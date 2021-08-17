Log in
    2014   KYG6868L1041

OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

(2014)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ozner Water International : MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED MARCH 31, 2021

08/17/2021 | 04:03am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd. published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 08:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2019 1 709 M 264 M 264 M
Net income 2019 -889 M -137 M -137 M
Net Debt 2019 2 931 M 452 M 452 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,99x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 155 M 24,1 M 23,9 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,93x
EV / Sales 2019 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 475
Free-Float 31,9%
Chart OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ozner Water International Holding Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shu Xiao Co-Chairman
Ju Zhi Xie Co-Chairman
Xiao Wu Huang Non-Executive Director
Gui Nan Qu Executive Director
Zhong Ming Zhang Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED-1.11%24
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.22.24%8 625
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.41.36%4 586
GVS S.P.A.-4.59%3 000
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.0.00%1 466
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-17.17%757