Ozon : Provides Further Update On Its $750 Million Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds Due 2026

September 20, 2022 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ and MOEX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company"), an operator of the leading Russian e-commerce platform, provides further update in respect of its $750 million 1.875 per cent. senior unsecured convertible bonds due 2026 ("Bonds") issued by the group's Cypriot holding company, Ozon Holdings PLC.

As previously disclosed, on June 1, 2022, the Company entered into a standstill agreement to facilitate the restructuring of the Bonds with the ad hoc group of Bondholders (the "Standstill Agreement") and a substantially similar Russian standstill agreement with certain Russian Bondholders (the "Russian Standstill Agreement" and together with the Standstill Agreement, the "Standstill Agreements").

The Standstill Agreements came into effect on June 1, 2022 and originally were to terminate on August 30, 2022, subject to an extension option. As disclosed in the Company's press releases dated August 31 and September 13, 2022, the parties exercised the extension option and extended the termination date of the Standstill Agreements to September 13, 2022 and further to September 20, 2022. The parties have now agreed to further extend the termination date for the Standstill Agreements to September 23, 2022. The Company is in the final stage of negotiations on terms of the long-term restructuring of the Bonds with a number of bondholders and expects to reach an agreement within the current financial year.

Bondholders interested in receiving more information regarding the Standstill Agreements or in acceding to the Standstill Agreements are directed to follow the link https://ir.ozon.com/restructuring/, or to contact Houlihan Lokey, the financial advisor of the ad hoc group of Bondholders at projectondohl@hl.com.

About Ozon

Ozon is a leading multi-category e-commerce platform and one of the largest internet companies in Russia. Ozon's platform offers one of the widest selections of goods across multiple product categories. Ozon's country-wide warehouse footprint includes around one million square meters. Its infrastructure enables Ozon to provide Russian population with a fast and convenient delivery via couriers, pick-up points or parcel lockers. Its extensive logistics footprint and fast-developing marketplace platform allow thousands of entrepreneurs to sell their products across Russia's 11 time zones and offer millions of customers one of the widest selections of goods across multiple product categories. Ozon actively seeks to expand its value-added services such as fintech and other new verticals such as Ozon fresh online grocery delivery. For more information, please visit https://ir.ozon.com/.

