of the existing revenue-generating assets and increased the depreciation expenses.

The information contained in this announcement is only based on a preliminary assessment by the Board according to the unaudited consolidated financial statements of the Group for the Interim 2020 and the information currently available to the Board. Such financial statements are not finalized and have not been reviewed by the audit committee of the Board or audited by the auditors