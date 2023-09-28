Ozon Updates On Its Listing Status on Moscow Exchange

September 28, 2023 - Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ, MOEX, AIX: "OZON", thereafter referred to as "we", "us", "our", "Ozon" or the "Company"), provides an update on the status of its listing on the Moscow Exchange ("MOEX"). Following the expiration of the delisting moratorium set by the Central Bank of Russia (the "Moratorium") on October 1, 2023 the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") will remain listed on MOEX under the Level 1 Quotation List and there should be no disruptions to trading of the ADSs.

Potential delisting of the ADSs from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") should not affect the Company's listing status on MOEX, as the ADSs remain listed on the Astana International Exchange ("AIX"), and AIX is included in the list of recognized stock exchanges approved by the Central Bank of Russia.

The Company also submitted a prospectus in respect of the ADSs for registration in Russia to further ensure that trading of the ADSs on MOEX is not disrupted in the long term. The registration process is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Company remains committed to acting in the best interests of all of its stakeholders, including our investors, customers, merchants, our multiple business partners and employees to the best of our ability.

About Ozon

Ozon is a multi-category e-commerce platform operating in Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, China and Turkey. Its fulfillment infrastructure and delivery network enable Ozon to provide its customers with fast and convenient delivery via couriers, pick-up points or parcel lockers. Its extensive logistics footprint and fast-developing marketplace platform allow entrepreneurs to sell their products across 11 time zones and offer customers wide selections of goods across multiple product categories. Ozon actively seeks to expand its value-added services such as fintech and other new verticals such as Ozon fresh online grocery delivery. For more information, please visit https://corp.ozon.com .

Contacts

Investor Relations

ir@ozon.ru

Press Office

pr@ozon.ru