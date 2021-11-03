Notice Q3 2021 Results

Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

November 16, 2021 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON"), or the "Company", a leading Russian e-commerce platform, will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company's management will host an analyst and investor conference call to discuss its financial results at 16.30 Moscow time / 13.30 London / 8.30 New York on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

About OZON

Ozon is a leading multi-categorye-commerce platform and one of the largest internet companies in Russia. Its fulfillment infrastructure and delivery network have some of the widest coverage among e-commerce players in the country, enabling Ozon to provide Russian population with fast and convenient delivery via couriers, pick-up points or parcel lockers. Its extensive logistics footprint and fast-developing marketplace platform allow thousands of entrepreneurs to sell their products across Russia's 11 time zones and offer millions of customers one of the widest selections of goods across multiple product categories. Ozon actively seeks to expand its value-added services such as fintech and other new verticals such as Ozon Express online grocery delivery. For more information, please visit https://corp.ozon.com/

