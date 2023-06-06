Ozon : Raises Guidance for the Full-Year 2023

June 6, 2023 - Ozon, an operator of the leading Russian e-commerce platform, updates on the outlook for the full-year 2023.



Based on the current trends and outlook, Ozon raises its guidance for the full-year 2023 and now expects the Company's GMV incl. services to increase by at least 70% year-on-year.



The below forward-looking statements reflect Ozon's expectations as of June 6, 2023, and could be subject to change, and involve inherent risks which we are not able to control, for example any global supply chain issues, as well as political and economic conditions in Russia.



