Ozon : Presentation

Q2 2021 Financial Results
17 August 2021
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the current views of Ozon Holdings PLC ("we", "our" or "us", or the "Company") about future events and financial performance. All statements contained in this presentation that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. However, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors and circumstances that may cause Ozon's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, other negative developments in Ozon's business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements.
These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this presentation. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While Ozon may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Ozon disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Ozon's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
This presentation includes certain non-IFRS financial measures not presented in accordance with IFRS, including but not limited to Contribution Profit/(Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow. These financial measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity in accordance with IFRS and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing our financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to loss for the period or other measures of profitability, liquidity or performance under IFRS. You should be aware that the Company's presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies, which may be defined and calculated differently. See Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation of certain of these non-IFRS measures to the most directly comparable IFRS measures.
The presentation includes quarterly information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. This information has not been audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors.
The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.
Our Mission
To transform the Russian consumer economy by offering the widest selection, exceptional value and maximum online shopping convenience among Russian e-commerce companies, while empowering partners to achieve greater commercial success
OZON E-commerce: Accelerated Order Growth Drives GMV
Strong network effects
BuyersSellers
OrderSKU
Frequency Assortment
Source: Company data
Notes:
-
See "Presentation of Financial and Other Information" section of this presentation for GMV incl. services and
Orders definitions
-
Unique buyers who placed an order on our platform within the 12-month period preceding June 30, 2021
-
Unique sellers who made a sale on our Marketplace within the 12-month period preceding June 30, 2021
-
As of June 30, 2021
|
Significant
|
89.0 Bn
|
94%
|
180%
|
Growth
|
RUB GMV incl. services
|
GMV incl. services
|
Orders YoY growth
|
at Scale
|
in Q2 2021(1)
|
YoY growth in Q2 2021(1)
|
in Q2 2021(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Large Buyer
|
c.18.4MM
|
80%
|
>3.5x
|
and Seller
|
LTM active buyers(2)
|
Growth in number of
|
Growth in number
|
Base
|
LTM active buyers YoY
|
of sellers YoY(3)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leading
|
c.268k sqm
|
c.27MM
|
98%
|
Logistics
|
Fulfillment infrastructure
|
SKU Assortment (4)
|
Parcels delivered
|
Platform
|
|
|
on time
|
|
|
|
GMV incl. services:CAGR +136%
|
15.9 Bn RUB
|
45.8 Bn RUB
|
89.0 Bn RUB
|
in Q2 2019
|
in Q2 2020
|
in Q2 2021
|
+188%
|
|
+94%
Large, Structurally Attractive Market with Low Penetration
Russian E-commerce Market is Underpenetrated and Fragmented
E-commerce Penetration in 2020, %
$456bn
Russian retail market size (1)
27%
24%
20%
|
$41bn
|
14%
|
14%
|
14%
|
Russian e-commerce
|
|
|
7%
>$3.8bn
OZON GMV incl. services
(LTM Q2 2021)(1,2)
Top 3 players share <30%
|
Source: Company data, INFOLine, Euromonitor
|
5
|
Notes:
-
Market sizes for Full-Year 2020 converted from RUB using 2020 average exchange rate of RUB 72.3230 per 1 USD. Ozon GMV converted from RUB using LTM Q2 2021 average exchange rate of RUB 74.6168 per 1 USD
-
See "Presentation of Financial and Other Information" section of this presentation for the definition of GMV incl. services
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Ozon Holdings plc published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 12:13:10 UTC.