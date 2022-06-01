Ozon : Has Entered into a Standstill Agreement in Respect of Its $750 Million Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds Due 2026 - Form 6-K

Ozon Has Entered into a Standstill Agreement in Respect of Its $750

Million Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds Due 2026

June 1, 2022 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company"), the operator of a leading Russian e-commerce platform, provides further update in respect of its $750 million 1.875 per cent senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2026 ("Bonds"), issued by the group's Cypriot holding company, Ozon Holdings PLC.

On June 1, 2022 the Company and ad hoc group of Bondholders, representing 21.4 per cent of the outstanding Bonds entered into a standstill agreement to facilitate the restructuring of the Bonds (the "Standstill Agreement"). In addition, on June 1, 2022, the Company and certain Russian bondholders, representing 14.5 per cent of the outstanding Bonds also entered into a separate Russian standstill agreement, which in form and substance is substantially similar to the Standstill Agreement (the "Russian Standstill Agreement" and together with the Standstill Agreement, the "Standstill Agreements").

The Standstill Agreements according to their terms came into effect on June 1, 2022, with Bondholders becoming a party thereto amounting 35.9 per cent of the outstanding Bonds, exceeding 33.4 per cent threshold.

According to the terms of the Standstill Agreements the Bondholders agreed to forbear from taking any enforcement actions on the basis of certain identified events of default and potential events of default under the Bonds. In addition, under the Russian Standstill Agreement, the Russian bondholders agreed to forbear from taking certain enforcement actions under other indebtedness of the Company and its subsidiaries. The Standstill Agreements will terminate on August 30, 2022, subject to certain early termination events and an extension option.

Bondholders, who are not members of the ad hoc group of Bondholders and who are not Sanctioned Bondholders (as defined in the Standstill Agreement), may accede to the Standstill Agreement by executing the accession deed and delivering it to the Company. Russian bondholders who are not Sanctioned Bondholders (as defined in the Standstill Agreements) are invited to accede to the Russian Standstill Agreement. Russian bondholders include any Bondholder that is (a) formed, organized, or existing under the laws of Russia; (b) an individual ordinarily resident in Russia; or (c) 50% or more owned by, controlled by, acting on behalf of, or at the direction of, in each case, individually or in the aggregate, a person(s) described under clause (a) and/or (b).

The Company strongly encourages Bondholders who are not Sanctioned Bondholders (as defined in the Standstill Agreements) to accede to the Standstill Agreements to facilitate the consensual restructuring of the Bonds, which the Company believes to be the optimal mutually beneficial solution to both Bondholders and the Company.

Bondholders interested in receiving more information regarding the Standstill Agreements or in acceding to the Standstill Agreements are directed to follow the link https://ir.ozon.com/restructuring/, or to contact Houlihan Lokey, the financial advisor of the ad hoc group of Bondholders at projectondohl@hl.com or Alvarez & Marsal, the financial advisor of the Company at ozonbondholders@alvarezandmarsal.com.

