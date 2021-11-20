Ozon : Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "" or the "") will hold its 2021 Annual General Meeting (the "") on December 23, 2021, at 09:00 a.m. (Cyprus time), with the record date of November 23, 2021, at 2-4 Arch. Makarios III Avenue, Capital Center, 9th Floor, 1065, Nicosia, Cyprus.Only shareholders of record at the close of business on November 23, 2021 are entitled to vote at the AGM and any adjourned meeting thereof. Holders of the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, The Bank of New York Mellon.At the AGM, the following items will be submitted for shareholders' approval:1. Approval of the Company's audited consolidated and standalone financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the respective independent auditors' reports and the management reports therein2. Appointment of the Company's auditors3. Election of Directors4. Approval of Directors' remunerationFurther details on the agenda and procedural matters related to the AGM will be made available to the Company's shareholders by the Company and the Company's ADS holders through The Bank of New York Mellon.Copies of certain materials related to the AGM, including the AGM notice and explanatory notes, are available at the Company's website: https://ir.ozon.com/#report

Contacts

Investor Relations

Maryia Berasneva-McNamara, Head of Investor Relations, OZON

ir@ozon.ru

Press Office

Maria Zaikina, Director of Public & Industry Relations, OZON

pr@ozon.ru

