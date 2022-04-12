Ozon : Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors and Top Management - Form 6-K

Ozon Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors and Top Management Moscow, April 12, 2022 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company"), a leading Russian e-commerce platform, announces that Alexander Shulgin stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of Ozon group and resigned from the Board of Directors of Ozon with effect from April 11, 2022, following European Union and Australia sanctions imposed on Alexander Shulgin. The Company's Chief Financial Officer, Igor Gerasimov, will replace Alexander Shulgin as an Executive Director on the Board of Directors. Management of the Company will now be undertaken by the Management Board comprised of several members of the management team. The new Management Board will make strategic decisions and will manage business operations based on the principle of collegial management, which has de facto been in place at Ozon and already proven to be highly effective. "We were surprised and saddened by news and the rationale for sanctioning of Alexander Shulgin. Ozon has always pursued the highest standards of conducting business with the goal to provide the best services to our clients and merchants, whilst creating maximum value for our investors," said Elena Ivashentseva, the Chairperson of Ozon's Board of Directors. "We are very grateful to Alexander for his dedication and contribution to Ozon, and in particular for bringing together the best management team in the market which has grown the Company's business more than twenty fold in the past four years and transformed Ozon from a small online retailer into a leading e-commerce platform with a variety of additional product verticals such as logistics, e-grocery and fintech. I am confident the Management Board will continue to implement the Company's strategy of fast growth, best in class services and improving operational efficiency". Neither Ozon Holdings PLC nor any of its subsidiaries are currently subject to any sanctions by the European Union, the United States, the United Kingdom or any other countries. In addition, on March 31, 2022, Ozon Bank was removed from the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the U.S. Treasury Department. For further disclosure please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 31, 2022 and February 25, 2022. 1

