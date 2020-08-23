Ozner Water International : INSIDE INFORMATION PROFIT WARNING AND CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

of the Company and may subject to adjustment. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the Interim 2020, which will be published on 31 August 2020.
CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES
The Board hereby announces that the Company has resolved to change the estimated useful life of the revenue-generating assets to better reflect their actual usage conditions and the introduction of new technology and to more closely align our accounting estimates with those of our peers and common industry practice.
The change in estimated useful life of the revenue-generating assets is set out below:
|
|
Estimated useful life
|
|
Before change
|
After change
|
Revenue-generating assets
|
10 years
|
5 years
Expected Impact of Change in Accounting Estimates on the Financial Position of the Company
The above change has been implemented with effect for the financial year ending 31 December 2020. The change in estimated useful life of the revenue-generating assets is considered as a change in accounting estimates and is to be accounted for prospectively without retrospective adjustment. Therefore, such change will not have any impact on the historical financial position or operating results of the Company.
Following the change in estimates, the depreciation expenses of the Company is expected to be increased by approximately RMB714.8 million for the year ending 31 December 2020, which is also expected to affect the profit of the Company for the year ending 31 December 2020.
The expected impact on the depreciation and profit of the Company arising from the above change in accounting estimates is only a preliminary assessment conducted by the Company based on the information currently available. Such impact has not been audited and may change based on operational activity.
Opinion of the Board
Taking into consideration the opinion of the audit committee of the Board, the Board believes that the change in accounting estimates complies with the relevant regulations. The change to the estimated useful life of the revenue-generating assets is expected to more accurately reflect the actual usage conditions of these assets and is in line with the relevant requirements of the International Financial Reporting Standards and in the interests of the Company and the Shareholders as a whole.