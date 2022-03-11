Log in
Ozon : Announces Changes to the Board of Directors - Form 6-K

03/11/2022 | 06:21am EST
Ozon Announces Changes to the Board of Directors

March 11, 2022 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company"), a leading Russian e-commerce platform, announced that Mr. Felix Evtushenkov, Senior Managing Partner at Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema"), has joined the Board of Directors of Ozon as a Non-Executive Director with effect from March 9, 2022. Mr. Felix Evtushenkov replaced Mr Vladimir Chirakhov and has been appointed by Sistema as Class A shareholder pursuant to Regulations 75A and 75B of the Articles of Association of the Company.

Mr. Felix Evtushenkov has a broad executive experience and currently serves as a Director on the Board of Sistema as well as the Chairman of the Board of the Sistema Charitable Foundation. Mr. Felix Evtushenkov also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of a leading Russian telecommunication company, MTS PJSC.

Elena Ivashentseva, the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Ozon commented: "On behalf of the Board we would like to express our sincere gratitude to Vladimir for his contribution to Ozon during a transformational period in its history. We would like to welcome Mr. Felix Evtushenkov to the Ozon's Board of Directors. We are convinced that his expertise and dedication will help Ozon to solve the current challenges and foster long term growth and success of the business"

About Ozon

Ozon is a leading multi-category e-commerce platform and one of the largest internet companies in Russia. Ozon's platform offers one of the widest selections of goods across multiple product categories. Ozon's country-wide warehouse footprint includes around one million square meters. Its infrastructure enables Ozon to provide Russian population with a fast and convenient delivery via couriers, pick-up points and parcel lockers. Ozon's extensive logistics and fast-developing marketplace allow over 90 thousand entrepreneurs to sell their products across Russia's 11 time zones to more than 25 million customers. In addition to its core e-commerce business, Ozon is expanding Ozon fintech and other value-added services, such as its quick commerce and online grocery solution Ozon Express. For more information, please visit https://corp.ozon.com/.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Maryia Berasneva-McNamara, Head of Investor Relations, Ozon

ir@ozon.ru

Press Office

Maria Zaikina, Director of Public & Industry Relations, Ozon

pr@ozon.ru

