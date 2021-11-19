Ozon : Forms of Proxy and Authorisation

FORMS OF PROXY/AUTHORISATION

PROXY - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING - DECEMBER 23, 2021- OZON HOLDINGS PLC

Shareholders who are not able to attend the Annual General Meeting at 09:00 am on December 23, 2021 at 2-4 Arch. Makarios III Avenue, Capital Center, 9th Floor, 1065, Nicosia, Cyprus may be represented by way of proxy, in which case this proxy form may be used.

The undersigned shareholder in OZON HOLDINGS PLC hereby appoints:

1. the Chairperson of the Annual General Meeting

2. ______________________________________________________________________ with Passport / ID number ___________________________

or failing him/her, _________________________________________________________ with Passport / ID number ___________________________

as my/our proxy to vote in my/our name(s) and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of OZON HOLDINGS PLC to be held on December 23, 2021, and at any adjournment of the meeting.

We desire our proxy to vote on the resolutions proposed to be submitted as follows and if expedient to demand a poll:

AGENDA ITEM For Against Abstained 1. Approval of the Company's audited consolidated and standalone financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, together with the respective independent auditors' reports and the management reports therein. 2. Appointment of the Company's auditors 3. Election of Directors: 3a. To re-elect Ms. Lydia Jett, as Independent Director 3b. To elect Mr. Nilesh Lakhani, as Independent Director 3c. To re-elect Mr. Charles Ryan, as Independent Director 3d. To re-elect Mr. Peter Sirota, as Independent Director 3e. To re-elect Mr. Alexander Shulgin, as Executive Director 3f. To re-elect Ms. Elena Ivashentseva, as Non-Executive Director 3g. To re-elect Mr. Vladimir Chirakhov, as Non-Executive Director Only Class A shareholders are 3h. To re-elect Mr. Dmitry Kamensky, as Non-Executive Director entitled to vote on these resolutions* 3i. To re-elect Mr. Alexey Katkov, as Non-Executive Director 4. Approval of Directors' remuneration as set out in the Notice of the AGM

In the absence of instructions, our proxy may vote or abstain from voting as she/he thinks fit on any other matter which may properly come before the meeting.

Number of shares: _____________

The name and address of the shareholder:

______________________________________________________________________________

(please use capital letters)

_______________________

Date

_______________________

Place

_______________________

Signature

*) Class A shareholders are requested to present evidence of their holding of ordinary shares and ADSs in the Company as at the date of the AGM to confirm their rights pursuant to Regulations 75A and 75B of the Articles of Association of the Company.