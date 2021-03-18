Log in
OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED

(2014)
Ozner Water International : WINDING-UP BY THE COURT AND APPOINTMENT OF PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATOR AND CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

03/18/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

OZNER WATER INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LIMITED खዣଋ˥਷ყછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(IN LIQUIDATION)

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2014)

WINDING-UP BY THE COURT

AND

APPOINTMENT OF PROVISIONAL LIQUIDATOR

AND

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

Reference is made to the announcements of Ozner Water International Holding Limited (the "Company") released on 16 December 2020 and 22 December 2020 in relation to the winding up petition presented against the Company.

WINDING-UP ORDER AGAINST THE COMPANY

On 17 March 2021, the Company was ordered to be wound up by the High Court of Hong Kong in HCCW 430/2020 and the Official Receiver was appointed as the Provisional Liquidator of the Company.

Under section 182 of the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance (Cap. 32 of the Laws of Hong Kong), any disposition of the property of the Company, including things in action, and any transfer of shares, or alterations in the status of the members of the Company, made after the commencement of the winding up, shall, unless the Court otherwise orders, be void.

CONTINUED SUSPENSION OF TRADING

At the request of the Company, trading in the Company's shares on The Stock Exchange was suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 18 March 2021 and will remain suspended until further notice.

The Company will keep the public informed by making further announcements as and when appropriate.

If the shareholders of the Company have any query about the implications of the winding up order described above, they should obtain appropriate professional advice.

Ms. Phyllis McKenna

Official Receiver and Provisional Liquidator of Ozner Water International Holding Limited

(In Liquidation)

Hong Kong, 18 March 2021

On the basis of the information available from the previous announcement made by the Company, immediately before the winding up order was granted against the Company, the executive Directors are XIAO Shu, HE Jun and XIE Jinlong, the non-executive Director is WANG Xiaodong and the independent non-executive Director is HUANG Jing.

The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Official Receiver and Provisional Liquidator who acts as the agent of the Company only and without personal liability.

Disclaimer

Ozner Water International Holding Ltd. published this content on 18 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2021 12:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
