Ozon : Agenda and Explanatory Notes

On the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors ("Board") has considered, approved and recommends to the Meeting to consider and adopt: (i) Ozon Holdings PLC consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and audited in accordance with the standards of PCAOB, together with the Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm thereon; (ii) Ozon Holdings PLC consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, and the requirements of the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113 and audited in accordance with the ISA, including the management report therein, and together with the Independent Auditors' Report thereon; (iii) Ozon Holdings PLC standalone financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union and the requirements of the Cyprus Companies Law, Cap. 113 and audited in accordance with the ISA, including the management report therein, and together with the Independent

1. Approval of the Company's audited consolidated and standalone financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the respective independent auditors' reports and the management reports therein

Auditors' Report thereon, and (iv) to authorize any Director and/or the Secretary of the Company to proceed with filing of respective annual returns for the year 2020 with the Department of Registrar of Companies and Official Receiver, if required.

US$35,000 may be paid to an Independent Director in cash for each meeting of the Board that such Independent Director attends in person; and (vi) the Company shall reimburse all Directors for any and/or all expenses incurred by such Directors in relation to performing their duties.

It is further noted that, in accordance with the provisions of the regulation 75A of the Articles, each of the holders of Class A shares has the right to appoint, remove or substitute two Directors of the Company.

Each Board Appointed Director is eligible for re-election. Mr. Emmanuel DeSousa informed the Company that he will be retiring from the Board of Directors of the Company

Copies of the audited consolidated and standalone financial statements and the management reports therein for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the respective independent auditors' reports, are available for inspection by shareholders at the registered office of the Company and can also be obtained from Investor Relations by email: corporateoffice@corp.ozon.com

The Chairman will make necessary arrangements for the conduction of the meeting and will look back on 2020, including the Group's financial performance.

Considering that the forthcoming AGM will be the first AGM of the Company following the Company's Initial Public Offering, all Directors other than the Board Appointed Directors consider it appropriate to retire at the forthcoming AGM and offer themselves for re-election. In accordance with the unanimous resolution of the Nominating Committee as of November 15, 2021, the Board recommends to the Meeting to elect each of the following persons by a separate resolution to the Board of Directors:

Ms. Lydia Jett, as Independent Director;

Mr. Nilesh Lakhani, as Independent Director;

Mr. Charles Ryan, as Independent Director;

Mr. Peter Sirota, as Independent Director; and

Mr. Alexander Shulgin, as Executive Director.

Baring Vostok Fund V Nominees Limited, a holder of one Class A share in the Company, will exercise its right, pursuant and subject to Regulation 75A of the Articles, to reappoint the following directors:

Ms. Elena Ivashentseva, as Non-Executive Director; and

Mr. Dmitry Kamensky, as Non-Executive Director.

Sistema Public Joint Stock Financial Corporation, a holder of one Class A share in the Company, will exercise its right, pursuant and subject to Regulation 75A of the Articles, to re-appoint the following directors:

Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov, as Non-Executive Director; and

Mr. Alexey Katkov, as Non-Executive Director.

According to Regulation 76 of the Articles, one-third of the Directors (or if their number is not three or a multiple of three, then the number nearest to one-third) shall retire from office at each AGM, provided that no Independent Director shall be required to retire until at least two-thirds of the Directors have retired and/or have been re-elected pursuant to Regulation 76 of the Articles at the two consecutive AGMs held after the IPO. Retiring directors are eligible for re-election. As the current maximum number of Directors pursuant to Regulation 75 of the Articles is nine, at least three directors should retire at each AGM.

A brief summary of the business experience of the Directors is hereby attached as "Appendix A".

4. Approval of Directors' remuneration

According to Regulation 79(a) of the Articles, the remuneration of the Directors other than Executive Directors in their capacity as employees shall be determined from time to time by the Company at the General Meeting.

The Board has determined that the remuneration of the Company's Independent Directors as suggested for approval at the Meeting is in line with the market, and makes recommendations in respect of Directors' remuneration based on the following considerations:

5