  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Ozon Holdings PLC
  News
  Summary
    OZON   US69269L1044

OZON HOLDINGS PLC

(OZON)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 08/16 04:00:00 pm
52.19 USD   +0.38%
08:14aOZON : Presentation
PU
07:44aOZON : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Raises GMV Guidance for Full-Year 2021 to 110% Year-on-Year
PU
07:04aOZON : Press Release
PU
Ozon : Presentation

08/17/2021 | 08:14am EDT
Q2 2021 Financial Results

17 August 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the current views of Ozon Holdings PLC ("we", "our" or "us", or the "Company") about future events and financial performance. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. However, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors and circumstances that may cause Ozon's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, other negative developments in Ozon's business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While Ozon may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Ozon disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Ozon's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

This presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, including but not limited to Contribution Profit/(Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss for the period or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. See Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of certain of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.

The presentation includes quarterly information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. This information has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

Our Mission

To transform the Russian consumer economy by offering the widest selection, exceptional value and maximum online shopping convenience among Russian e-commerce companies, while empowering partners to achieve greater commercial success

OZON E-commerce: Accelerated Order Growth Drives GMV

Strong network effects

BuyersSellers

OrderSKU

Frequency Assortment

Source: Company data

Notes:

  1. See "Presentation of Financial and Other Information" section of this presentation for GMV incl. services and
    Orders definitions
  2. Unique buyers who placed an order on our platform within the 12-month period preceding June 30, 2021
  3. Unique sellers who made a sale on our Marketplace within the 12-month period preceding June 30, 2021
  4. As of June 30, 2021

Significant

89.0 Bn

94%

180%

Growth

RUB GMV incl. services

GMV incl. services

Orders YoY growth

at Scale

in Q2 2021(1)

YoY growth in Q2 2021(1)

in Q2 2021(1)

Large Buyer

c.18.4MM

80%

>3.5x

and Seller

LTM active buyers(2)

Growth in number of

Growth in number

Base

LTM active buyers YoY

of sellers YoY(3)

Leading

c.268k sqm

c.27MM

98%

Logistics

Fulfillment infrastructure

SKU Assortment (4)

Parcels delivered

Platform

on time

GMV incl. services:CAGR +136%

15.9 Bn RUB

45.8 Bn RUB

89.0 Bn RUB

in Q2 2019

in Q2 2020

in Q2 2021

+188%

+94%

Large, Structurally Attractive Market with Low Penetration

Russian E-commerce Market is Underpenetrated and Fragmented

E-commerce Penetration in 2020, %

$456bn

Russian retail market size (1)

27%

24%

20%

3.0x

2.7x

2.2x

$41bn

14%

14%

14%

Russian e-commerce

market size(1)

9%

7%

>$3.8bn

OZON GMV incl. services

(LTM Q2 2021)(1,2)

Top 3 players share <30%

Source: Company data, INFOLine, Euromonitor

5

Notes:

  1. Market sizes for Full-Year 2020 converted from RUB using 2020 average exchange rate of RUB 72.3230 per 1 USD. Ozon GMV converted from RUB using LTM Q2 2021 average exchange rate of RUB 74.6168 per 1 USD
  2. See "Presentation of Financial and Other Information" section of this presentation for the definition of GMV incl. services

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ozon Holdings plc published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 170 B 2 320 M 2 320 M
Net income 2021 -28 767 M -391 M -391 M
Net cash 2021 55 319 M 753 M 753 M
P/E ratio 2021 -26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 779 B 10 643 M 10 598 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,24x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 14 834
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart OZON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ozon Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OZON HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 3 819,06 RUB
Average target price 5 076,82 RUB
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Aleksandr Aleksandrovich Shulgin Chief Executive Officer & Director
Igor Gerasimov Chief Financial Officer
Elena Ivashentseva Chairman
Anton Stepanenko Chief Technology Officer
Daniil Fedorov Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZON HOLDINGS PLC26.03%10 643
AMAZON.COM, INC.1.29%1 670 742
JD.COM, INC.-24.15%103 136
WAYFAIR INC.32.76%32 404
ETSY, INC.7.03%24 103
ALLEGRO.EU SA-26.80%16 416