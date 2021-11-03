Log in
Notice Q3 2021 Results

11/03/2021 | 12:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

November 16, 2021 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON"), or the "Company", a leading Russian e-commerce platform, will report its unaudited financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The Company's management will host an analyst and investor conference call to discuss its financial results at 16.30 Moscow time / 13.30 London / 8.30 New York on Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Live webcast can be accessed via https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hwcgqxun

Company's results presentation will be available on the Ozon Investor Relations website https://ir.ozon.com/on November 16, 2021.

Replay

Following the call, a replay will be available on the Ozon Investor Relations website https://ir.ozon.com/

About OZON

Ozon is a leading multi-categorye-commerce platform and one of the largest internet companies in Russia. Its fulfillment infrastructure and delivery network have some of the widest coverage among e-commerce players in the country, enabling Ozon to provide Russian population with fast and convenient delivery via couriers, pick-up points or parcel lockers. Its extensive logistics footprint and fast-developing marketplace platform allow thousands of entrepreneurs to sell their products across Russia's 11 time zones and offer millions of customers one of the widest selections of goods across multiple product categories. Ozon actively seeks to expand its value-added services such as fintech and other new verticals such as Ozon Express online grocery delivery. For more information, please visit https://corp.ozon.com/

Contacts

Investor Relations

Maryia Berasneva-McNamara, Head of Investor Relations, OZON ir@ozon.ru

Press Office

Maria Zaikina, Director of Public & Industry Relations, OZON pr@ozon.ru

Disclaimer

Ozon Holdings plc published this content on 03 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 November 2021 16:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
