Ozon : Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting - Form 6-K

Ozon Announces 2022 Annual General Meeting November 18, 2022 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company") will hold its 2022 Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") on December 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (Cyprus time), with the record date of November 21, 2022, at 2-4 Arch. Makarios III Avenue, Capital Center, 9th Floor, 1065, Nicosia, Cyprus. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2022 are entitled to vote at the AGM and any adjourned meeting thereof. Holders of the Company's American Depositary Shares (the "ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying shares must act through the depositary of the Company's ADS program, The Bank of New York Mellon. At the AGM, the following items will be submitted for shareholders' approval: 1. Approval of the Company's audited consolidated and standalone financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, together with the respective independent auditors' reports and the management reports where applicable; 2. Appointment of the Company's auditors; 3. Re-election of Directors. Further details on the agenda and procedural matters related to the AGM will be made available to the Company's shareholders by the Company and the Company's ADS holders through The Bank of New York Mellon. Copies of materials related to the AGM, including the AGM notice and explanatory notes, are available at the Company's website: https://ir.ozon.com/shareholder_information/#annual_general_meeting

About OZON Ozon is a leading multi-category e-commerce platform and one of the largest internet companies in Russia.