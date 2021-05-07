Ozner Water International : RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

浩澤淨水國際控股有限公司

(IN LIQUIDATION)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 2014)

RESUMPTION GUIDANCE

This announcement is made by Ozner Water International Holding Limited (In Liquidation) (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 and Rule 13.25 of the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 16 December 2020, 22 December 2020, 18 March 2021 and 3 May 2021 respectively (collectively the "Announcements") in relation to, among other things, the appointment of the Joint and Several Liquidators of the Company (the "Liquidators").

On 29 April 2021, the Company received a letter (the "Letter") from the Stock Exchange, in which, among other things, the Stock Exchange sets out the following resumption guidance (the "Resumption Guidance") for the Company:

publish all outstanding financial results required by the Listing Rules and address any audit modifications; demonstrate compliance with Rule 13.24; have the winding-up order against the Company withdrawn or dismissed and liquidators (provisional or not) discharged; demonstrate compliance with Rules 3.10(1) and 3.10(A); and inform the market of all material information for the Company's shareholders and other investors to appraise the Company's position.

It is stated in the Letter that the Company must remedy the issues causing its trading suspension and fully comply with the Listing Rules to the Stock Exchange's satisfaction before trading in its securities is allowed to resume and, for this purpose, the Company has the primary responsibility to devise its action plan for resumption. The Stock Exchange may modify or supplement the Resumption Guidance if the Company's situation changes.

Under Rule 6.01A(1) of the Listing Rules, the Stock Exchange may cancel the listing of any securities that