Ozon Informs About Its Admission to Trading at the Astana International Exchange

July 28, 2023 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company"), informs that its American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") have been admitted to Official list of and trading at the Astana International Exchange ("AIX"). Admission to Official list and trading under ticker "OZON" will become effective on July 28 and July 31, 2023, accordingly. The Company does not plan to issue new shares in connection with its AIX listing. The relevant market notices are available at https://aix.kz/news-announcements/aix-market-notices.

Ozon intends to keep its listing on the Moscow Exchange and continues the appeal against the determination of the Listing Qualifications Staff of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") to delist the ADSs from Nasdaq, as disclosed in our press releases as of June 7, 2023, and June 22, 2023. The Company remains committed to acting in the best interests of all of its investors. Admission of the ADSs to trading on AIX could potentially increase liquidity of the ADSs and provide investors, including international investors with an opportunity to trade the ADSs.

Since 2021 Ozon has been successfully developing its marketplace business in Kazakhstan. Gross merchandise value generated by sellers from Kazakhstan increased by more than 8 times year-on-year in Q2 2023. Currently Ozon serves over 15 thousand sellers in Kazakhstan.

About Astana International Exchange

AIX was established in 2017 as part of the Astana International Financial Centre ("AIFC"). AIX operates in AIFC regulatory environment, a constitutionally separate jurisdiction within Kazakhstan, which is based on the principles, legislation, and precedents of the law of England and Wales and the standards of the leading global financial centres, and the acting law of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which applies in part to matters not governed by this jurisdiction. AIX is regulated by the Astana Financial Services Authority, an independent regulator established within the AIFC jurisdiction.

For more information, please visit www.aix.kz.

About Ozon

Ozon is a multi-category e-commerce platform operating in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, China and Turkey. Its fulfillment infrastructure and delivery network enable Ozon to provide its customers with fast and convenient delivery via couriers, pick-up points or parcel lockers. Its extensive logistics footprint and fast-developing marketplace platform allow entrepreneurs to sell their products across 11 time zones and offer customers wide selections of goods across multiple product categories. Ozon actively seeks to expand its value-added services such as fintech and other new verticals such as Ozon fresh online grocery delivery. For more information, please visit https://corp.ozon.com.