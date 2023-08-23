Ozon Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Raises GMV Guidance for the Full-Year 2023 August 23, 2023 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ, MOEX, AIX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company") announces its unaudited financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. Full-year 2023 Guidance Based on the current trends and outlook, Ozon raises its guidance for the full-year 2023. The Company expects GMV incl. services to increase by 80% to 90% year-on-year and adjusted EBITDA to be positive for the full-year 20231. Second Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Highlights · GMV incl. services increased by 118% year-on-year in Q2 2023. Strong GMV growth was augmented by accelerated order growth. Number of orders increased by 131% year-on-year and reached 209 million as a result of an expanded customer base and greater customer loyalty. Number of active buyers increased by 29% year-on-year to 39.5 million in Q2 2023. Order frequency per active user increased to 17 orders per annum in Q2 2023 from 11 in Q2 2022. · Total revenue increased by 61% year-on-year primarily driven by 88% growth in service revenue supported by a significant improvement in 1P sales. · Adjusted EBITDA remained positive and amounted to RUB 0.1 billion in Q2 2023, compared to RUB 0.2 billion in Q2 2022. In Q2 2023 the Company made strategic investments aimed at accelerating GMV growth and gaining market share, and continued to invest in Q3 2023 based on encouraging results in customer cohort and operating performance. These investments should enable the Company to secure a leading position in a fast-growing online retail market with sustainable long-term profitability. · Loss for the period was RUB 13.1 billion in Q2 2023 compared to RUB 7.2 billion in Q2 2022 mainly as a result of foreign currency exchange effects and an increase in finance costs. · Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities was RUB 10.8 billion in Q2 2023, a significant improvement compared to net cash used in operating activities of RUB 5.4 billion in Q2 2022 as a result of positive contribution from working capital. 1 The below forward-looking statements reflect Ozon's expectations as of August 23, 2023, and could be subject to change, and involve inherent risks which we are not able to control, for example any global supply chain issues, as well as political and economic conditions in Russia. 1

The following table sets forth a summary of the key operating and financial information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023. The information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022 has not been audited by the Company's auditors. From January 1, 2023, we revised the presentation of the statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income as described in"Presentation of Financial and Other Information - Changes in presentation and reclassifications". The comparative information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 has been reclassified to comply with the revised presentation.See also the"Presentation of Financial and Other Information-Other Key Operating Measures"section of this press release for a definition of the non-IFRS measure, such as Adjusted EBITDA, and a discussion of the limitations of its use, and reconciliations of the non-IFRS measure to the applicable IFRS measure. See the definitions of metrics such as GMV incl. services, number of orders, number of active buyers, number of active sellers and share of Marketplace GMV in the"Other Key Operating Measures"section of this press release. (RUB in millions, unless

indicated otherwise) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2023 2022 YoY, % 2023 2022 YoY, % GMV incl. services 372,628 170,647 118% 675,676 348,096 94% Number of orders, million 208.7 90.2 131% 388.0 183.2 112% Number of active buyers, million 39.5 30.7 29% 39.5 30.7 29% Share of Marketplace as a percentage of GMV incl. services 82.6% 76.1% 6.5 pp 81.2% 73.2% 8.0 pp Total revenue 94,164 58,514 61% 187,414 122,093 54% Gross profit 10,070 8,942 13% 25,658 10,684 140% Gross profit as a percentage of GMV incl. services, % 2.7% 5.2% (2.5 pp) 3.8% 3.1% 0.7 pp Adjusted EBITDA 62 188 (67%) 8,031 (8,758) - Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of GMV incl. services, % 0.0% 0.1% (0.1 pp) 1.2% (2.5%) 3.7 pp Loss for the period (13,087) (7,202) 82% (2,431) (26,257) (91%) Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 10,833 (5,361) - 9,323 (35,128) - Net cash used in investing activities (7,038) (6,624) 6% (11,538) (2,901) 298% Net cash used in financing activities (13,437) (3,029) 344% (18,308) (3,754) 388% Total revenue increased by 61% year-on-year mainly driven by growth in revenue from marketplace commissions and advertising revenue which tripled year-on-year to RUB 14.9 billion. Growth in marketplace revenues was fueled by the continued expansion of our 3P business, while the take rate was lower as a result of strategic investments. Our 1P sales rebounded and increased by 32% year-on-year in Q2 2023. 2

(RUB in millions) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2023 2022 YoY, % 2023 2022 YoY, % Sales of goods 37,231 28,257 32% 77,049 67,524 14% Service revenue 56,933 30,257 88% 110,365 54,569 102% Marketplace commissions 36,802 23,272 58% 76,408 42,069 82% Advertising revenue 14,878 4,775 212% 25,681 8,417 205% Delivery services 2,650 1,558 70% 4,556 3,076 48% Financial services 2,100 301 598% 2,728 301 806% Travel commissions 197 193 2% 348 320 9% Other revenue 306 158 94% 644 386 67% Total revenue 94,164 58,514 61% 187,414 122,093 54% From January 1, 2023, as further described in the "Presentation of Financial and Other Information - Changes in presentation and reclassifications", "fulfilment and delivery expenses" and "cost of sales" have been presented as "cost of revenue". Accordingly, we changed the definition of gross profit from total revenue less cost of sales in a given period to total revenue less cost of revenue in a given period. Gross profit increased by 13% year-on-year to RUB 10.1 billion. Gross profit as a percentage of GMV incl. services contracted by 2.5 p.p. year-on-year to 2.7% in Q2 2023 due to targeted investments aimed at accelerating GMV growth. Other cost of revenue decreased as a percentage of GMV incl. services by 0.7 p.p. year-on-year to 13.7% in Q2 2023. (RUB in millions) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2023 2022 YoY, % 2023 2022 YoY, % Total revenue 94,164 58,514 61% 187,414 122,093 54% Cost of revenue (84,094) (49,572) 70% (161,756) (111,409) 45% Cost of goods sold and inventory-related costs (33,176) (24,928) 33% (69,925) (57,441) 22% as % of GMV incl. services (8.9%) (14.6%) 5.7 pp (10.3%) (16.5%) 6.2 pp Other cost of revenue2 (50,918) (24,644) 107% (91,831) (53,968) 70% as % of GMV incl. services (13.7%) (14.4%) 0.7 pp (13.6%) (15.5%) 1.9 pp Gross profit 10,070 8,942 13% 25,658 10,684 140% Gross profit as a percentage of GMV incl. services, % 2.7% 5.2% (2.5 pp) 3.8% 3.1% 0.7 pp Operating expenses significantly decreased as a percentage of GMV incl. services to 5.0% in Q2 2023 compared to 9.9% in Q2 2022 as a result of operating leverage effect and cost optimization. Sales and Marketing, Technology and Content and General and Administrative expenses per order declined to RUB 90 in Q2 2023 from RUB 188 in Q2 2022. 2 Other cost of revenue mainly includes fulfillment and delivery costs, fees for cash collection and cost of financial services' revenue. 3

Operating Expenses

(RUB in millions) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2023 2022 YoY, % 2023 2022 YoY, % Gross profit 10,070 8,942 13% 25,658 10,684 140% Sales and marketing expenses (7,365) (6,091) 21% (12,777) (13,880) (8%) as % of GMV incl. services (2.0%) (3.6%) 1.6 pp (1.9%) (4.0%) 2.1 pp Technology and content expenses (6,608) (5,911) 12% (12,395) (11,221) 10% as % of GMV incl. services (1.8%) (3.5%) 1.7 pp (1.8%) (3.2%) 1.4 pp General and administrative expenses (4,574) (4,928) (7%) (8,907) (9,258) (4%) as % of GMV incl. services (1.2%) (2.9%) 1.7 pp (1.3%) (2.7%) 1.4 pp Losses related to the fire incident (152) - - (325) - - as % of GMV incl. services (0.0%) - - (0.0%) - - Operating expenses (18,699) (16,930) 10% (34,404) (34,359) 0% as % of GMV incl. services (5.0%) (9.9%) 4.9 pp (5.1%) (9.9%) 4.8 pp Operating loss (8,629) (7,988) 8% (8,746) (23,675) (63%) as % of GMV incl. services (2.3%) (4.7%) 2.4 pp (1.3%) (6.8%) 5.5 pp Loss for the period was RUB 13.1 billion in Q2 2023 compared to a loss of RUB 7.2 billion in Q2 2022, primarily due to a less favorable effect from the foreign currency exchange and higher financing costs. Net Cash Generated from Operating Activities was RUB 10.8 billion in Q2 2023 compared to net cash used in operating activities of RUB 5.4 billion in Q2 2022 as a result of positive contribution from working capital stemming from changes in accounts payable. Net Cash Used in Investing activities was RUB 7.0 billion in Q2 2023 compared to RUB 6.6 in Q2 2022 and primarily consisted of capital expenditures relating to the acquisition of property and equipment. Net Cash Used in Financing activities increased to RUB 13.4 billion in Q2 2023 compared to RUB 3.0 billion in Q2 2022, primarily due to the payments related to the convertible bond restructuring which were partly offset by the proceeds from borrowings. Cash, cash equivalents and short-term bank deposits amounted to RUB 74.6 billion (an equivalent of 0.9 billion in USD terms3) as of June 30, 2023, compared to RUB 82.4 billion (an equivalent of 1.1 billion in USD terms4) as of March 31, 2023. 3 The USD equivalent was calculated as RUB amounts of cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits converted from RUB using the exchange rate as of June 30, 2023: RUB 87.0341 per 1 USD (source: the Central Bank of the Russian Federation). 4 The USD equivalent was calculated as RUB amounts of cash, cash equivalents and short-term deposits converted from RUB using the exchange rate as of March 31, 2023: RUB 77.0863 per 1 USD (source: the Central Bank of the Russian Federation). 4

Other Business Developments Ozon Global, our cross-border business that mainly operates in China and Turkey and enables international sellers to offer their goods on our marketplace, continued to focus on enhancing customer services and streamlining logistics to reduce delivery time. Ozon CIS continued to expand its operations in the CIS countries by developing its own logistics and delivery channels. In Q2 2023, Ozon launched a second fulfillment center in Kazakhstan which makes the Russian market more accessible to local sellers. In July 2023, Ozon opened an office and established a sorting center in Armenia. Ozon Fintech offers B2B and B2C transaction and lending services, including Ozon Card (Ozon-branded debit card) and Ozon Installment (our customer lending service) for buyers, as well as "Flexible Payment Plan" and "Cash Prior to Sales" solutions, and Cash Settlement services for sellers. In Q2 2023, Ozon expanded its suite of B2C financial services and launched a savings account service for individuals. Ozon Card remained the top payment method on our platform in Q2 2023 with more than 25 million users. Ozon's total warehouse footprint expanded by 57% to more than 1.7 million square meters as of June 30, 2023. 5

Risks and Uncertainties Related to Current Environment As the potential global and economic impacts of the geopolitical crisis surrounding Ukraine continue to rapidly evolve, in a manner that is unpredictable and beyond the Company's control, it is difficult to accurately predict the full impact of this crisis on the Company's business and the results of its operations. The United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom and other countries imposed severe sanctions targeting Russian financial institutions, oil, defense and other state-owned companies and other Russian companies and businesspersons, as well as export and import restrictions. In response, Russia identified a number of states, including the United States, all European Union member states and the United Kingdom, as hostile and introduced a number of economic measures in connection with their actions, as well as economic measures aimed at ensuring financial stability in Russia. These sanctions, along with regulatory counter-measures taken by the Russian authorities, have had a significant, and in many cases unprecedented, impact on companies operating in Russia. Over the last two decades, the Russian economy has experienced or continues to experience at various times significant volatility in its GDP, high levels of inflation, increases in, or high, interest rates, sudden price declines in oil and other natural resources and instability in the local currency market. Please refer to our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 for detailed information on our risk exposure and possible adverse impacts on our business and operations. 6

Ozon Holdings PLC Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income (in millions of Russian Rubles) (RUB in millions) For the three months

ended June 30, For the six months

ended June 30, 2023 20225 YoY, % 2023 2022 YoY, % Revenue: Sales of goods 37,231 28,257 32% 77,049 67,524 14% Service revenue 56,933 30,257 88% 110,365 54,569 102% Total revenue 94,164 58,514 61% 187,414 122,093 54% Operating expenses: Cost of revenue (84,094) (49,572) 70% (161,756) (111,409) 45% Gross profit 10,070 8,942 13% 25,658 10,684 140% Sales and marketing (7,365) (6,091) 21% (12,777) (13,880) (8%) Technology and content (6,608) (5,911) 12% (12,395) (11,221) 10% General and administrative (4,574) (4,928) (7%) (8,907) (9,258) (4%) Losses related to the fire incident (152) - - (325) - - Operating loss (8,629) (7,988) 8% (8,746) (23,675) (63%) Finance income 757 660 15% 19,963 2,191 811% Finance costs (5,726) (2,997) 91% (10,988) (13,980) (21%) Expected credit losses on financial assets (84) (25) 236% 126 (82) - Gain / (loss) on disposal of non-current assets 106 (576) - 20 (605) - Share of profit of an associate 88 87 1% 260 196 33% Foreign currency exchange gain / (loss), net 684 4,453 (85%) (2,310) 10,875 - Impairment of non-financial assets - (233) (100%) - (233) (100%) Total non-operating (expense) / income (4,175) 1,369 - 7,071 (1,638) - Loss before income tax (12,804) (6,619) 93% (1,675) (25,313) (93%) Income tax expense (283) (583) (51%) (756) (944) (20%) Loss for the period (13,087) (7,202) 82% (2,431) (26,257) (91%) 5 In January 1, 2023, we revised classification of certain items in the Statement of Profit or Loss following the changes in our business and function of these items within the Group as described in "Presentation of Financial and Other Information - Changes in presentation and reclassifications". The comparative information for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 has been reclassified to comply with the revised presentation. 9

Ozon Holdings PLC Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in millions of Russian Rubles) (RUB in millions) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Loss before income tax (12,804) (6,619) (1,675) (25,313) Adjusted for: Depreciation and amortization of non-current assets 6,449 5,070 12,369 9,082 Finance costs 5,726 2,997 10,988 13,980 Finance income (757) (660) (19,963) (2,191) Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain), net (684) (4,453) 2,310 (10,875) Write-downs and losses of inventories 624 2 787 1,452 2,407 (Gain)/loss on disposal of non-current assets (120) 576 (34) 605 Share of profit of an associate (88) (87) (260) (196) Changes in expected credit losses 388 19 212 98 Share-based compensation expense 2,090 3,106 4,083 5,835 Derecognition and impairment of non-financial assets 343 345 447 345 Movements in working capital: 13,838 (6,474) 8,515 (24,794) Changes in inventories (300) 3,292 (905) 6,474 Changes in accounts receivable (191) 1,561 1,627 3,310 Changes in loans to customers (10,169) (844) (16,980) (960) Changes in other assets 1,299 2,211 2,623 377 Changes in accounts payable and other liabilities 17,744 (13,799) 14,879 (35,100) Changes in customer deposits and other financial liabilities 5,455 1,105 7,271 1,105 Cash generated from / (used in) operations 15,005 (3,393) 18,444 (31,017) Interest paid (3,280) (1,957) (6,085) (4,077) Income tax paid (892) (11) (1,216) (34) Cash settlement of vested share-based awards - - (1,820) - Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 10,833 (5,361) 9,323 (35,128) 10

Ozon Holdings PLC Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Continued) (in millions of Russian Rubles) (RUB in millions) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (6,759) (7,239) (11,181) (22,440) Purchase of intangible assets (62) (32) (96) (246) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 39 - 190 - Advances on lease contracts not yet commenced (747) - (1,423) - Return of bank deposits - - - 18,297 Interest received 587 572 1,168 1,576 Dividends received from an associate 112 135 165 135 Issuance of loans to employees (346) (60) (499) (223) Receipts from the repayment of loans to employees 138 - 138 - Net cash used in investing activities (7,038) (6,624) (11,538) (2,901) Cash flows from financing activities Payments related to Bond restructuring (33,356) - (35,665) - Proceeds from borrowings 22,400 - 22,400 1,185 Repayment of borrowings (260) (214) (495) (387) Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (2,221) (2,815) (4,548) (4,552) Net cash used in financing activities (13,437) (3,029) (18,308) (3,754) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (9,642) (15,014) (20,523) (41,783) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 82,446 92,460 90,469 108,037 Effects of exchange rate changes on the balance of cash held in foreign currencies 1,836 (20,707) 4,694 (9,515) Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 74,640 56,739 74,640 56,739 11

Ozon Holdings PLC Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in millions of Russian Rubles) (RUB in millions) As of June 30, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 20226 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 62,131 55,754 Right-of-use assets 83,464 69,339 Intangible assets 511 661 Investments in an associate 1,346 1,269 Deferred tax assets 261 133 Other financial assets 2,498 2,610 Other non-financial assets 516 152 Loans to customers 884 - Total non-current assets 151,611 129,918 Current assets Inventories 33,733 34,615 Accounts receivable 5,174 6,707 Other financial assets 1,734 3,488 Other non-financial assets 5,653 13,014 VAT receivable 3,634 1,025 Loans to customers 21,317 5,585 Cash and cash equivalents 74,640 90,469 Total current assets 145,885 154,903 Total assets 297,496 284,821 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 12 12 Share premium 135,523 135,523 Treasury shares (1) (1) Equity-settled employee benefits reserves 20,567 18,200 Other capital reserves 72 (70) Accumulated losses (172,846) (170,311) Total equity (16,673) (16,647) 6 As of 30 June, 2023, the Group revised classification of certain line items. The respective changes were applied to the comparative information as of December 31, 2022. Please refer to "Presentation of Financial and Other Information - Changes in presentation and reclassifications" for details. 12

Ozon Holdings PLC Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Continued) (in millions of Russian Rubles) (RUB in millions) As of June 30, 2023 (unaudited) December 31, 2022 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 57,453 38,900 Lease liabilities 77,033 64,151 Derivative liabilities 7,977 3,000 Deferred tax liabilities 6 21 Deferred income 201 230 Trade and other payables 293 292 Total non-current liabilities 142,963 106,594 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 99,599 94,749 Borrowings 4,344 55,215 Lease liabilities 11,619 10,344 Taxes payable 7,038 1,654 Accrued expenses 10,354 8,936 Contract liabilities and deferred income 24,844 17,838 Customer deposits and other financial liabilities 13,408 6,138 Total current liabilities 171,206 194,874 Total liabilities 314,169 301,468 Total equity and liabilities 297,496 284,821 13

Presentation of Financial and Other Information Changes in presentation and reclassifications From January 1, 2023, we revised classification of certain operating items in the Statement of Profit or Loss: · Following the continuing growth in marketplace operations and related revenues, the Group determined that cost of sales and fulfillment and delivery expenses should be presented in a single line as Cost of revenue. The Group concluded that this change results in the financial statements providing reliable and more relevant information about the Group's financial performance. · The Group revised the classification of certain employee-related general and administrative expenses based on the change in their function within the Group. · Following the continuing growth in financial services, the Group revised the classification of certain other sales and marketing expenses and classified them as part of cost of sales. The Group amended the presentation of comparative amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to comply with the presentation adopted in the current period as follows: Three months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2022 As previously

reported Change in

presentation As currently

reported As previously

reported Change in

presentation As currently

reported Cost of sales (25,276) 25,276 - (58,139) 58,139 - Fulfillment and delivery (24,247) 24,247 - (53,221) 53,221 - Cost of revenue - (49,572) (49,572) - (111,409) (111,409) Sales and marketing expenses (5,813) (278) (6,091) (13,274) (606) (13,880) General and administrative expenses (5,255) 327 (4,928) (9,913) 655 (9,258) From January 1, 2023, the Group revised presentation of non-operating expenses to aggregate income and expense items related to the Group's financial instruments into broader categories of finance income and finance costs. The Group amended the presentation of comparative amounts for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 to comply with the presentation adopted in the current period as follows: Three months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2022 As previously

reported Change in

presentation As currently

reported As previously

reported Change in

presentation As currently

reported Interest income 580 (580) - 1,574 (1,574) - Net gain on revaluation of conversion options and other financial instruments 80 (80) - 617 (617) - Finance income - 660 660 - 2,191 2,191 14

Three months ended June 30, 2022 Six months ended June 30, 2022 As previously

reported Change in

presentation As currently

reported As previously

reported Change in

presentation As currently

reported Interest expense (2,997) 2,997 - (5,413) 5,413 - Remeasurement of convertible bonds - - - (8,567) 8,567 - Finance costs - (2,997) (2,997) - (13,980) (13,980) In 2023, the Group revised the classification of advances on lease contracts not yet commenced to include such advances in the Right of use assets line item. The Group amended the classification of comparative amounts as of December 31, 2022 to comply with the classification adopted in the current period as follows: As previously

reported Reclassification As reclassified Right of use assets 68,439 900 69,339 Other non-financial assets (non-current) 1,052 (900) 152 In 2023, the Group revised the classification of accounts receivable related to short-term funding provided to third parties by the Group's credit entities to include such items to the Loans to customers line item. The Group amended the classification of comparative amounts as of December 31, 2022 to comply with the classification adopted in the current period as follows: As previously

reported Reclassification As reclassified Accounts receivable 7,151 (444) 6,707 Loans to customers (current) 5,141 444 5,585 Other Key Operating Measures Certain parts of this press release contain our key operating measures, including, among others, gross merchandise value including revenue from services ("GMV incl. services"), share of our online marketplace (our "Marketplace") GMV ("Share of Marketplace GMV"), number of orders, number of active buyers and number of active sellers. We define: · GMV incl. services (gross merchandise value including revenue from services) as the total value of orders processed through our platform, as well as revenue from services to our buyers, sellers and other customers, such as delivery, advertising and other services. GMV incl. services is inclusive of value added taxes, net of discounts, returns and cancellations. GMV incl. services does not represent revenue earned by us. GMV incl. services does not include travel ticketing and hotel booking commissions, other related service revenues or value of the respective orders processed. · Share of Marketplace GMV as the total value of orders processed through our Marketplace, inclusive of value added taxes, net of discounts, returns and cancellations, divided by GMV incl. services in a given period. Share of Marketplace GMV includes only the value of goods processed through our platform and does not include services revenue. · Capital Expenditures as payments for purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets. 15

· Number of orders as the total number of orders delivered in a given period, net of returns and cancellations. · Number of active buyers as the number of unique buyers who placed an order on our platform within the 12-month period preceding the relevant date, net of returns and cancellations. Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures We report under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as adopted by the International Accounting Standards Board (the "IASB"). None of our financial statements were prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. We present our consolidated financial statements in Rubles. Certain parts of this press release contain "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a non-IFRS financial measure defined as follows: · Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as loss for the period before income tax benefit/(expense), total non-operating income/(expense), depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense and losses related to the fire incident. Adjusted EBITDA is disclosed here and elsewhere in this press release to provide investors with additional information regarding our results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental non-IFRS financial measure that is not required by, or presented in accordance with, IFRS. We have included Adjusted EBITDA in this press release because it is a key measure used by our management and board of directors to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions regarding the allocation of capital. In particular, the exclusion of certain expenses in calculating Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparability across reporting periods by removing the effect of non-cash expenses, non-operating income/(expense), and material non-recurring items. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. We believe it is useful to exclude non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization and share-based compensation expense, from our Adjusted EBITDA because the amount of such expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude income tax benefit/(expense) and total non-operating income/(expense) as these items are not components of our core business operations. We believe it is useful to exclude losses related to the fire incident as these losses relate to a material non-recurring event, which is not indicative of our performance in future. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as a financial measure, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for loss for the period as a profit measure or other analysis of our results as reported under IFRS. Some of these limitations are: · although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditures; · adjusted EBITDA does not reflect share-based compensation, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a recurring expense in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy; 16