Ozon : Announces Receipt of the Approval of European Union Sanctions Authority for the Restructuring of its Bonds

December 23, 2022 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company"), an operator of the leading Russian e-commerce platform, provides further update in respect of its $750 million 1.875 per cent. senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2026 ("Bonds") issued by the Company with ISIN: XS2304902443.

As announced in the Company press release dated October 25, 2022, holders of over 75 per cent. in principal amount of Bonds outstanding have voted in favour of certain consents and amendments (the "Consents and Amendments") to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Restructuring"). Under the terms of the Restructuring, certain Consents and Amendments become effective upon occurrence of the UK/EU/US Sanctions Approval Satisfaction Date (as defined in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum dated September 23, 2022).

As disclosed in the Company's press release dated October 7, 2022, the Company submitted a license application regarding the Restructuring to the U.S. sanctions authority on October 6, 2022. On October 20, 2022, the U.S. sanctions authority issued a license regarding the Restructuring. In addition, on October 19 and October 25, 2022, the Company submitted license applications regarding the Restructuring to the UK and EU sanctions authorities, respectively.

The Company hereby announces that it has received the approval for the Restructuring from the Cyprus Sanctions Enforcement Unit (MEK) for the Financial Sector, which is the relevant sanctions authority in the European Union.

The Company will announce separately when the requested license or confirmation that no license is required is obtained from the UK sanctions authority.

Ozon is a leading multi-category e-commerce platform and one of the largest internet companies in Russia. Ozon's platform offers one of the widest selections of goods across multiple product categories. Ozon's country-wide warehouse footprint includes around one million square meters. Its infrastructure enables Ozon to provide Russian population with a fast and convenient delivery via couriers, pick-up points and parcel lockers. Ozon's extensive logistics and fast-developing marketplace allow over 90 thousand entrepreneurs to sell their products across Russia's 11 time zones to more than 25 million customers. In addition to its core e-commerce business, Ozon is expanding Ozon Fintech and other value-added services such as its quick commerce and online grocery solution Ozon.fresh. For more information, please visit https://corp.ozon.com/.

Investor Relations

ir@ozon.ru

Press Office

pr@ozon.ru

