  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ozon Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    OZON   US69269L1044

OZON HOLDINGS PLC

(OZON)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2022-02-25 pm EST
11.60 USD   -8.16%
10:25aOzon : Raises Guidance for the Full-Year 2023
PU
05/24Ozon : Reports First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Results - Form 6-K
PU
05/24Ozon Holdings PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ozon : Raises Guidance for the Full-Year 2023

06/06/2023 | 10:25am EDT
June 6, 2023 - Ozon, an operator of the leading Russian e-commerce platform, updates on the outlook for the full-year 2023.

Based on the current trends and outlook, Ozon raises its guidance for the full-year 2023 and now expects the Company's GMV incl. services to increase by at least 70% year-on-year.

The below forward-looking statements reflect Ozon's expectations as of June 6, 2023, and could be subject to change, and involve inherent risks which we are not able to control, for example any global supply chain issues, as well as political and economic conditions in Russia.

Contacts

Investor Relations
ir@ozon.ru

Press Office
pr@ozon.ru

Disclaimer

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations. However, it is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors and circumstances that may cause Ozon's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including conditions in the U.S. capital markets, negative global economic conditions, potential negative developments in the COVID-19 pandemic, the geopolitical crisis surrounding Ukraine and sanctions and governmental measures imposed in response, other negative developments in Ozon's business or unfavorable legislative or regulatory developments. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the SEC concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements.

These and other important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While Ozon may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Ozon disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Ozon's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

The trademarks included herein are the property of the owners thereof and are used for reference purposes only. Such use should not be construed as an endorsement of the products or services of the Company.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ozon Holdings plc published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 14:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 277 B 3 338 M 3 338 M
Net income 2022 -58 187 M -701 M -701 M
Net Debt 2022 78 141 M 941 M 941 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,49x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 201 B 2 422 M 2 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 49 889
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart OZON HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Ozon Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Igor Gerasimov Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Elena Ivashentseva Non-Executive Chairman
Anton Stepanenko Chief Technology Officer
Daniil Fedorov Chief Operating Officer
Lydia Bly Jett Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
OZON HOLDINGS PLC0.00%2 422
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED-4.19%216 275
MEITUAN INC.-30.40%96 849
PINDUODUO INC.-16.54%90 424
SHOPIFY INC.67.93%76 635
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.52.38%64 742
